FAU BEPI Poll: Hispanic Consumer Confidence Drops Sharply in First Quarter

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A majority of Hispanic consumers say their financial situation has gotten worse over the past year, a reversal from just three months ago, according to a new poll from Florida Atlantic University’s Business and Economic Polling Initiative.

The Hispanic Consumer Sentiment Index (HCSI) fell from 85.8 in the fourth quarter of 2025 to 73.94 in the first quarter of 2026, reflecting weaker expectations about both personal finances and overall economic conditions. All five questions used to generate the HCSI declined.

Regarding their personal financial situations, 53% say their situation has grown worse while 47% of Hispanics report being better off financially than a year ago, down from 55% in the last quarter of 2025.

Fewer Hispanic consumers expect their financial situations to improve within the next year: 58% compared to 69% in the last quarter of 2025, and 40% do not expect it to improve in the next year.

In terms of business conditions for the country, 52% expect the country to have bad financial times, while 47% of Hispanics polled believe financial conditions will improve over the next year.

“The poll points to a shift in expectations among Hispanic consumers,” said Monica Escaleras, Ph.D., chair of the department of economics and director of BEPI. “Overall, they are becoming more cautious about their personal finances and the broader economy. Changes in their economic sentiments may not bode well for the overall economy, as it can influence spending, savings and overall economic activity.”

Looking ahead over the next five years, 49% of Hispanics believe there will be good times financially, down from 56% in the last quarter of 2025. Meanwhile, 51% believe the country will face financial difficulties.

Consumer sentiment amongst Hispanics also declined in key spending categories. Only 42% feel it is a good time to purchase a home, down from 48% in the prior quarter.

Just 35% say it is a good time to buy a car, a sharp decline from 50% in the last quarter of 2025.

The results are based on a survey of 537 Hispanic adults 18 years and older conducted between Jan. 1 and March 31. Data was collected via landline interviews (IVR) and online surveys through RepData. The margin of error is ±4.29 percentage points. Responses were weighted to reflect the national Hispanic population by region, education, gender, age and income using the latest American Community Survey data. Full results and cross-tabulations are available here.