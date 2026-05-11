OAAA Adds New Industry Leaders to Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA) today announced the appointment of three new members to its Board of Directors, further strengthening the organization’s leadership as the out of home (OOH) industry continues to evolve.

The newly appointed board members include:

Burr Smith, Chairman of the Board, President and CEO, Broadsign

Matthew Kearney, CEO, InSite Street Media / COA Group

Pete Scantland, Founder and CEO, Orange Barrel Media





“OAAA’s Board brings together some of the most forward-thinking leaders across the OOH ecosystem,” said OAAA President and CEO, Anna Bager. “We are excited to welcome this accomplished group of executives, whose expertise spans digital innovation, place-based media, and large-scale outdoor operations. Their perspectives will be instrumental as we continue to drive growth, innovation, and measurable impact for the industry.”

The new board members reflect a wide range of leadership across the OOH industry—from global ad tech and infrastructure to independent operators and large-scale media businesses. Together, they bring a balance of innovation, operational expertise, and market perspective that will help guide OAAA’s priorities as the industry continues to grow and modernize.

The appointments were announced and ratified during OAAA’s Board Meeting at the 2026 OOH Media Conference in Dallas, Texas, the industry’s premier gathering of brand marketers, media companies, and agencies exploring the trends, technologies, and strategies shaping the future of out of home.

They join a Board of Directors that brings leaders from across the out of home industry together, reflecting the range of companies shaping the medium today, including:

Executive Committee:

Scott Wells, President & CEO, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings; OAAA Chair

Anna Bager, President & CEO, OAAA

Nick Brien, CEO, OUTFRONT Media

Steve McNeely, Executive Chairman, Trailhead Media

Chris Grosso, CEO, Intersection

Scott LaFoy, CEO, Link Media Outdoor

Esther Raphael, CMO, Intersection

Jean-Luc Decaux, Co-CEO, JCDecaux North America

Bill Reagan, Chairman, Reagan Outdoor Advertising

Kevin Jones, CEO, Adams Outdoor Advertising

Sean Reilly, CEO, Lamar Advertising Company





Board Members:

John Barrett, Partner, Barrett Outdoor Communications

Paul Cook, President, Wolverine Sign Works

Dawn Del Mastro-Chruma, CEO, Del Mastro Outdoor

Vaibhav Gupta, President & COO, Branded Cities

Drew Katz, CEO, Interstate Outdoor Advertising

Regis Maher, President & Co-Founder, do it outdoors

Sean McCaffrey, Senior Advisor, GSTV

Patrick McLaughlin, Senior VP & General Manager, DDI Media

Mike Norton, President, Norton Outdoor Advertising

Kelly Peppers, CEO, Colossal Media

Richard Peterson, President, Porter Advertising

Michael Provenzano, CEO & Co-Founder, Vistar Media

Rod Rackley, CEO/President, Circle Graphics

Steve Richards, President, Mile High Outdoor Advertising

Evan Richheimer, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer, New Tradition Media

Dewey Reagan, President & General Manager, Reagan Outdoor Advertising

Pudge Roberts, President, Coastal Outdoor Advertising

Chad Silver, CEO, Vector Media

Diana Stevenson, President, Grace Outdoor Advertising

Nathan Young, President, YESCO Outdoor Media

Mike Zukin , CFO, VP, Secretary, Meadow Outdoor





About the Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA)

The Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA) is the national trade association representing the out of home (OOH) advertising industry. OAAA’s mission is to protect, promote, and advance the medium through government affairs and advocacy, industry research and market intelligence, brand and agency engagement, and industry leadership and convening. OAAA works to ensure OOH’s essential role in the modern media mix by advancing standards, aligning the industry around shared priorities, and shaping the future of OOH. Founded in 1891, OAAA serves more than 850 member companies, including media owners, advertisers, agencies, ad tech providers, and suppliers. The association is headquartered in Washington, D.C., with offices in New York City. For more information, visit oaaa.org.

Media Contact:

Cassady Nordeen

Cassady@purposenorthamerica.com