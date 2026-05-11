CORRECTION – Human Appeal Launches Hajj Step Challenge, Turning Steps into a Lifeline

In a release issued earlier on Monday, May 11, under the headline “Human Appeal Launches Global Step Challenge, Turning Steps into Worship and a Lifeline for Families this Hajj,” Human Appeal would like to clarify that the name of the initiative has been amended to “Hajj 10K Steps Challenge.” The corrected release follows:

Key Takeaways:

Global Initiative Launch: Global humanitarian charity Human Appeal has launched the “Hajj 10K Steps Challenge,” running from May 17–26, 2026, to coincide with the first ten days of Dhul Hijjah (Hajj pilgrimage)

Global humanitarian charity Human Appeal has launched the “Hajj 10K Steps Challenge,” running from May 17–26, 2026, to coincide with the first ten days of Dhul Hijjah (Hajj pilgrimage) Funding Global Food Assistance: All funds raised by participants directly support Human Appeal’s Qurbani program, which delivers critical meat packages to vulnerable families across 41 countries in time for Eid al-Adha

All funds raised by participants directly support Human Appeal’s Qurbani program, which delivers critical meat packages to vulnerable families across 41 countries in time for Eid al-Adha Participation and Tracking: Individuals, community groups, and corporate teams can register globally and track their daily steps using the free StepUp app

Individuals, community groups, and corporate teams can register globally and track their daily steps using the free StepUp app Registration and Donations: Registration for the step challenge is open at humanappealusa.org/events/2026/ummah-10k-steps-challenge and direct Qurbani donations are being accepted at humanappealusa.org/qurbani

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global humanitarian charity Human Appeal has announced the launch of its “Hajj 10K Steps Challenge” a new global initiative inviting people everywhere to transform their daily walk into a gift of nourishment for families in need, inspired by one of the world’s largest spiritual gatherings, the Hajj or pilgrimage. Taking place from May 17-26, during the first ten days of Dhul Hijjah, offers a unique way for people to honor this holy season through faith and charity.

The ten days of Dhul Hijjah are the most sacred days of the Islamic calendar, marking a time when Muslims around the world increase in acts of worship, culminating in the pilgrimage of Hajj and Eid al-Adha. The Step Challenge provides a powerful opportunity to connect with the spiritual essence of this time through a journey of faith and solidarity.

To participate, individuals and teams can register online and use the free StepUp app to track their daily 10,000 steps. With every step contributing directly to Human Appeal’s Qurbani program, which will provide life-saving food assistance to vulnerable families across 41 countries in time for Eid al-Adha. The funds raised will ensure that families facing food insecurity can share in the blessings and joy of Eid, receiving a critical source of protein and nourishment.

"During Hajj, millions of hearts are turned towards Makkah. The Step Challenge is a beautiful way to channel that spiritual energy, to turn our own steps into a form of worship that echoes the journey of the pilgrims," said, Zaheer Khan, Global Director of Fundraising at Human Appeal. "It's about connecting our physical presence with our spiritual intentions, making every step a prayer for those in need."

Designed to be globally accessible and community-led, the challenge is open to everyone: individual supporters, staff, students, families, masjids and community groups, and corporate or workplace teams. Participants can compete solo or form regional teams, with live leaderboards tracking top walkers across the global Ummah and daily social media encouragement keeping the community connected throughout the ten days.

To join the challenge, visit https://humanappealusa.org/events/2026/ummah-10k-steps-challenge

For those unable to take part in the challenge, Human Appeal welcomes direct Qurbani donations at humanappealusa.org/qurbani ensuring that families across 41 countries can share in the blessings of Eid al-Adha.

About Human Appeal USA

Here for Every Human. Human Appeal is a non-profit organization working across the globe to strengthen humanity’s fight against poverty, social injustice and natural disaster. Through the provision of immediate relief and the establishment of self-sustaining development programs, we aim to save and transform lives.

For more information please visit: humanappealUSA.org

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