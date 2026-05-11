Lumenis Stellar M22™ with XPL Technology Named “Best New Dermatology Technology Solution” in 2026 MedTech Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedTech Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the most innovative companies, technologies and products in the global digital health and medical technology market, today announced that Stellar M22™ by Lumenis Be. Ltd. , a global leader in energy-based medical technologies, has been selected as winner of the “Best New Dermatology Technology Solution” award in the 10th annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program.

The Lumenis Stellar M22™ is an FDA-cleared, multi-application platform designed to treat 30+ indications across all skin types, enabling versatile treatment workflows and outstanding patient outcomes in one compact system. Stellar M22™ integrates four advanced technologies, including XPL™ (Expert Pulsed Light), ResurFX®, Multi-Spot™ Nd:YAG, and Q-Switched Nd:YAG, enabling treatment across a variety of indications. From vascular and pigmented lesion clearance to hair removal, skin tone and texture improvement, dark tattoo removal, and more, Stellar M22™ consolidates multiple modalities into a single platform.

Stellar’s XPL™ Technology is backed by over 30 years of clinical success from Lumenis, the inventors of IPL, and continues to set the standard for advanced skin treatments including photorejuvenation, vascular, and pigmentation conditions. Featuring eight wavelengths delivered with expert filters, sub-pulsing technology, and Advanced Pulse Design, XPL™ offers unmatched precision and control over pulse parameters. The XPL™ Glide Mode introduces a new treatment category with in-motion capability for faster, more comfortable prejuvenation treatments, even across large areas. The device’s XPL™ Glide Mode helps improve patients’ skin quality for healthier-looking skin, while the ResurFX® BrushFX™ enhances skin texture and elasticity, providing natural, airbrush‑like results.

In addition to its patient benefits, Stellar M22™ also serves as a growth engine for modern practices. With 850+ built-in expert treatment protocols, based on years of research with leading physicians, providers can delegate confidently, follow a built‑in treatment framework, and deliver repeatable, high‑quality results across teams. For a more personalized treatment approach that addresses both tone and texture, Stellar M22™ can also be combined with other devices in the Lumenis portfolio including PhotoFABULOUS and SmoothGlo.

"There is a growing demand for prejuvenation and longevity-focused skin health that Stellar M22™ meets by delivering consistency and personalization in light and laser treatments. At the core of this platform is XPL, our patented Expert Pulsed Light technology, which we have perfected over the last few decades to now enable entirely new treatment categories," said Tzipi Ozer-Armon, CEO of Lumenis. "The results we are seeing are exceptional, and they reflect decades of accumulated clinical expertise now elevated to an entirely new level. This is not just an evolution; it is a new chapter in light-based treatments, and we are thrilled to be leading it. We are grateful to MedTech Breakthrough for this recognition and remain committed to advancing clinically proven innovation."

Stellar M22™ has been backed by 170 clinical studies, including recent data showing 76–100% clearance of vascular and pigmented lesions after a single XPL session, with even single-pass treatments achieving 51–75% clearance. * With over 30,000 installations worldwide, the platform is well-known and trusted by leading hospitals across the globe.

Steve Johansson, managing director of MedTech Breakthrough, added, “The upgraded Stellar M22™ delivers natural-looking, visible results in just one treatment. While many energy-based technologies force a trade-off between versatility and results, Stellar M22™ stands apart, delivering both without compromise as a transformative tool that elevates clinical practice. It empowers providers to achieve superior outcomes with greater speed, comfort, and confidence while helping patients look and feel their best. We’re pleased to award Lumenis’ Stellar M22™ ‘Best New Dermatology Technology Solution.’”

Now celebrating its 10th anniversary, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program has spent a decade recognizing the companies driving meaningful progress and improving patient care across the global health and medical technology industry. The program spans a wide range of categories – including Telehealth, Clinical Administration, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), Virtual Care, Medical Devices and beyond – honoring the innovations reshaping how care is delivered worldwide.

This year's program drew a record-breaking number of nominations from leading companies and startups across more than 20 countries, reflecting the growing global impact and momentum of the digital healthcare industry.

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence and innovation in medical & health technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough healthcare and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Experience & Engagement, Health & Fitness, Medical Devices, Clinical Administration, Connected Healthcare, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Lumenis

Lumenis is a global leader in the medical aesthetic and ophthalmic markets and is a world-renowned expert in developing and commercializing innovative energy-based technologies, including Laser, Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) and Radiofrequency (RF). For 60 years, Lumenis' ground-breaking products have redefined medical treatments and set technological and clinical gold-standards, revolutionizing existing treatment methods, and creating solutions for previously untreatable conditions. For more information regarding Lumenis' range of clinical solutions, please visit: www.lumenis.com .

Warnings and Risk

As with any laser or XPL, appropriate care must be taken to ensure safe and proper use. The Stellar M22™ operator's manual should be thoroughly reviewed and understood before operating this instrument. Stellar M22™, including the Stellar XPL, Multi-Spot Nd:YAG, Q-Switched Nd:YAG and ResurFX®, is contraindicated for patients with active infection, viral, fungal or bacterial diseases. It is also contraindicated for patients with skin disorders or inflammatory skin conditions. Be advised that XPL/Laser can cause epidermal injury. The risk increases with greater fluence/energy and skin pigmentation. The use of Stellar M22™ could cause redness, swelling, change of pigmentation, and scarring. See the system user manual for a complete list of contraindications and risk.

*Lumenis Pulsed Light Clinical Evaluation, published ASDS 2026. Physician-evaluated improvement rating. Fitzpatrick Skin Types II–V.