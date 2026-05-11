Kneat.com Responds to Press Report

LIMERICK, Ireland, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- kneat.com, inc. (TSX: KSI) (OTC: KSIOF) (“Kneat” or the “Company”) a leader in digitizing and automating validation and quality processes, confirms that it is aware of a recent press report regarding a strategic review of alternatives being conducted by the Company. Without commenting on the accuracy of the details in the report, the Company confirms that its Board of Directors has formed a special committee to review and consider strategic alternatives and that CIBC Capital Markets has been engaged as financial advisor to the special committee.

The special committee is continuing the strategic review, which commenced in February 2026, though no definitive agreement has been reached at this time and no assurance can be given that any agreement or any transaction will result from this process. The Company remains focused on its stated business strategy and enhancing value for its shareholders. The Company does not intend to make any further disclosure unless or until there is a definitive transaction to announce or unless otherwise determined that further disclosure is appropriate or required by law.

About Kneat

Kneat Solutions provides leading companies in highly regulated industries with unparalleled efficiency in validation and compliance through its digital validation platform Kneat Gx. As an industry leader in customer satisfaction, Kneat boasts an excellent record for implementation, powered by our user-friendly design, expert support, and on-demand training academy. Kneat Gx is an industry-leading digital validation platform that enables highly regulated companies to manage any validation discipline from end-to-end. Kneat Gx is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certified, fully validated, and 21 CFR Part 11/Annex 11 compliant. Optional AI capabilities within Kneat Gx accelerate the validation lifecycle, from content generation to review and analysis, while maintaining full GxP compliance, governance, and data integrity. Multiple independent customer studies have shown that Kneat Gx reduces man-hours associated with validation documentation by up to 50%, accelerates review and approval cycles by up to 50%, and consistently supports higher standards of regulatory compliance. For more information visit www.kneat.com.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information included in this press release constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements relating to the strategic review process, alternatives available to the Company and the potential outcome of such process. Forward-looking information is, by its nature, uncertain and involves risks and is based on assumptions, and such assumptions, risks and uncertainties may cause Kneat’s actual results, performance, achievements and developments to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by forward-looking statements.

Material risks and uncertainties relating to our business are described under the headings “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information” and “Risk Factors” in our MD&A dated February 25, 2026, under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Information Form dated February 26, 2026 and in our other public documents filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities, which are available at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements are provided to help readers understand management’s expectations as at the date of this release and may not be suitable for other purposes. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Kneat assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued forward-looking statement constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement. Continued reliance on forward-looking statements is at an investor’s own risk.

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