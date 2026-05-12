Ducommun Incorporated Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

COSTA MESA, Calif., May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO) (“Ducommun” or the “Company”) today reported results for its first quarter ended April 4, 2026.

First Quarter 2026 Recap

Net Revenue was $209.0 million, an increase of 9% over Q1 2025*

Gross margin of 26.9%, year-over-year growth of 70 bps

Net income of $9.9 million (increase of 607% year-over-year) or $0.64 per diluted share, and 4.7% of revenue, up 400 bps year-over-year

Non-GAAP adjusted net income of $11.7 million (increase of 232% year-over-year), or $0.75 per diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA of $35.4 million (increase of 19% year-over-year), or 16.9% of revenue, up 150 bps year-over-year



“An excellent quarter and strong start to 2026 for Ducommun. Our team continued to make great progress towards our VISION 2027 goals with another record for revenue during the first quarter along with strong gross margin and Adjusted EBITDA margins. Net revenue grew a very healthy 9%, led by strength in commercial aerospace which we have been waiting for, along with gains in our defense business,” said Stephen G. Oswald, chairman, president and chief executive officer. “Significant growth in single-aisle demand for Airbus A220, A320, and Boeing 737 MAX along with commercial rotorcraft resulted in 18% year-over-year growth in our commercial aerospace business which was a very nice rebound. Ducommun’s defense business saw growth yet again with our missile franchise specifically the Patriot missile platform being a highlight along with good growth on fixed-wing aircraft platforms including the F35 and the F-15.

“The Company continues to make solid progress as well with its margin expansion journey started back in 2023 with gross margins expanding 70 bps year-over-year to 26.9%. Adjusted EBITDA exceeded $30 million for the fourth consecutive quarter, expanding 150 bps year-over-year from 15.4% to 16.9% and keeping us on a good pace to meet the VISION 2027 financial goal of 18% Adjusted EBITDA and with seven quarters remaining, we have high confidence.

“I also look at the Q1 results as a very healthy start to the fourth year of our VISION 2027 plan, especially in commercial aerospace. While we expect to see some destocking headwinds in the remaining quarters of 2026, the outlook is very promising, especially in 2027 and 2028. Ducommun’s strong missile franchise should also continue to gather momentum throughout the year as we are well positioned to benefit from the Department of War's long-term 7 year framework agreements for key missile programs with defense primes including RTX, our largest customer and Lockheed Martin.”

First Quarter Results

Net revenue for the first quarter of 2026 was $209.0 million compared to $192.5 million for the first quarter of 2025. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to the following in the Company's key end-use markets:

$12.5 million higher revenue in the Company’s commercial aerospace end-use markets due to higher rates on large aircraft and rotary-wing aircraft platforms; and

$5.4 million higher revenue in the Company’s military and space end-use markets due to higher rates on selected fixed-wing aircraft and missiles platforms, partially offset by lower rates on electronic warfare, ground vehicle weapons, and radar platforms.

In addition, revenue for the Company’s industrial end-use markets for the first quarter of 2026 decreased $1.4 million compared to the first quarter of 2025 mainly due to timing of orders.

Net income for the first quarter of 2026 was $9.9 million, or 4.7% of revenue, or $0.64 per diluted share, compared to net income of $1.4 million, or 0.7% revenue, or $0.09 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025. This reflects higher gross profit of $5.8 million and lower stock-based compensation expense of $4.3 million, partially offset by higher income tax expense of $1.5 million.

Gross profit for the first quarter of 2026 was $56.2 million, or 26.9% of revenue, compared to gross profit of $50.5 million, or 26.2% of revenue, for the first quarter of 2025. The increase in gross profit as a percentage of net revenue year-over-year was primarily due to lower other manufacturing costs, favorable product mix, and higher manufacturing volume.

