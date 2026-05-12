 Constellation Software Inc., Topicus.com Inc. and Lumine Group Inc. Announce Update to Schedule for Annual Meetings

TORONTO, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As previously announced on April 10, 2026, the Topicus.com Inc. (“Topicus”) (TSXV:TOI) annual general meeting of shareholders will be held on Friday, May 15, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. ET using a hybrid meeting format with proceedings conducted via live webcast and in person. The Lumine Group Inc. (“Lumine Group”) (TSXV:LMN) annual general meeting of shareholders will be held on Friday, May 15, 2026 at 8:15 a.m. ET using a hybrid meeting format with proceedings conducted via live webcast and in person. The Constellation Software Inc. (“Constellation” or “CSI”) (TSX:CSU) annual meeting of shareholders will be held on Friday, May 15, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. ET using a hybrid meeting format with proceedings conducted via live webcast and in person. The Topicus meeting, Lumine meeting, and Constellation meeting will take place in person at Delta Hotels Toronto, 75 Lower Simcoe Street, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 3A6.

We expect to commence presentations by management, including a joint question and answer period, at 8:45 a.m. ET (rather than at 9:00 a.m. ET as previously announced). Presentations will include an update from Mark Miller, President of Constellation Software, on Artificial Intelligence at Constellation, Topicus and Lumine Group.

Constellation, Topicus and Lumine Group shareholders can attend the management presentations, including the joint question and answer period, in person at the Delta Hotel in Toronto or virtually through the following link: https://meetnow.global/MMT5Q4H.

All other details of the meeting remain unchanged from the previous announcement dated April 10 2026.

About Topicus.com Inc.

Topicus.com is a leading pan-European provider of vertical market software and vertical market platforms to clients in public and private sector markets. Operating and investing in countries and markets across Europe with long-term growth potential, Topicus.com acquires, builds and manages leading software companies providing specialized, mission-critical and high-impact software solutions that address the particular needs of customers.

For further information, contact:

Topicus.com Inc.

Jamal Baksh, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: (416) 861-9677

jbaksh@csisoftware.com

www.topicus.com

About Lumine Group Inc.

Lumine Group acquires, strengthens, and grows vertical market software businesses in the communications and media industry. Learn more at www.luminegroup.com.

For further information, contact:

Lumine Group Inc.

David Nyland, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (437) 353-4910

david.nyland@luminegroup.com

www.luminegroup.com

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses that provide mission-critical software solutions.

For further information, contact:

Constellation Software Inc.

Jamal Baksh, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: (416) 861-9677

jbaksh@csisoftware.com

www.csisoftware.com

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