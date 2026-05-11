Money Skills Launches AI-Powered Quantitative Trading Environment, Focusing on Structured Market Analysis and Disciplined Decision-Making





NEW YORK, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrating AI with Quantitative Analysis: Empowering Users to Enhance Decision-Making Efficiency in Complex Market Environments Against the backdrop of a continuous surge in global financial market data and heightened market volatility, AI and quantitative technologies are progressively emerging as essential tools for boosting trading efficiency and analytical capabilities. Recently, MoneySkills officially launched its AI-driven quantitative trading environment, designed to assist market participants in filtering out informational noise and establishing more structured and systematic processes for market analysis and decision-making.

By integrating AI-driven analytics, quantitative models, and market monitoring tools, this platform assists users in more efficiently organizing information, identifying potential trading signals, and enhancing their disciplined trading capabilities within a rapidly evolving financial landscape.

In the era of AI, trading is shifting from "information acquisition" to "structured decision-making."

The financial markets have now entered the era of high-frequency information. Information—ranging from price fluctuations, macroeconomic news, and technical indicators to market sentiment and social data—flows in continuously. Although market participants now have access to a richer array of data sources, the task of filtering effective signals from this massive volume of information remains one of the most challenging aspects of the trading process.

MoneySkills states that its platform was built specifically to address this industry pain point.

"Today's market environment is characterized by rapid change and high-density information," stated a MoneySkills spokesperson. "The platform's core objective is to help users establish a more structured and consistent analytical framework, enabling their decision-making processes to rely more on systems and processes rather than on emotional reactions or isolated signals."

Centered on a structured trading process, emphasizing risk comprehension and consistent execution.

MoneySkills’ philosophy is grounded in the principle that "quality trading begins before the trade itself." The platform is designed to focus on key stages of the trading process, including:

How information is systematically collected and organized



How market signals are quantitatively interpreted



How risk is visualized and understood



How decisions are formulated based on structure and discipline



How to minimize the interference of emotional trading on execution



Users can register via the MoneySkills platform to access the AI quantitative trading bot environment. New users who successfully complete registration will receive a free $15 bonus, which will be deposited directly into their MoneySkills account for the purpose of exploring the platform's features.





According to reports, the platform integrates AI-assisted market observation, quantitative signal evaluation, and risk analysis capabilities, aiming to provide users with a more systematic environment for market research and decision support.

Building a More Systematized AI Quantitative Trading Environment

MoneySkills defines its platform as an AI-driven quantitative environment for structured transaction analysis, with its core components including:

⦁ Market Data Monitoring System

Tracks market dynamics in real-time, enabling users to quickly identify key changes and emerging trends.

⦁ AI Signal Processing & Quantitative Analysis

Leverages artificial intelligence and quantitative models to organize, filter, and evaluate market signals, thereby enhancing analytical efficiency.

⦁ Risk Visualization Tools

Helps users gain a more intuitive understanding of market risks and position exposure, facilitating more rational trading decisions.

⦁ Structured Trading Workflow

Emphasizes pre-trade analysis, risk planning, and execution consistency, helping users cultivate sustainable and stable trading habits.

As AI fintech continues to evolve, demand for structured analysis tools is on the rise.

As artificial intelligence technology continues to make deeper inroads into the FinTech sector, the industry is gradually transitioning from traditional information consumption models to a new phase centered on "structured analysis" and "decision support."

MoneySkills states that, by integrating AI with quantitative techniques, the company aims to provide more systematic support tools for market participants seeking to enhance their trading discipline and optimize their analytical processes. Against the backdrop of increasingly complex financial markets, effectively managing information, controlling risk, and maintaining consistent execution are becoming core competencies that are garnering the attention of a growing number of traders.

About MoneySkills

MoneySkills is a platform dedicated to AI-driven quantitative trading analysis, committed to providing users with structured market analysis and decision support through the integration of artificial intelligence, quantitative methodologies, and market monitoring tools. The platform aims to empower users to more efficiently organize market information, evaluate trading signals, and establish more systematic trading processes.

Media Contact:

Tom Knowles

Money Skills

Email: help@moneyskills.net

Website: https://moneyskills.net/

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