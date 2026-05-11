HydroGraph to Participate in the Needham Investor Conference May 13

AUSTIN, Texas, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (CSE: HG) (OTCQB: HGRAF) (“HydroGraph” or the “Company”) today announced that members of its management team will participate in the 21st Annual Needham Technology, Media, & Consumer Conference, taking place May 12-14 at the Westin Grand Central Hotel in New York City and virtually.

HydroGraph will make an overview presentation to invited guests of the conference at 2:15 pm Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 13. Additionally, Kjirstin Breure, Chief Executive Officer, and Matt Kreps, Senior Vice President, will host 1x1 meetings with institutional investors throughout the day.

The Needham Conference is by invitation only. Investors interested in booking a 1x1 meeting with management can contact their Needham & Co. representative for registration, or HydroGraph investor relations at matt.kreps@hydrograph.com.

About Hydrograph

HydroGraph is a leading producer of pristine graphene using an “explosion synthesis” process, which allows for exceptional purity, low energy use, and uniform batches. The quality, performance, and consistency of HydroGraph’s graphene follow the Graphene Council’s Verified Graphene Producer® standards, of which very few graphene producers are able to meet. For more information or to learn about the HydroGraph story, visit: https://hydrograph.com/. For company updates, please follow HydroGraph on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/hydrograph/ and X at https://x.com/HydroGraphInc.

Trademarks: HydroGraph™ and Fractal Graphene™

CONTACTS:

Matt Kreps

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Capital Markets

+1-214-597-8200

matt.kreps@hydrograph.com

Len Fernandes

Firecracker PR for HydroGraph

len@firecrackerpr.com

888-317-4687