Wallace Finance Expands AI Investing Platform to Android with Back-Testing and One-Tap Sharing

Chicago, Illinois, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wallace Finance Co. today announced that its AI-powered mobile investing platform is now available on the Google Play Store, expanding access to its hyper-personalized investing tools to Android users. This follows Wallace’s successful debut on the Apple App Store and continues to advance the company’s mission to democratize access to institutional investment allocation and execution power.

Alongside the Android release, Wallace is rolling out powerful new features designed to give users deeper insight into their investment strategies and easier ways to share them:

• 10-Year Back-Testing: Users can now back-test any investment strategy across up to a decade of historical market data, evaluating performance, drawdowns, and consistency before committing capital.

• Index Benchmarking: Strategies can be compared head-to-head with stock indexes such as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, giving users a clear view of how their ideas stack up against the broader market.

• One-Tap Strategy Sharing: Investors can share any strategy with a single tap inside the app, or generate a shareable link to send their ideas to friends, family, or anyone online.

“Investing is more powerful when it’s transparent, testable, and social,” said Matt Baldwin, CEO of Wallace. “Bringing Wallace to Android, while adding back-testing, benchmarking, and seamless sharing, means more people can refine their investments with confidence and capitalize on unique ideas and strategies along the way.” Wallace’s patent-pending “Ask Wallace” AI tool continues to power the experience, turning any idea into a fully executable investment strategy in just a few taps. With access to over 6,000 stocks and ETFs, integrated research, custom news feeds, and SEC-backed allocation and execution systems, Wallace gives everyday investors the kind of control once reserved for Wall Street professionals.

The Wallace app is now available on Google Play and the Apple App Store.

About Wallace

Wallace Finance is an SEC-registered RIA, providing an AI-powered mobile investing platform that transforms ideas into custom investment strategies in seconds. By enabling users to modify market indexes, customize ETF holdings, back-test strategies, and share their work in seconds, Wallace is reshaping the future of retail investing. Learn more at wallacefinance.io.