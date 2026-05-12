Brunel Capital Markets Day 2026: Stronger foundations. Clear path to growth. Ready to scale.

Amsterdam, 12 May 2026 – Brunel International N.V. (Brunel; BRNL), a global specialist in project and workforce solutions, will today host its Capital Markets Day, starting at 14:00 CET.

During the event, Brunel will provide an update on its operational progress and strategic priorities, and demonstrate how the company is positioned to deliver sustainable growth and improved profitability.

The Capital Markets Day comes as the company transitions from a period of stabilisation towards the next phase of growth, supported by stronger foundations across its platform, portfolio and operating model.

Peter de Laat, CEO of Brunel International N.V.: “Our Capital Markets Day marks an important moment for Brunel. Through disciplined execution, cost optimisation and continued investment, we have built a more scalable and resilient business.

We are seeing early signs of recovery in our end-markets, and the return to organic growth in Q1 2026 demonstrates that Brunel is at an inflection point.

With a more focused go-to-market approach and the rollout of higher-value services and AI-driven capabilities, we are well positioned to capture growth and expand margins. Our strategy is clear: leverage our global scale and specialist expertise to deliver sustainable growth, improved profitability and disciplined returns.”

Positioned to deliver sustainable growth

At today’s Capital Markets Day, Brunel will outline how it is positioned to deliver on its ambitions, supported by three key value drivers: exposure to structurally growing end-markets, a strengthened commercial approach to gain market share, and more efficient execution at scale.

The company operates in markets characterised by a structural shortage of engineering and technical talent, driven by long-term trends such as energy transition and security, power grid investments and defence, as well as increasing project complexity. Brunel is well positioned to capture these opportunities through its global reach, strong client relationships and ability to mobilise specialist talent across the full project lifecycle and across countries.

The company continues to benefit from its positioning in structurally attractive, skill-scarce end-markets, while further sharpening its go-to-market approach and expanding higher-value services. At the same time, ongoing investments in technology and AI are enhancing productivity and delivery, supporting scalable growth and margin improvement.

In addition, Brunel will provide an update on its financial framework, including its capital allocation priorities and medium-term targets. The company is ready to capture the upturn and targeting high single-digit revenue growth and an EBIT margin of above 5% by 2029.

Brunel’s net cash position and strong and resilient balance sheet, with significant committed borrowing capacity provide a solid financial foundation. The capital allocation framework remains focused on supporting organic growth through continued platform investments, maintaining a disciplined dividend policy, and pursuing selective value-accretive M&A to further scale its service offering and strengthen its position in attractive growth markets.

Capital Markets Day

The Capital Markets Day will start today at 14:00 CET and will be hosted at Building B.3 in Amsterdam.

A live webcast and the presentation materials will be available on Brunel’s website. A replay of the event will be made available shortly after the conclusion of the event.

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Source: Brunel International NV