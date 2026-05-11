Firefly Aerospace Subsidiary SciTec Awarded AFRL Contract for Advanced Algorithm R&D and Verification Architecture

BOULDER, Colo., May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SciTec, a Firefly Aerospace (Nasdaq: FLY) company, has been awarded a contract by the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) to support development of the Advanced Algorithm R&D and Verification Architecture. The effort focuses on advancing state-of-the-art sensor system research and development across the electromagnetic spectrum to enhance future capabilities in global persistent awareness.

To meet AFRL’s requirements, SciTec will implement deep learning and other advanced algorithms on small Size, Weight, and Power (SWaP) processors to support enhanced target detection, tracking, and custody. These efforts will increase robustness in mission performance and provide a foundation for iterative algorithmic development aligned with future Air Force needs.

SciTec’s proven detection, tracking, and fusion algorithms have been deployed operationally across the Department of War and intelligence community for more than 45 years, supporting missile warning, missile defense, and integrated air and missile defense missions. This longstanding operational pedigree ensures AFRL’s next generation algorithmic advancements will be grounded in proven, mission relevant performance.

“SciTec is honored to support AFRL on this important effort,” said Dr. Jen Wilber, Executive Director Future Systems at SciTec. “Our teams have spent decades developing and operationalizing advanced sensing and data processing technologies for national defense missions. We are excited to contribute our expertise to this program and support AFRL’s ongoing work to advance capabilities that strengthen global awareness and mission readiness.”

About SciTec, Inc.

SciTec, a wholly owned subsidiary of Firefly Aerospace, is a leader in advanced defense technologies, delivering the speed and innovation needed to outpace today’s threats. Headquartered in Princeton, N.J., SciTec has more than four decades of experience supporting high-stakes national security missions with AI-enabled defense software and cloud-based, on-premise, and edge processing. SciTec’s industry-leading software and big data processing capabilities are proven in operations for missile warning and defense; intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance; space domain awareness; remote sensing and analysis; and autonomous command and control. For more information visit, www.scitec.com .

About Firefly Aerospace

Firefly Aerospace is a space and defense technology company that enables government and commercial customers to launch, land, and operate in space – anywhere, anytime. As the partner of choice for responsive space missions, Firefly is the only commercial company to launch a satellite to orbit with approximately 24-hour notice. Firefly is also the only company to achieve a fully successful landing on the Moon. Established in 2017, Firefly’s engineering, manufacturing, and test facilities are co-located in central Texas to enable rapid innovation. The company’s small- to medium-lift launch vehicles, lunar landers, and orbital vehicles are built with common flight-proven technologies to enable speed, reliability, and cost efficiencies for each mission from low Earth orbit to the Moon and beyond. For more information, visit www.fireflyspace.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” including, but not limited to, statements regarding SciTec’s expected use of deep learning and other advanced algorithms, expectations for mission performance and iterative algorithmic development, statements of SciTec’s executive director future systems and other statements regarding Firefly’s future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, financial conditions, assumptions, future events or performance that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “set,” “prepare,” “may,” “will,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “would,” “target”, “intends,” and “believes.” There may also be negative words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans, or intentions. Not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained herein, which speak only as of the date hereof. These statements are based on management’s current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs concerning future developments, which are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. We cannot assure you that the events reflected in the forward-looking statements will occur; actual events could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. In addition to the risks and uncertainties of our ordinary business operations and conditions in the general economy and markets in which we compete, the forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to the risks, uncertainties, and other factors disclosed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, which risks, uncertainties, and other factors could cause actual events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date as of which such statement is made, and except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements whether because of new information, future events; etc.

Media Contacts

press@fireflyspace.com

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