Operating income for the first quarter of 2026 was $15.7 million, or 7.5% of revenue, compared to operating income of $5.0 million, or 2.6% of revenue, in the comparable period last year. The year-over-year increase of $10.7 million was primarily due to higher gross profit and lower selling, general and administrative expenses. Non-GAAP adjusted operating income for the first quarter of 2026 was $18.0 million, or 8.6% of revenue, compared to $7.6 million, or 4.0% of revenue, in the comparable period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2026 was $35.4 million, or 16.9% of revenue, compared to $29.7 million, or 15.4% of revenue, for the comparable period in 2025.

Interest expense for the first quarter of 2026 was $4.0 million compared to $3.3 million in the comparable period of 2025. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to a higher debt balance, partially offset by lower interest rates.

During the first quarter of 2026, the net cash provided by operations was $11.2 million compared to $0.8 million during the first quarter of 2025. The higher net cash provided by operations during the first quarter of 2026 was primarily due to higher net income and higher contract liabilities, partially offset by lower accrued and other liabilities.

* As restated in the Company's Form 10-K/A filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 8, 2026.

Business Segment Information

Electronic Systems

Electronic Systems segment net revenue for the quarter ended April 4, 2026 was $117.6 million, compared to $109.1 million for the first quarter of 2025. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to the following in the Company's key end-use markets:

$5.3 million higher revenue within the Company’s military and space end-use markets due to higher rates on selected fixed-wing aircraft and missile platforms, partially offset by lower rates on electronic warfare and radar platforms; and

$4.6 million higher revenue in the Company’s commercial aerospace end-use markets due to higher rates on other commercial aerospace and large aircraft platforms.

In addition, revenue for the Company’s industrial end-use markets for the first quarter of 2026 decreased $1.4 million compared to the first quarter of 2025 mainly due timing of orders.

Electronic Systems segment operating income for the quarter ended April 4, 2026 was $22.9 million, or 19.5% of revenue, compared to $17.5 million, or 16.0% of revenue, for the comparable quarter in 2025. The year-over-year increase of $5.5 million was primarily due to favorable product mix, higher manufacturing volume, and lower other manufacturing costs. Non-GAAP adjusted operating income for the first quarter of 2026 was $23.3 million, or 19.8% of revenue, compared to $17.9 million, or 16.4% of revenue, in the comparable period last year.

Structural Systems

Structural Systems segment net revenue for the quarter ended April 4, 2026 was $91.4 million, compared to $83.4 million for the first quarter of 2025. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to the following:

$7.9 million higher revenue within the Company’s commercial aerospace end-use markets due to higher rates on large aircraft and rotary-wing aircraft platforms; and

$0.1 million higher revenue within the Company’s military and space end-use markets due to higher rates on selected missile platforms, partially offset by lower rates on selected rotary-wing aircraft platforms.

Structural Systems segment operating income for the quarter ended April 4, 2026 was $10.4 million, or 11.4% of revenue, compared to $9.9 million, or 11.9% of revenue, for the comparable quarter in 2025. The year-over-year increase of $0.5 million was primarily due to lower other manufacturing costs, partially offset by unfavorable product mix. Non-GAAP adjusted operating income for the first quarter of 2026 was $12.3 million, or 13.4% of revenue, compared to $12.1 million, or 14.5% of revenue, in the comparable period last year.

Corporate General and Administrative (“CG&A”) Expenses

CG&A expenses for the first quarter of 2026 were $17.6 million, or 8.4% of total Company revenue, compared to $22.4 million, or 11.6% of total Company revenue, for the comparable quarter in the prior year. The year-over-year decrease in CG&A expenses was primarily due to lower stock-based compensation expense of $4.2 million.

Conference Call

A teleconference hosted by Stephen G. Oswald, the Company’s chairman, president and chief executive officer, and Suman B. Mookerji, the Company’s senior vice president, chief financial officer will be held today, May 12, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. PT (1:00 p.m. ET) to review these financial results. To access the conference call, please pre-register using the following registration link:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIbeade6204d8e441398e3b1d1ede413a8

Registrants will receive a confirmation with dial-in details. Mr. Oswald and Mr. Mookerji will be speaking on behalf of the Company and anticipate the call (including Q&A) to last approximately 45 minutes. A live webcast of the event can be accessed using the link above. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Ducommun website at Ducommun.com.

