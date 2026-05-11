Parks! America, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results

 | Source: Parks! America, Inc. Parks! America, Inc.

Management to host conference call on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at 4:30 PM ET

PINE MOUNTAIN, Georgia, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parks! America, Inc. (OTCQX: PRKA), today announced its financial results for the second fiscal quarter ended March 29, 2026. The summary information in this press release should not be used as the sole basis for making investment decisions. We encourage shareholders to read our complete Form 10-Q, which has been posted on the Investor Info section of the Company’s website, www.parksamerica.com, for a complete view of the Company and its results.

Segment Financial Results for the 13 and 26 weeks ended March 29, 2026 and March 30, 2025

The Company manages its operations on an individual park location basis. Financial information regarding each of the Company’s reportable segments is summarized in the tables below for the periods indicated.

  For the 13 weeks ended March 29, 2026 
  Georgia Park  Missouri Park  Texas Park  Consolidated 
Total revenue $1,142,532  $472,678  $681,137  $2,296,347 
Less significant expense categories (1):                
Cost of animal food, merchandise and food  143,708   51,119   104,808   299,635 
Other revenue driven costs (2)  29,037   16,599   20,857   66,493 
Personnel costs (3)  344,018   205,964   157,568   707,550 
Advertising and marketing  90,727   63,875   84,235   238,837 
Other segment expenses (4)  279,996   104,089   105,423   489,508 
Segment income $255,046  $31,032  $208,246  $494,324 
Segment operating income (loss) as percentage of total revenue  22.3%  6.6%  30.6%  21.5%


  For the 13 weeks ended March 30, 2025 
  Georgia Park  Missouri Park  Texas Park  Consolidated 
Total revenue $1,046,387  $374,328  $581,306  $2,002,021 
Less significant expense categories (1):                
Cost of animal food, merchandise and food  185,739   39,826   89,434   314,999 
Other revenue driven costs (2)  21,242   7,747   12,557   41,546 
Personnel costs (3)  314,525   161,295   190,049   665,869 
Advertising and marketing  85,786   53,921   95,572   235,279 
Other segment expenses (4)  290,553   104,733   126,621   521,907 
Segment income $148,542  $6,806  $67,073  $222,421 
Segment operating income (loss) as percentage of total revenue  14.2%  1.8%  11.5%  11.1%


(1)The significant expense categories and amounts align with the segment-level information that is regularly provided to the CODM.
(2)Other revenue driven costs include credit card fees and other revenue processing costs driven by sales volume.
(3)Personnel costs include fixed and variable wages, benefits and employer taxes.
(4)Other segment expenses include all other operating expenses, including animal expenses, park and vehicle maintenance expenses, insurance, utilities, outside services, operating supplies and other miscellaneous expenses.


  For the 26 weeks ended March 29, 2026 
  Georgia Park  Missouri Park  Texas Park  Consolidated 
Total revenue $2,325,161  $830,229  $1,234,355  $4,389,745 
Less significant expense categories (1):                
Cost of animal food, merchandise and food  299,802   91,199   184,609   575,610 
Other revenue driven costs (2)  52,382   23,815   32,445   108,642 
Personnel costs (3)  686,458   389,673   304,716   1,380,847 
Advertising and marketing  182,574   128,485   170,728   481,787 
Other segment expenses (4)  537,046   199,347   204,415   940,808 
Segment income (loss) $566,899  $(2,290) $337,442  $902,051 
Segment operating income (loss) as percentage of total revenue  24.4%  -0.3%  27.3%  20.5%


  For the 26 weeks ended March 30, 2025 
  Georgia Park  Missouri Park  Texas Park  Consolidated 
Total revenue $2,157,105  $664,089  $951,285  $3,772,479 
Less significant expense categories (1):                
Cost of animal food, merchandise and food  316,982   84,033   165,646   566,661 
Other revenue driven costs (2)  42,246   12,910   19,413   74,569 
Personnel costs (3)  619,554   328,021   358,772   1,306,347 
Advertising and marketing  126,235   86,023   146,917   359,175 
Other segment expenses (4)  569,600   195,524   245,463   1,010,587 
Segment income (loss) $482,488  $(42,422) $15,074  $455,140 
Segment operating income (loss) as percentage of total revenue  22.4%  -6.4%  1.6%  12.1%


(1)The significant expense categories and amounts align with the segment-level information that is regularly provided to the CODM.
(2)Other revenue driven costs include credit card fees and other revenue processing costs driven by sales volume.
(3)Personnel costs include fixed and variable wages, benefits and employer taxes.
(4)Other segment expenses include all other operating expenses, including animal expenses, park and vehicle maintenance expenses, insurance, utilities, outside services, operating supplies and other miscellaneous expenses.    


