AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report | April 2026

Milwaukee, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

April YTD - April Beginning



Inventory 2026 2025 %Chg 2026 2025 %Chg April 2026 2WD Farm Tractors < 40 HP 13,586 15,622 -13.0 34,715 38,757 -10.4 63,950 40 < 100 HP 4,428 4,645 -4.7 13,839 14,053 -1.5 24,481 100+ HP 1,733 1,884 -8.0 4,614 5,745 -19.7 6,686 Total 2WD Farm Tractors 19,747 22,151 -10.9 53,168 58,555 -9.2 95,117 4WD Farm Tractors 167 291 -42.6 622 826 -24.7 519 Total Farm Tractors 19,914 22,442 -11.3 53,790 59,381 -9.4 95,636 Self-Prop Combines 428 414 3.4 928 934 -0.6 872







The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S. and Canada. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports.



Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.

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