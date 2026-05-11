Parks! America, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results

Management to host conference call on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at 4:30 PM ET

PINE MOUNTAIN, Georgia, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parks! America, Inc. (OTCQX: PRKA), today announced its financial results for the second fiscal quarter ended March 29, 2026. The summary information in this press release should not be used as the sole basis for making investment decisions. We encourage shareholders to read our complete Form 10-Q, which has been posted on the Investor Info section of the Company’s website, www.parksamerica.com, for a complete view of the Company and its results.

Segment Financial Results for the 13 and 26 weeks ended March 29, 2026 and March 30, 2025

The Company manages its operations on an individual park location basis. Financial information regarding each of the Company’s reportable segments is summarized in the tables below for the periods indicated.

For the 13 weeks ended March 29, 2026 Georgia Park Missouri Park Texas Park Consolidated Total revenue $ 1,142,532 $ 472,678 $ 681,137 $ 2,296,347 Less significant expense categories (1): Cost of animal food, merchandise and food 143,708 51,119 104,808 299,635 Other revenue driven costs (2) 29,037 16,599 20,857 66,493 Personnel costs (3) 344,018 205,964 157,568 707,550 Advertising and marketing 90,727 63,875 84,235 238,837 Other segment expenses (4) 279,996 104,089 105,423 489,508 Segment income $ 255,046 $ 31,032 $ 208,246 $ 494,324 Segment operating income (loss) as percentage of total revenue 22.3 % 6.6 % 30.6 % 21.5 %





For the 13 weeks ended March 30, 2025 Georgia Park Missouri Park Texas Park Consolidated Total revenue $ 1,046,387 $ 374,328 $ 581,306 $ 2,002,021 Less significant expense categories (1): Cost of animal food, merchandise and food 185,739 39,826 89,434 314,999 Other revenue driven costs (2) 21,242 7,747 12,557 41,546 Personnel costs (3) 314,525 161,295 190,049 665,869 Advertising and marketing 85,786 53,921 95,572 235,279 Other segment expenses (4) 290,553 104,733 126,621 521,907 Segment income $ 148,542 $ 6,806 $ 67,073 $ 222,421 Segment operating income (loss) as percentage of total revenue 14.2 % 1.8 % 11.5 % 11.1 %





(1) The significant expense categories and amounts align with the segment-level information that is regularly provided to the CODM. (2) Other revenue driven costs include credit card fees and other revenue processing costs driven by sales volume. (3) Personnel costs include fixed and variable wages, benefits and employer taxes. (4) Other segment expenses include all other operating expenses, including animal expenses, park and vehicle maintenance expenses, insurance, utilities, outside services, operating supplies and other miscellaneous expenses.





For the 26 weeks ended March 29, 2026 Georgia Park Missouri Park Texas Park Consolidated Total revenue $ 2,325,161 $ 830,229 $ 1,234,355 $ 4,389,745 Less significant expense categories (1): Cost of animal food, merchandise and food 299,802 91,199 184,609 575,610 Other revenue driven costs (2) 52,382 23,815 32,445 108,642 Personnel costs (3) 686,458 389,673 304,716 1,380,847 Advertising and marketing 182,574 128,485 170,728 481,787 Other segment expenses (4) 537,046 199,347 204,415 940,808 Segment income (loss) $ 566,899 $ (2,290 ) $ 337,442 $ 902,051 Segment operating income (loss) as percentage of total revenue 24.4 % -0.3 % 27.3 % 20.5 %





For the 26 weeks ended March 30, 2025 Georgia Park Missouri Park Texas Park Consolidated Total revenue $ 2,157,105 $ 664,089 $ 951,285 $ 3,772,479 Less significant expense categories (1): Cost of animal food, merchandise and food 316,982 84,033 165,646 566,661 Other revenue driven costs (2) 42,246 12,910 19,413 74,569 Personnel costs (3) 619,554 328,021 358,772 1,306,347 Advertising and marketing 126,235 86,023 146,917 359,175 Other segment expenses (4) 569,600 195,524 245,463 1,010,587 Segment income (loss) $ 482,488 $ (42,422 ) $ 15,074 $ 455,140 Segment operating income (loss) as percentage of total revenue 22.4 % -6.4 % 1.6 % 12.1 %





(1) The significant expense categories and amounts align with the segment-level information that is regularly provided to the CODM. (2) Other revenue driven costs include credit card fees and other revenue processing costs driven by sales volume. (3) Personnel costs include fixed and variable wages, benefits and employer taxes. (4) Other segment expenses include all other operating expenses, including animal expenses, park and vehicle maintenance expenses, insurance, utilities, outside services, operating supplies and other miscellaneous expenses.