Additional information regarding Ducommun's results can be found in the Q1 2026 Earnings Presentation available at Ducommun.com.

About Ducommun Incorporated

Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added innovative manufacturing solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Founded in 1849, the Company specializes in two core areas - Electronic Systems and Structural Systems - to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms, mission-critical military and space programs, and sophisticated industrial applications. For more information, visit Ducommun.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and any attachments include “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, in particular, expectations relating to the Company's VISION 2027 Strategy and its progress towards the financial goals stated therein, potential destocking headwinds related to the Company's commercial aerospace business and outlook for the remaining quarters of 2026 and through 2028, and expectations related to the U.S. Department of War's long-term framework agreements for key missile programs with defense primes. The Company generally uses the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “plan,” “intend,” “continue” and similar expressions in this press release and any attachments to identify forward-looking statements. The Company bases these forward-looking statements on its current views with respect to future events and financial performance. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, among other things: the cyclicality of our end-use markets, the level of U.S. government defense spending, our customers may experience changes in production rates or delays in the launch and certification of new products, timing of orders from our customers which are subject to cancellation, modification or rescheduling, our ability to obtain additional financing and service existing debt to fund capital expenditures and meet our working capital needs, legal and regulatory risks, including pending litigation matters generally and as well as any potential losses arising from third party subrogation claims related to the Guaymas performance center fire that may become material, the cost of expansion, consolidation and acquisitions, competition, economic and geopolitical developments – including supply chain issues, our ability to successfully implement restructuring, realignment and cost reduction activities that could adversely impact our ability to achieve our strategic objectives, international trade restrictions and our ability to obtain necessary U.S. government approvals for proposed sales to certain foreign customers, the impact of tariffs and elevated interest rates, risks associated with a prolonged partial or total U.S. federal government shutdown, the ability to attract and retain key personnel and avoid labor disruptions, the ability to adequately protect and enforce intellectual property rights, pandemics, disasters – natural or otherwise, and risk of cybersecurity attacks, and other risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. You should understand that many important factors, including those discussed herein, could cause the Company’s results to differ materially from those expressed or suggested in any forward-looking statement. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release, May 12, 2026, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or otherwise. Readers are advised to review the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (which are available from the SEC’s EDGAR database at www.sec.gov ).

Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information

This release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA (which excludes interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation expense, and restructuring charges), including as a percentage of revenue, non-GAAP operating income, including as a percentage of net revenues, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP earnings per share. In addition, certain other prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to current year’s presentation.

The Company believes the presentation of these non-GAAP measures provide important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations. The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures along with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in evaluating the Company’s actual and forecasted operating performance, capital resources and cash flow. The non-GAAP financial information presented herein should be considered supplemental to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company discloses different non-GAAP financial measures in order to provide greater transparency and to help the Company’s investors to more meaningfully evaluate and compare Ducommun’s results to its previously reported results. The non-GAAP financial measures that the Company uses may not be comparable to similarly titled financial measures used by other companies.

CONTACT:

Suman Mookerji, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, 657.335.3665



[Financial Tables Follow]





DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) April 4,

2026 December 31,

2025 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 39,103 $ 45,289 Accounts receivable, net 137,027 124,442 Contract assets 249,229 249,845 Inventories 186,269 182,788 Production cost of contracts 5,914 7,178 Other current assets 16,314 16,442 Total Current Assets 633,856 625,984 Property and Equipment, Net 105,755 107,223 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets 37,888 40,077 Goodwill 244,600 244,600 Intangibles, Net 128,656 132,839 Deferred income taxes 14,180 15,500 Other Assets 20,398 20,192 Total Assets $ 1,185,333 $ 1,186,415 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 79,961 $ 74,653 Contract liabilities 52,473 40,694 Accrued and other liabilities 28,112 51,071 Operating lease liabilities 7,005 7,817 Current portion of long-term debt 5,000 5,000 Total Current Liabilities 172,551 179,235 Long-Term Debt, Less Current Portion 297,608 298,790 Non-Current Operating Lease Liabilities 33,091 34,223 Other Long-Term Liabilities 12,287 12,686 Total Liabilities 515,537 524,934 Commitments and Contingencies Shareholders’ Equity Common Stock 151 149 Additional Paid-In Capital 246,378 248,482 Retained Earnings 416,220 406,304 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income 7,047 6,546 Total Shareholders’ Equity 669,796 661,481 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 1,185,333 $ 1,186,415





DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended April 4,

2026 March 29,

2025 Net Revenues $ 209,022 $ 192,481 Cost of Sales 152,789 142,030 Gross Profit 56,233 50,451 Selling, General and Administrative Expenses 40,513 45,050 Restructuring Charges — 426 Operating Income 15,720 4,975 Interest Expense (4,010 ) (3,263 ) Income Before Taxes 11,710 1,712 Income Tax Expense 1,794 310 Net Income $ 9,916 $ 1,402 Earnings Per Share Basic earnings per share $ 0.66 $ 0.09 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.64 $ 0.09 Weighted-Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding Basic 15,044 14,856 Diluted 15,599 15,177 Gross Profit % 26.9 % 26.2 % SG&A % 19.4 % 23.4 % Operating Income % 7.5 % 2.6 % Net Income % 4.7 % 0.7 % Effective Tax Rate 15.3 % 18.1 %





DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended April 4,

2026 March 29,

2025 GAAP net income $ 9,916 $ 1,402 Non-GAAP Adjustments: Interest expense 4,010 3,263 Income tax expense 1,794 310 Depreciation 3,943 4,277 Amortization 4,295 4,307 Stock-based compensation expense(1) 11,419 15,734 Restructuring charges — 426 Adjusted EBITDA $ 35,377 $ 29,719 Net income as a % of net revenues 4.7 % 0.7 % Adjusted EBITDA as a % of net revenues 16.9 % 15.4 %

(1) The three months ended April 4, 2026 and March 29, 2025 included $0.3 million and $0.6 million, respectively, of stock-based compensation expense for awards with both performance and market conditions that will be settled in cash. The three months ended April 4, 2026 and March 29, 2025 included $0.1 million and less than $0.1 million, respectively, of stock-based compensation expense recorded as cost of sales.







DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES BUSINESS SEGMENT PERFORMANCE (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended %

Change April 4,

2026 March 29,

2025 %

of Net

Revenues

2026 %

of Net

Revenues

2025 Net Revenues Electronic Systems 7.8 % $ 117,590 $ 109,065 56.3 % 56.7 % Structural Systems 9.6 % 91,432 83,416 43.7 % 43.3 % Total Net Revenues 8.6 % $ 209,022 $ 192,481 100.0 % 100.0 % Segment Operating Income Electronic Systems $ 22,924 $ 17,450 19.5 % 16.0 % Structural Systems 10,438 9,919 11.4 % 11.9 % 33,362 27,369 Corporate General and Administrative Expenses(1) (17,642 ) (22,394 ) (8.4) % (11.6) % Total Operating Income $ 15,720 $ 4,975 7.5 % 2.6 % Adjusted EBITDA Electronic Systems Operating Income $ 22,924 $ 17,450 Depreciation and Amortization 3,584 3,566 Stock-Based Compensation Expense(2) 102 77 Restructuring Charges — 90 26,610 21,183 22.6 % 19.4 % Structural Systems Operating Income 10,438 9,919 Depreciation and Amortization 4,559 4,916 Stock-Based Compensation Expense(3) 82 179 Restructuring Charges — 336 15,079 15,350 16.5 % 18.4 % Corporate General and Administrative Expenses(1) Operating loss (17,642 ) (22,394 ) Depreciation and Amortization 95 102 Stock-Based Compensation Expense(4) 11,235 15,478 (6,312 ) (6,814 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 35,377 $ 29,719 16.9 % 15.4 % Capital Expenditures Electronic Systems $ 886 $ 2,265 Structural Systems 1,475 2,114 Corporate Administration 219 13 Total Capital Expenditures $ 2,580 $ 4,392

(1) Includes costs not allocated to either the Electronic Systems or Structural Systems operating segments.

