Fans Asked, Taco John’s Delivers: Mexi Rolls Are Back

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn., May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The best comeback stories are fan-powered, and Taco John’s® fans have spoken loud and clear. After years of persistent pleas, social buzz, and unwavering loyalty from its devoted fanbase, Taco John’s is answering the call with the return of one of its most beloved and requested menu items: Mexi Rolls®.

Handmade in-house daily, Mexi Rolls feature seasoned 100% North American beef, refried beans, and melted Cheddar cheese, all wrapped in a flour tortilla and fried to crispy perfection. Crunchy, craveable, and unmistakably iconic, they’re back along with a choice of seven dipping sauces for a limited time at all Taco John’s locations.

“The Mexi Roll comeback is a testament to the power of Taco John’s fans. Their passion, persistence, and appetite made this moment possible,” said Taco John’s President and CEO Heather Neary.

A Crispy Fan Favorite Returns for a Limited Time

Though Mexi Rolls disappeared from most menus years ago at all but a few Taco John’s locations, demand never faded. The fan-led “Roll-volution” to bring them back has only grown louder over the years, keeping the crispy favorite at the top of Taco John’s fan wish lists.

Now, the wait is over, and fans can once again revel in hot and fresh Mexi Rolls. Available in 2-, 4-, and 6-piece sizes, priced at $3.99, $5.99, and $7.99, respectively, each order comes with a choice of one of seven dipping sauces to customize every bite, including Nacho Cheese, Sour Cream, Guacamole, House Salsa, Fiesta Sauce, Ranch and New Avocado Ranch.

Whether fans are rediscovering a longtime favorite or trying Mexi Rolls for the first time, Taco John’s is bringing the flavor, and the nostalgia, back in a big way.

Everyday Value & Upcoming Event

Educators can mark their calendars for Teacher Appreciation Day at Taco John’s on May 13, when teachers, faculty and school staff are invited to enjoy a free small Beef Crispy or Softshell Taco Combo with school ID (in-store and drive-thru only after 10:30 a.m.).

And, guests are invited to enjoy Taco John’s everyday value with Meal Steals, hearty West-Mex™ meals featuring signature menu items for $5, $7, and $9.

For more information or to find a location, visit www.TacoJohns.com or download the Taco John’s app, which also includes access to exclusive savings.

About Taco John’s®

Welcome to the Frontier of West-Mex™—a land for wide-open appetites, where classic American comfort meets the bold spice and flavor of Mexican-inspired cuisine. With more than 320 restaurants in 21 states, Taco John’s® has spent more than 55 years crafting made-to-order favorites with quality ingredients, house-made Pico de Gallo, crispy corn shells and tortilla chips fried fresh in-store daily, and originals you won’t find anywhere else—like hot, crispy Potato Olés® and the award-winning Taco Bravo®, recently named the best fast food taco in America*. Founded in 1969 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Taco John’s has earned recognition from Entrepreneur and QSR Magazine as one of the nation’s top chains to watch. Learn more at TacoJohns.com and follow Taco John’s on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

*https://tacojohns.com/taco-johns-taco-bravo-named-best-fast-food-taco-in-annual-usa-todays-10best-survey/

Media Contact:

Joshua Levitt

PR for Taco John’s

josh@fikacollective.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6739c9ae-7558-4955-8302-0edfcbb618d2