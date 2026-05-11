FORVIA: Share Buyback Transaction Statement from 4 to 8 May 2026

PRESS

RELEASE

NANTERRE, France

Monday 11 May 2026

Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

In accordance with the authorizations given by the shareholders’ general meeting on 28 May 2025, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, FORVIA (LEI: 969500F0VMZLK2IULV85) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121147) from 4 May to 8 May 2026:

Aggregated Presentation by Day and by Market

Transaction date Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquires (in EUR/share) Market (MIC code) 04/05/2026 11,936 10.0450 AQEU 04/05/2026 65,916 10.0326 CEUX 04/05/2026 9,704 10.0396 TQEX 04/05/2026 112,444 10.0280 XPAR 05/05/2026 12,342 9.9097 AQEU 05/05/2026 77,385 9.9097 CEUX 05/05/2026 9,229 9.9104 TQEX 05/05/2026 101,044 9.9081 XPAR 06/05/2026 11,369 10.3650 AQEU 06/05/2026 74,753 10.3724 CEUX 06/05/2026 9,218 10.3678 TQEX 06/05/2026 104,660 10.3773 XPAR 07/05/2026 23,459 10.7153 AQEU 07/05/2026 33,458 10.7183 CEUX 07/05/2026 12,532 10.7378 TQEX 07/05/2026 30,551 10.7160 XPAR

A detailed transaction-by-transaction presentation of this information is available on FORVIA's website at the following address:

https://www.forvia.com/en/investors/regulated-information/securities-transactions

Press Analysts Christophe MALBRANQUE

Directeur Influence Groupe

+33 (0) 6 21 96 23 53

christophe.malbranque@forvia.com Adeline MICKELER

Group Vice President Investor Relations

+33 (0) 6 61 30 90 90

adeline.mickeler@forvia.com Audrey ÉPÈCHE

Head of Media Relations

+33 (0) 6 15 98 23 53

audrey.epeche@forvia.com Sébastien LEROY

Group Deputy Investor Relations Director

+33 (0) 6 26 89 33 69

sebastien.leroy@forvia.com

FORVIA, a global automotive technology supplier, comprises the complementary technology and industrial strengths of Faurecia and HELLA. With over 137 500 people, including more than 12,000 R&D engineers across 40+ countries, FORVIA provides a unique and comprehensive approach to the automotive challenges of today and tomorrow. Composed of 6 business groups and a strong IP portfolio of over 12,400 patents, FORVIA is focused on becoming the preferred innovation and integration partner for OEMs worldwide. In 2025, the Group achieved a consolidated revenue of 26.2 billion euros prior to IFRS 5. FORVIA SE is listed on the Euronext Paris market under the FRVIA mnemonic code and is a component of the SBF 120 index. FORVIA aims to be a change maker committed to foreseeing and making the mobility transformation happen. www.forvia.com

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