(2) The three months ended April 4, 2026 and March 29, 2025 each included less than $0.1 million of stock-based compensation expense recorded as cost of sales.

(3) The three months ended April 4, 2026 and March 29, 2025 included less than $0.1 million and $0.2 million, respectively, of stock-based compensation expense recorded as cost of sales.

(4) The three months ended April 4, 2026 and March 29, 2025 included $0.3 million and $0.6 million, respectively, of stock-based compensation expense for awards with both performance and market conditions that will be settled in cash.







DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

GAAP TO NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME RECONCILIATION (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended GAAP To Non-GAAP Operating Income April 4, 2026 March 29, 2025 %

of Net

Revenues

2026 %

of Net

Revenues

2025 GAAP operating income $ 15,720 $ 4,975 GAAP operating income - Electronic Systems $ 22,924 $ 17,450 Adjustments to GAAP operating income - Electronic Systems: Restructuring charges — 90 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 373 373 Total adjustments to GAAP operating income - Electronic Systems 373 463 Non-GAAP adjusted operating income - Electronic Systems 23,297 17,913 19.8 % 16.4 % GAAP operating income - Structural Systems 10,438 9,919 Adjustments to GAAP operating income - Structural Systems: Restructuring charges — 336 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 1,859 1,859 Total adjustments to GAAP operating income - Structural Systems 1,859 2,195 Non-GAAP adjusted operating income - Structural Systems 12,297 12,114 13.4 % 14.5 % GAAP operating loss - Corporate (17,642 ) (22,394 ) Adjustments to GAAP Operating Income - Corporate Total adjustments to GAAP Operating Income - Corporate — — Non-GAAP adjusted operating loss - Corporate (17,642 ) (22,394 ) Total non-GAAP adjustments to GAAP operating income 2,232 2,658 Non-GAAP adjusted operating income $ 17,952 $ 7,633 8.6 % 4.0 %





DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME AND EARNINGS PER SHARE RECONCILIATION (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended GAAP To Non-GAAP Net Income April 4,

2026 March 29,

2025 GAAP net income $ 9,916 $ 1,402 Adjustments to GAAP net income: Restructuring charges — 426 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 2,232 2,232 Total adjustments to GAAP net income before provision for income taxes 2,232 2,658 Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments (1) (446 ) (532 ) Non-GAAP adjusted net income $ 11,702 $ 3,528





Three Months Ended GAAP Earnings Per Share To Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share April 4,

2026 March 29,

2025 GAAP diluted (loss) earnings per share (“EPS”) $ 0.64 $ 0.09 Adjustments to GAAP diluted EPS: Restructuring charges — 0.03 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 0.14 0.15 Total adjustments to GAAP diluted EPS before provision for income taxes 0.14 0.18 Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments (1) (0.03 ) (0.04 ) Non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.75 $ 0.23 GAAP weighted-average shares - basic 15,044 14,856 GAAP weighted-average shares - diluted 15,599 15,177

(1) Effective tax rate of 20.0% used for both 2026 and 2025 adjustments.







DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES REMAINING PERFORMANCE OBLIGATIONS BY REPORTING SEGMENT (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) April 4,

2026 December 31,

2025 Consolidated Ducommun Military and space $ 678,812 $ 692,719 Commercial aerospace 381,912 402,174 Industrial 13,006 11,147 Total $ 1,073,730 $ 1,106,040 Electronic Systems Military and space $ 496,316 $ 492,244 Commercial aerospace 56,542 49,535 Industrial 13,006 11,147 Total $ 565,864 $ 552,926 Structural Systems Military and space $ 182,496 $ 200,475 Commercial aerospace 325,370 352,639 Total $ 507,866 $ 553,114

Under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States Accounting Standards Codification 606, the Company defines performance obligations as customer placed purchase orders (“PO”) with firm fixed price and firm delivery dates. The unrecognized revenue on POs are the remaining performance obligations.