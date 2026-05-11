Virtuozzo Announces its Vision for Highly Efficient AI Infrastructure

Bellevue, Wash., May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtuozzo, a leader in infrastructure system software, today announced its vision for efficient AI infrastructure — built with AI, by AI, and for AI. The Virtuozzo Infrastructure System is a hyperconverged system with compute, storage and networking, including a next-generation operating system along with orchestration, management, automation and protection all in a single architecture.

“AI is pivotal to how we develop our product today, how it operates and how our users benefit from it,” said Kurt Daniel, CEO at Virtuozzo. “Our Infrastructure System is co-designed to ensure maximum performance and efficiency from modern hardware, helping our customers and partners run and monetize AI with better utilization, lower overhead and 60-80% less total cost of ownership (TCO) with a typical hosting setup versus competitive offerings.”

The Virtuozzo Infrastructure System (V/IS) includes fully integrated components:

V/OS (Operating System) — A relentlessly optimized Linux kernel foundation supporting both virtual machines and system containers to deliver near bare-metal performance, minimal overhead and maximum workload density.

— A relentlessly optimized Linux kernel foundation supporting both virtual machines and system containers to deliver near bare-metal performance, minimal overhead and maximum workload density. V/Orchestration — Unified orchestration across compute, storage, networking and Kubernetes environments to enable seamless design, deployment and scaling of the infrastructure for any type of AI workload.

— Unified orchestration across compute, storage, networking and Kubernetes environments to enable seamless design, deployment and scaling of the infrastructure for any type of AI workload. V/Management — Centralized control and visibility across infrastructure and services, designed to optimize resource utilization, maximize productivity and simplify operations at any scale.

— Centralized control and visibility across infrastructure and services, designed to optimize resource utilization, maximize productivity and simplify operations at any scale. V/Automation — Built-in automation for provisioning, billing and customer management, enabling providers to launch and monetize AI and GPU services without separate costly external systems.

— Built-in automation for provisioning, billing and customer management, enabling providers to launch and monetize AI and GPU services without separate costly external systems. V/Protection — Integrated backup, disaster recovery and cybersecurity with compute, storage and networking to ensure resilience for critical, data-intensive AI environments.

Together, V/IS delivers an end-to-end system that removes fragmentation and unlocks a new standard for infrastructure efficiency.

“Virtuozzo enabled us to meet growing AI demand by bringing GPU services to market much faster in a flexible and scalable way,” said Ishan Talathi, CEO at Leapswitch. “With usage-based pricing and multi-tenant capabilities, we can offer on-demand GPUs while keeping costs under control and staying highly competitive with hyperscalers. It’s the combination of efficiency, simplicity and quick time to value that really makes the difference.”

With 132 patents and a track record of pioneering Linux containers, Virtuozzo builds its technology around AI and open source in a fanatical way, enabling a highly productive development organization that innovates far beyond its size.

At the same time, AI-driven automation simplifies infrastructure deployment and management, reducing operational complexity and enabling organizations to deliver AI-as-a-Service, GPU-as-a-Service and related capabilities to a broader market.

With fast, on-demand scaling, organizations can support both training and inference workloads, from early-stage AI startups to large-scale production environments. Integrated metering and billing enable rapid monetization of AI services quickly, while a unified platform architecture eliminates the need for fragmented tools. GPU metering and management were added to Virtuozzo’s admin panel in its most recent product release.

By pragmatically improving infrastructure efficiency and GPU utilization, Virtuozzo helps organizations manage rising hardware and VMware price increases following Broadcom's acquisition – ensuring they stay on the right side of Moore’s Law across their AI infrastructure.

Virtuozzo is launching a video series on how AI is reshaping infrastructure, featuring insights from industry experts, including Paul Maritz, Serg Bell, and Kurt Daniel. Register to receive the series when it is released.

V/IS is available to partners and customers worldwide. For more information, visit: https://www.virtuozzo.com/ai-infrastructure/ .

About Virtuozzo

Virtuozzo is a leader in infrastructure system software for AI. We offer a next-gen operating system, orchestration, and management to service providers, SaaS companies, and the enterprise. Virtuozzo provides mainframe-like performance, reliability, and security while dramatically lowering overall cost and complexity. For more, visit https://virtuozzo.com.