SaintQuant Raises the Bar for AI Crypto Trading Automation — Institutional Strategies, Zero Coding, Free Trial Included

CAIRNS, Australia, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As crypto markets grow faster and more data-intensive, retail investors face a widening gap between what professional trading desks can execute and what any individual can realistically manage alone. SaintQuant was built specifically to close that gap.

The AI-powered quantitative trading platform today announced the expansion of its automated strategy suite, offering 10+ AI-driven bots covering DCA, Grid, and Swing trading — each with clearly defined risk ratings, verified performance data, and full automation from deposit to return. No manual trading. No coding. No ongoing configuration.





Why Manual Crypto Trading Is Losing Ground in 2026

The cryptocurrency market never closes. Prices react to global macro data, on-chain signals, regulatory developments, and sentiment shifts — often within seconds. Traders who rely on manual chart analysis and emotional decision-making are increasingly outpaced by systems that process millions of data points in real time.

This isn't just a speed problem. It's a consistency problem. Fear, greed, and hesitation remain the most reliable destroyers of trading performance — across experience levels. How to automate crypto trading without coding is no longer a niche question; for most retail investors, it's becoming the central one.

SaintQuant's approach is straightforward: remove the complexity of strategy modeling, backtesting, and execution from the user's hands entirely, and replace it with a managed AI system that runs continuously — even when markets move overnight, during news events, or across time zones.

What SaintQuant's AI Trading Bot Actually Does

Unlike tools that require users to connect APIs, configure parameters, or monitor positions manually, SaintQuant operates on a fully managed model. Users choose a plan, set a risk level, and activate a pre-built AI strategy. The system handles everything else.

Underpinning the platform is a machine learning engine trained on 2.5 million+ daily market signals — including real-time price data, on-chain activity, and NLP-based sentiment analysis. Each strategy is continuously refined across market cycles, not just backtested against historical data.

Three core bot types cover different market conditions:

Bot Type Market Condition Strategy Logic DCA Bot Volatile / Long-term Fixed-interval accumulation regardless of price direction Grid Bot Ranging / Sideways Buy-sell orders at predetermined intervals to capture oscillations Swing Bot Trending Momentum indicators with trailing targets to capture medium-term moves

Running these strategies in parallel is one of SaintQuant's key structural advantages. When the market trends, Swing positions capture momentum. When it consolidates, Grid bots generate returns from price oscillations. The portfolio stays active across conditions rather than sitting idle waiting for ideal setups.

Risk management runs automatically in the background: automated stop-losses trigger at predefined thresholds, real-time exposure monitoring caps downside, and dynamic controls adjust to volatility — protecting positions around the clock.

Strategy Tiers Built for Every Risk Profile

SaintQuant's tiered strategy library makes it possible for users at any capital level to access quantitative trading for everyday investors — without needing to understand the underlying models.

Each plan is transparently labeled with its risk level, bot type, estimated daily return, trading frequency, and live date — so users can evaluate strategies before committing capital.

Plan Capital Required Duration Est. Daily ROI Strategy Starter $99 Free Trial 10 Days ~1.00% AI QuickStart (DCA) Basic $150 5 Days ~1.35% Micro Trend Hunter (DCA) Advanced $500 10 Days ~1.48% AI Momentum Pro (Grid) Pro $1,000 14 Days ~1.55% Smart Alpha Builder (Grid) Elite $2,500 20 Days ~1.62% Quant Edge AI (Grid) Premium $6,000 25 Days ~1.75% Deep Signal Engine (Grid) Institutional $15,000 30 Days ~1.80% AI Macro Navigator (Swing) Institutional Pro $35,000 20 Days ~2.00% Institutional Alpha (Scalping)

At the end of each contract period, both capital and profit are returned to the user's account. There are no long-term subscriptions and no lock-up periods.

A Free Trial That Removes the Risk of Starting

One of the most common barriers cited by new investors is the uncertainty of committing capital to a system they haven't seen perform. SaintQuant addresses this directly with a $7 cash bonus awarded to every new user upon registration — no credit card required, no conditions attached — plus a 10-day Starter plan at $99 that unlocks full access to live AI trading with real returns from day one.

This is designed for users who want to verify that the best AI crypto trading platform for beginners actually works before scaling their investment — a practical stress-test, not a marketing offer.

For users exploring passive crypto income without day trading, the free trial provides a working proof of concept within a controlled, low-commitment window.

Exchange Integration Across the Industry's Largest Platforms

SaintQuant connects directly to eight of the world's most widely used crypto exchanges: Binance, Bybit, Bitget, BingX, Kraken, OKX, KuCoin, and Coinbase.

This breadth of integration means users aren't locked into a single exchange ecosystem. The AI bot executes across whichever platform a user already holds assets on, using low-latency order splitting to minimize slippage and trading fees — a feature typically associated with institutional execution desks.

For anyone evaluating a crypto trading bot that works on Binance, Bybit, or OKX, this multi-exchange infrastructure is a meaningful differentiator from platforms that support only one or two venues.

Getting Started Takes Three Steps

SaintQuant's onboarding is intentionally minimal. Account registration takes under three minutes. From there:

Deposit funds via cryptocurrency, secured by cold storage infrastructure Choose a strategy from the platform's library of 10+ AI bots Activate — the system takes over from here

For users wondering how to start crypto trading without experience, this three-step process is the entire workflow. There is no API setup, no parameter configuration, and no ongoing management required.

The 2026 Shift: From Manual to Managed

The question facing most retail investors in 2026 isn't whether to use automation — it's which automated platform actually delivers on its claims. As algorithmic trading becomes more accessible at the consumer level, the gap between basic bots and institutional-grade systems is becoming clearer.

SaintQuant operates on the premise that everyday investors deserve access to the same quality of quantitative modeling and risk infrastructure that professional funds have used for years — packaged into a platform that doesn't require a background in data science to use.

Automated crypto portfolio strategies that once required teams of quant engineers to build and maintain are now available to anyone with a funded account and a risk preference.

Risk Disclosure

Cryptocurrency trading involves significant market risk, including the potential loss of principal. Estimated returns reflect historical performance of individual strategies and do not guarantee future results. Users should assess their own risk tolerance and consider consulting a financial advisor before investing. SaintQuant's platform is designed to optimize execution and risk controls, but no automated system eliminates market risk entirely.

About SaintQuant

SaintQuant is an AI-powered quantitative crypto trading platform. Since 2021, the platform has served 150,000+ active users across eight major exchanges, executing over 4 million trades through its library of DCA, Grid, and Swing AI strategies. SaintQuant combines institutional-grade machine learning with strict automated risk management, offering investors a no-code pathway to consistent, 24/7 crypto portfolio automation.

Official Website: https://saintquant.com

Free Trading Bot: https://saintquant.com/free-crypto-trading-bot

Strategy Library: https://saintquant.com/page/strategies

Contact: support@saintquant.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.