The table below presents a reconciliation of reportable Consolidated segment income to Income (loss) before income taxes:

For the 13 weeks ended For the 26 weeks ended March 29, 2026 March 30, 2025 March 29, 2026 March 30, 2025 Consolidated segment income $ 494,324 $ 222,421 $ 902,051 $ 455,140 Less: Unallocated corporate expenses (1) 219,845 301,482 438,165 571,834 Depreciation and amortization 216,171 220,315 427,252 428,863 Other operating (income), net (1,008 ) — (3,799 ) (52 ) Contested proxy and related matters, net — — — (567,157 ) Other (income), net (19,803 ) (25,323 ) (41,877 ) (38,705 ) Interest expense 45,859 54,709 94,611 112,178 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 33,260 $ (328,762 ) $ (12,301 ) $ (51,821 )





(1) Unallocated corporate expenses include corporate personnel costs, director fees and compensation, directors and officers insurance, computer software and services, professional fees and public company related expenses.



Additional Segment Data

For the 13 weeks ended For the 26 weeks ended March 29, 2026 March 30, 2025 March 29, 2026 March 30, 2025 Depreciation and amortization Georgia Park $ 106,885 $ 98,832 $ 209,605 $ 188,248 Missouri Park 50,972 54,303 101,142 108,081 Texas Park 57,899 66,766 115,675 131,706 Corporate 415 414 830 828 Total depreciation and amortization $ 216,171 $ 220,315 $ 427,252 $ 428,863





For the 13 weeks ended For the 26 weeks ended March 29, 2026 March 30, 2025 March 29, 2026 March 30, 2025 Capital expenditures Georgia Park $ 82,677 $ 443,018 $ 339,388 $ 938,794 Missouri Park 24,900 25,623 47,084 33,523 Texas Park 19,403 16,268 45,361 114,068 Total capital expenditures $ 126,980 $ 484,909 $ 431,833 $ 1,086,385





As of March 29, 2026 September 28, 2025 Assets Georgia Park $ 7,533,202 $ 8,043,972 Missouri Park 3,264,987 3,299,882 Texas Park 8,267,816 8,135,982 Corporate 149,734 19,606 Total assets $ 19,215,739 $ 19,499,442 Cash & short-term investments Georgia Park $ 1,157,157 $ 1,920,827 Missouri Park 924,652 888,745 Texas Park 1,347,783 1,053,298 Corporate 48,344 14,524 Total cash & short-term investments $ 3,477,936 $ 3,877,394 Assets less cash & short-term investments Georgia Park $ 6,376,045 $ 6,123,145 Missouri Park 2,340,335 2,411,137 Texas Park 6,920,033 7,082,684 Corporate 101,390 5,082 Total assets less cash & short-term investments $ 15,737,803 $ 15,622,048



Conference Call and Webcast Details

The Company will host a conference call to review its financial results for the second fiscal quarter ended March 29, 2026 on May 12, 2026, at 4:30 pm ET. The conference call will be webcast and can be accessed through the Investor Info section of the Company’s website, www.parksamerica.com.

Investors should email their questions to: invest@parksamerica.com. Please send your email questions as early as possible, and no later than 1 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, May 11, 2026. We will take these email questions first and then live participants will be able to ask follow-up questions in the remaining time. A transcript of the call will be available on the Company’s website.

About Parks! America, Inc.

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCQX: PRKA), through its wholly owned subsidiaries, owns and operates three regional safari parks and is in the business of acquiring, developing and operating local and regional entertainment assets in the United States.

Additional information, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 28, 2025, is available in the Investor Info section of the Company’s website, www.parksamerica.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning the Company’s future plans, business strategy, liquidity, capital expenditures, sources of revenue and other similar statements that are not historical in nature. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on the Company’s expectations as of the date of this news release and speak only as of the date hereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are advised to consider the factors listed under the heading “Risk Factors” and the other information contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact:

John Grau

InvestorCom

(203) 972-9300

info@investor-com.com