Auvera Chain Testnet Advances Validation Across AI Agents, DePIN Compute, and Prediction Markets





The public testnet / beta phase will observe whether AI Agent execution, decentralized compute calls, and prediction-market interactions can be settled and audited on the same chain.

GOLD COAST CITY, Australia, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the launch of its public testnet in April 2026, Auvera Chain is placing three application tracks—AI Agents, DePIN compute, and prediction markets—into the same test environment. The project aims to observe whether on-chain accounts, payment, settlement, and audit capabilities can support real interaction flows in the AI Agent economy.

AI Agents, decentralized compute, and prediction markets are three high-attention areas in AI + Crypto. AI Agents need to execute tasks, DePIN compute networks provide resource supply, and prediction markets offer real-world events, capital flows, and high-frequency interaction scenarios. Auvera Chain’s testnet focuses on whether these three types of demand can form a closed loop on the same on-chain infrastructure.

According to disclosed project materials, Auvera is currently in its public testnet / beta phase, with beta website and block explorer access available. Its roadmap includes EVM compatibility, account abstraction, AgentRegistry, x402 payment compatibility, TEE security, cross-chain bridges, DEX infrastructure, prediction markets, and AI Box.

Validating Three Types of Demand on One Chain

In a typical scenario, an AI Agent may need to read event data, call external compute, execute a trading strategy, pay fees, and leave an operation record on-chain. In this process, identity, permissions, data, compute, capital, and auditability become connected.

Auvera Chain is using its testnet to validate this flow: Agents handle autonomous execution, compute networks provide resources, prediction markets offer real-world event scenarios, and on-chain infrastructure handles accounts, payment, settlement, permissions, and auditability.

From Market Narrative to Product Validation

Rather than simply listing AI Agents, DePIN, and prediction markets side by side, Auvera Chain’s testnet emphasizes how the three types of demand can validate one another. The project defines on-chain economic actors as its service targets, including today’s traders, developers, compute providers, and application participants, as well as future AI Agents that can execute tasks and manage funds autonomously.

This positioning means Auvera Chain is not only focused on the AI concept itself. It is attempting to provide a unified ownership, payment, settlement, and audit environment for multiple types of on-chain actors. The key task during the testnet phase is to validate whether these base capabilities can support actual applications.

What to Watch Next

Going forward, observers can watch real transaction activity in the block explorer, interaction around Agent identity or smart wallets, testing depth across the DEX and cross-chain bridge, the actual completion status of x402 payment and TEE security modules, and whether applications such as prediction markets and AI Box bring real tasks and real consumption.

If relevant data continues to emerge, Auvera Chain’s three application tracks will be more than market narratives. They may form an infrastructure validation path around AI Agent execution, compute-resource calls, prediction-market interaction, and on-chain settlement and auditability.

About Auvera Chain

Auvera Chain is a financial foundation for on-chain economic actors. Built on an EVM-compatible Layer 2 architecture, it serves creators, users, developers, compute providers, and future AI Agents. The project aims to provide low-cost ownership, payment, settlement, and audit infrastructure for multiple types of on-chain actors, gradually expanding into AI Agent autonomous finance, prediction markets, and decentralized compute scenarios.

Sources: Auvera Chain project materials and roadmap; Coinbase x402 documentation; Ethereum ERC-8004 draft; public AI x Crypto and DePIN research materials.

Contact Details:



Julian

info@auverachain.com

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