Firefly Subsidiary SciTec Awarded U.S. Air Force Contract Option to Deliver Data Fusion Capabilities for Advanced Battle Management System





BOULDER, Colo., June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SciTec, a Firefly Aerospace (Nasdaq: FLY) company, has been selected by the U.S. Department of the Air Force (DAF) Command, Control, Communications, and Battle Management (PAE C3BM) to deliver the operational data fusion system for the U.S. Air Force’s Cloud-Based Command and Control (CBC2) program. The $5.5 million option was executed as part of an initial $24 million award in 2024 under the Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract.

As part of the initial contract, SciTec participated in a multi-year competition wherein SciTec’s data fusion system was evaluated and selected from among multiple industry and government-owned alternatives. SciTec’s cloud-based data fusion system ingests military and civilian data feeds and fuses them with additional sources for enhanced command-and-control warfighting capabilities.

“I am incredibly proud of the dedication our team has shown in reaching this milestone,” said Stephen Purcell, Director of SciTec’s All Domain Solutions portfolio. “Supporting the CBC2 mission is a responsibility of the highest order. We understand the complexity of the challenge and the vital importance of providing our warfighters with a clear, unified picture of the battlespace. We look forward to continuing our deep and productive engagement with the DAF PAE C3BM team as we work together to deliver the resilient, high-speed decision advantage necessary for modern homeland defense.”

CBC2 is a major component of the DAF Battle Network, which is the DAF contribution to Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control (CJADC2) warfighting system. The CBC2 battle management system supports the Homeland Defense mission by providing situational awareness for North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), United States Northern Command (USNORTHCOM), and Pacific Air Forces (PACAF).

“CBC2 represents a leap forward in quickly integrating and continuously delivering new battle management software tools into the hands of NORAD and USNORTHCOM as well as PACAF warfighters,” said now Lt. Gen. Luke Cropsey, Military Deputy, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics, in his prior role as DAF C3BM program executive officer. “The program is using modern agile software methodologies to revolutionize how the DAF approaches battle management in the future.”

About SciTec, Inc.

SciTec, a wholly owned subsidiary of Firefly Aerospace, is a leader in advanced defense technologies, delivering the speed and innovation needed to outpace today’s threats. Headquartered in Princeton, N.J., SciTec has more than four decades of experience supporting high-stakes national security missions with AI-enabled defense software and cloud-based, on-premise, and edge processing. SciTec’s industry-leading software and big data processing capabilities are proven in operations for missile warning and defense; intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance; space domain awareness; remote sensing and analysis; and autonomous command and control. For more information, visit www.scitec.com.

About Firefly Aerospace

Firefly Aerospace is a space and defense technology company on a mission to reliably and repeatedly launch, land, and operate space systems from Earth to the Moon and beyond. As the partner of choice for responsive space missions, Firefly is the first commercial company to launch a satellite to orbit with approximately 24-hour notice and the first to achieve a successful landing on the Moon. Established in 2017, Firefly’s engineering, manufacturing, and test facilities are co-located in central Texas to enable rapid innovation and vertical integration for the company’s small- to medium-lift launch vehicles, lunar landers, and orbital vehicles. For more information, visit www.fireflyspace.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” including, but not limited to, statements regarding the CBC2 program, SciTec’s data fusion system, SciTec’s participation in the CBC2 program, and our future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, financial conditions, assumptions, future events, or performance that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “would,” “intends,” “believes.” There may also be negative words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans, or intentions. Not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved.

Various risks that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed by the forward-looking statements included in this press release include, but are not limited to: our failure to manage our growth effectively, including the increasing technological complexity of our business, and our ability to achieve and maintain profitability; the potential for delayed or failed launches, and any failure of our launch vehicles and spacecraft to operate as intended; our inability to deliver software on time or of a quality that our customers demand; the hazards and operational risks that our products and service offerings are exposed to, including the wide and unique range of risks due to the unpredictability of space; the inability to realize our backlog; the fluctuation of our operating results; adverse publicity stemming from any incident involving us, our competitors, or our customers; the failure to adequately protect our proprietary intellectual property rights; our inability to comply with our contractual obligations; and other risk factors set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained herein, which speak only as of the date hereof. These statements are based on management’s current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs concerning future developments, which are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. We cannot assure you that the events reflected in the forward-looking statements will occur; actual events could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. We undertake no intent or obligation to publicly update or revise any of the estimates and other forward-looking statements made in this announcement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media Contacts

press@fireflyspace.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7afad6dd-662c-41e5-b0b8-65c80fe22068