The table below presents a reconciliation of reportable Consolidated segment income to Income (loss) before income taxes:

  For the 13 weeks ended  For the 26 weeks ended 
  March 29, 2026  March 30, 2025  March 29, 2026  March 30, 2025 
Consolidated segment income $494,324  $222,421  $902,051  $455,140 
Less:                
Unallocated corporate expenses (1)  219,845   301,482   438,165   571,834 
Depreciation and amortization  216,171   220,315   427,252   428,863 
Other operating (income), net  (1,008)     (3,799)  (52)
Contested proxy and related matters, net           (567,157)
Other (income), net  (19,803)  (25,323)  (41,877)  (38,705)
Interest expense  45,859   54,709   94,611   112,178 
Income (loss) before income taxes $33,260  $(328,762) $(12,301) $(51,821)


(1)Unallocated corporate expenses include corporate personnel costs, director fees and compensation, directors and officers insurance, computer software and services, professional fees and public company related expenses.


Additional Segment Data

  For the 13 weeks ended  For the 26 weeks ended 
  March 29, 2026  March 30, 2025  March 29, 2026  March 30, 2025 
Depreciation and amortization                
Georgia Park $106,885  $98,832  $209,605  $188,248 
Missouri Park  50,972   54,303   101,142   108,081 
Texas Park  57,899   66,766   115,675   131,706 
Corporate  415   414   830   828 
Total depreciation and amortization $216,171  $220,315  $427,252  $428,863 


  For the 13 weeks ended  For the 26 weeks ended 
  March 29, 2026  March 30, 2025  March 29, 2026  March 30, 2025 
Capital expenditures                
Georgia Park $82,677  $443,018  $339,388  $938,794 
Missouri Park  24,900   25,623   47,084   33,523 
Texas Park  19,403   16,268   45,361   114,068 
Total capital expenditures $126,980  $484,909  $431,833  $1,086,385 


  As of 
  March 29, 2026  September 28, 2025 
Assets        
Georgia Park $7,533,202  $8,043,972 
Missouri Park  3,264,987   3,299,882 
Texas Park  8,267,816   8,135,982 
Corporate  149,734   19,606 
Total assets $19,215,739  $19,499,442 
         
Cash & short-term investments        
Georgia Park $1,157,157  $1,920,827 
Missouri Park  924,652   888,745 
Texas Park  1,347,783   1,053,298 
Corporate  48,344   14,524 
Total cash & short-term investments $3,477,936  $3,877,394 
         
Assets less cash & short-term investments        
Georgia Park $6,376,045  $6,123,145 
Missouri Park  2,340,335   2,411,137 
Texas Park  6,920,033   7,082,684 
Corporate  101,390   5,082 
Total assets less cash & short-term investments $15,737,803  $15,622,048 


Conference Call and Webcast Details

The Company will host a conference call to review its financial results for the second fiscal quarter ended March 29, 2026 on May 12, 2026, at 4:30 pm ET. The conference call will be webcast and can be accessed through the Investor Info section of the Company’s website, www.parksamerica.com.

Investors should email their questions to: invest@parksamerica.com. Please send your email questions as early as possible, and no later than 1 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, May 11, 2026. We will take these email questions first and then live participants will be able to ask follow-up questions in the remaining time. A transcript of the call will be available on the Company’s website.

About Parks! America, Inc.

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCQX: PRKA), through its wholly owned subsidiaries, owns and operates three regional safari parks and is in the business of acquiring, developing and operating local and regional entertainment assets in the United States.

Additional information, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 28, 2025, is available in the Investor Info section of the Company’s website, www.parksamerica.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning the Company’s future plans, business strategy, liquidity, capital expenditures, sources of revenue and other similar statements that are not historical in nature. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on the Company’s expectations as of the date of this news release and speak only as of the date hereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are advised to consider the factors listed under the heading “Risk Factors” and the other information contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact:

John Grau
InvestorCom
(203) 972-9300
info@investor-com.com


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