Medallion Bank Enters Into Strategic Partnership with Together Loans

SALT LAKE CITY, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medallion Bank (Nasdaq: MBNKO, the “Bank”), an FDIC-insured bank providing consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, and home improvements, along with loan origination services to fintech strategic partners, announced today it has entered into a multi-year definitive agreement with TL Financial Services, LLC dba Together Loans (“Together Loans”). Together Loans is a fintech company focused on expanding access to credit by offering consumer loans built on a cosigner’s trust in the borrower, rather than solely on traditional credit scores or history. The Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Medallion Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: MFIN).

Together Loans is the fifth fintech partnership in the Bank’s strategic partnership program. In 2025, total strategic partnership loan originations reached $771.6 million, up significantly from $203.6 million in 2024. The Bank is actively evaluating additional high quality partnership opportunities to further scale the program.

“We are pleased to welcome Together Loans to our strategic partnership program,” stated Justin Haley, President of Medallion Bank. “We appreciate their focus on helping individuals with prior credit challenges both to access needed credit and improve financial standing over time. At Medallion Bank, we make loans that address this same need and share the common value of responsibly serving communities underserved by traditional banks.”

“Together Loans has helped thousands of customers improve their lives through good old-fashioned, honest and responsible finance,” stated Kelly Black, Co-Founder and CEO of Together Loans, “We are excited to partner with Medallion Bank to expand that reach, providing more consumers with access to fair, transparent credit, backed by the people who believe in them most, and a bank aligned with our mission.”

About Medallion Bank

Medallion Bank specializes in providing consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, and home improvements at the point of sale, along with loan origination services to fintech strategic partners. The Bank works directly with thousands of dealers, contractors and financial service providers serving their customers throughout the United States. Medallion Bank is a Utah-chartered, FDIC-insured industrial bank headquartered in Salt Lake City and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Medallion Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: MFIN). The Bank’s Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series G, trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “MBNKO.” For more information, visit www.medallionbank.com.

About Together Loans

Together Loans helps borrowers and their cosigners work together to access fair, affordable credit by offering guarantor backed, unsecured consumer installment loans in the United States. Together Loans is based in Chicago, IL., and offers personal cosigner loans with amounts and terms that vary by state. Together Loans’ brand reflects its mission to bring people together to expand their access to financial opportunities that may otherwise be unavailable. Together Loans operates under NMLS ID 1905055 and 2766355.