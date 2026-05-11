Grosvenor Property Canada names new executive leadership team

Vancouver, BC, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grosvenor today announces the appointment of a new executive leadership team to lead Grosvenor Property Canada, reinforcing its long‑term commitment to Canada as a core market within the Group’s recently renewed international urban property strategy.

Based in Vancouver, the business is focused on delivering major mixed-use and industrial developments across Metro Vancouver and beyond, operational excellence within our investment property portfolio, alongside continued capital deployment through Grosvenor’s Private Capital and Structured Development Finance programme.

The refreshed strategy in Canada, where Grosvenor has been active from nearly 75 years, is centred on a clear pipeline of high-quality projects, including Brentwood Block, Annacis Island and Broadmead Village.

At Brentwood Block, Grosvenor is delivering one of the largest development programs in its Canadian history creating 1,279 new rental homes alongside 160,000 sq. ft of commercial space and 451 condominiums as part of its first phase.

On Annacis Island, Canada’s first industrial park developed by Grosvenor in 1955, where the company is repositioning 185 acres of industrial land as a modern, future ready logistics and manufacturing hub.

The recent acquisition of a 100% interest in Broadmead Village on Vancouver Island further strengthens the portfolio.

Implementation of this strategy will be led by Graham Drexel, who takes on Chief Operating and Financial Officer responsibilities, supported by a strengthened executive team. Robert Duteau is promoted to Executive Vice President, Investment, leading Investment and Asset Management across Canada, while Michael Ward becomes Executive Vice President, Development, overseeing Development and Private Capital. Jane Goode becomes Executive Vice President, People & Performance, with responsibility for talent, capability and communication.

Commenting on the appointments, James Raynor, Chief Executive of Grosvenor Property, said:

“These internal promotions reflect the depth of talent within our Canadian business and our confidence in the opportunities ahead. This team brings deep local expertise and a proven track record of growing platforms, delivering complex projects and building strong teams. Together, they will drive the next phase of our growth in Canada.”

Raynor added:

“Canada has been central to Grosvenor’s international property investment story for more than 70 years. With this leadership team in place, we are well positioned to deliver our development goals and expand our investment capabilities, leveraging our scale, capital, brand and long-term commitment to quality.”

About Grosvenor

Grosvenor Property Canada is an owner, developer and investor in high quality mixed-use places as well as industrial properties. For over 70 years, we have supported the evolution of Metro Vancouver’s urban landscape and socio-economic success:

creating sustainability-driven, transit-oriented mixed-use masterplan communities – where resident and customer wellbeing is prioritized – providing much needed homes, both directly and through our structured financing program.

actively managing and developing over 185 acres of Annacis Island – Canada’s first industrial park we developed and opened in 1955 – now a world-class distribution hub for Metro Vancouver and beyond.

Within the high-quality, vibrant communities in which we operate, we are known for our commitment to operational excellence. We take pride in our leadership role in reducing the carbon footprint of our portfolio and activities and in being recognized as one of the region’s top employers. As at December 31, 2025, GPC’s total AUM is CAD$2.8 bn.

LinkedIn: Grosvenor | Instagram: ThisisGrosvenor

Attachment