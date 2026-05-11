FORVIA: Share Buyback Transaction Statement from 4 to 8 May 2026

 | Source: Forvia Forvia

PRESS
RELEASE

NANTERRE, France
Monday 11 May 2026

Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

In accordance with the authorizations given by the shareholders’ general meeting on 28 May 2025, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, FORVIA (LEI: 969500F0VMZLK2IULV85) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121147) from 4 May to 8 May 2026:

Aggregated Presentation by Day and by Market

Transaction dateDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquires (in EUR/share)Market (MIC code)
04/05/202611,93610.0450AQEU
04/05/202665,91610.0326CEUX
04/05/20269,70410.0396TQEX
04/05/2026112,44410.0280XPAR
05/05/202612,3429.9097AQEU
05/05/202677,3859.9097CEUX
05/05/20269,2299.9104TQEX
05/05/2026101,0449.9081XPAR
06/05/202611,36910.3650AQEU
06/05/202674,75310.3724CEUX
06/05/20269,21810.3678TQEX
06/05/2026104,66010.3773XPAR
07/05/202623,45910.7153AQEU
07/05/202633,45810.7183CEUX
07/05/202612,53210.7378TQEX
07/05/202630,55110.7160XPAR

A detailed transaction-by-transaction presentation of this information is available on FORVIA's website at the following address:

https://www.forvia.com/en/investors/regulated-information/securities-transactions

PressAnalysts
Christophe MALBRANQUE
Directeur Influence Groupe
+33 (0) 6 21 96 23 53
christophe.malbranque@forvia.com		Adeline MICKELER
Group Vice President Investor Relations
+33 (0) 6 61 30 90 90
adeline.mickeler@forvia.com
Audrey ÉPÈCHE
Head of Media Relations
+33 (0) 6 15 98 23 53
audrey.epeche@forvia.com		Sébastien LEROY
Group Deputy Investor Relations Director
+33 (0) 6 26 89 33 69
sebastien.leroy@forvia.com

FORVIA, a global automotive technology supplier, comprises the complementary technology and industrial strengths of Faurecia and HELLA. With over 137 500 people, including more than 12,000 R&D engineers across 40+ countries, FORVIA provides a unique and comprehensive approach to the automotive challenges of today and tomorrow. Composed of 6 business groups and a strong IP portfolio of over 12,400 patents, FORVIA is focused on becoming the preferred innovation and integration partner for OEMs worldwide. In 2025, the Group achieved a consolidated revenue of 26.2 billion euros prior to IFRS 5. FORVIA SE is listed on the Euronext Paris market under the FRVIA mnemonic code and is a component of the SBF 120 index. FORVIA aims to be a change maker committed to foreseeing and making the mobility transformation happen. www.forvia.com

Attachment


Attachments

FORVIA - PR_Aggregated reporting from 4 to 8 May 2026
GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading

 