Coffee With Q Podcast Release: How to Read SPX ZERO DTE Using Market Structure by Coffee With Q

George Town, Cayman Islands, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coffee With Q Media has released a new podcast episode breaking down the Higher High and Higher Low (HH and HL) bullish equation, a core market structure principle used by traders to confirm uptrends before entering positions.



How to Trade Bullish Market Structure Diagram by Qamar Zaman of Coffee With Q © News for SPX ZERO DTE

The episode walks listeners through how to read structure on SPY, SPX, and any chart, and explains why "No Structure, No Trade" sits at the heart of the IKIGAI Trading Academy teaching framework.

Read the resource here: https://www.coffeewithq.org/the-hh-and-hl-bullish-equation/

What this episode covers:

How to read HH and HL on any timeframe to confirm a bullish trend

Why structure beats opinion when trading SPY and SPX Zero DTE

The role of the HL as the trigger level for trend continuation

How a break below the HL flips bullish bias to bearish

Why Q teaches "No Structure, No Trade" as the foundation of every QZ ALGO setup

How MM Exposure layers on top of HH and HL to add context to direction

Real chart examples pulled from recent SPY sessions

Quote from Qamar Zaman, host of Coffee With Q and founder of IKIGAI Trading Academy:

"Structure tells you the truth. Price prints HH and HL, you have a bullish trend. Break the HL, the trend flips. Traders who follow structure stop guessing and start trading edge."

Listen to the full episode and read the breakdown on Coffee With Q. Subscribe for daily SPY Zero DTE briefings, edge news, and QZ ALGO insights from Qamar Zaman. Traders ready to go deeper on structure-based execution apply to the Sortie Room inside IKIGAI Trading Academy. https://www.coffeewithq.org/gp/

About Coffee With Q:

Coffee With Q is a podcast and content platform hosted by Qamar Zaman (Q), The show features conversations on trading structure, market psychology, business building, and stories from operators in finance, law, and entrepreneurship. Listen to the Podcast on Apple Podcast + Spotify

Media Contact:

Support@Storytellers.ky

Apple Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/...

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