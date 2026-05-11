AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report | April 2026

 | Source: Association of Equipment Manufacturers Association of Equipment Manufacturers

Milwaukee, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

                  April          YTD - April    Beginning

Inventory 		 
 20262025%Chg     2026 2025%Chg April 2026 
2WD Farm Tractors          
< 40 HP 13,58615,622-13.0 34,715 38,757   -10.463,950 
40 < 100 HP 4,4284,645 -4.7 13,839 14,053-1.524,481 
100+ HP 1,7331,884-8.0 4,614 5,745-19.76,686 
Total 2WD Farm Tractors  19,747 22,151 -10.9 53,168  58,555-9.295,117 
4WD Farm Tractors167291-42.6 622 826-24.7519 
Total Farm Tractors19,91422,442-11.3 53,790 59,381-9.495,636 
Self-Prop Combines4284143.4 928934-0.6872 



The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S. and Canada. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports.

Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.

Restricted Information from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers 

 

            









    

        
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