



The public testnet / beta phase will validate on-chain identity, smart wallets, payment settlement, and auditability for AI Agent economic activity.

GOLD COAST CITY, Australia, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In April 2026, Auvera Chain announced the launch of its public testnet, alongside beta website and block explorer access. As an EVM-compatible Layer 2 network designed for the AI Agent economy, Auvera Chain will use this phase to validate infrastructure capabilities around on-chain identity, smart wallets, payment settlement, and operational auditability.

As AI Agents move from conversational tools to task-execution actors, industry attention is expanding from model capability to financial permissions, payment boundaries, and accountability records. Once an Agent starts calling APIs, buying compute, executing trades, or participating in prediction markets, it needs an on-chain financial environment that can authorize, limit, settle, and trace its actions.

According to disclosed materials, Auvera Chain follows an EVM-compatible Optimistic Rollup path and includes account abstraction, AgentRegistry, x402 payment compatibility, TEE security, cross-chain bridges, and DEX infrastructure in its technical roadmap. The public testnet launch brings these capabilities from narrative into a more concrete validation phase for developers and early users.

On-Chain Execution Boundaries for AI Agents

Auvera Chain believes the key to bringing AI Agents on-chain is not simply giving them wallets, but giving them programmable, bounded, and auditable wallets. Through account abstraction and smart contract wallets, Agents can operate within preset budgets, permission allowlists, session keys, and circuit breakers, reducing financial and security risks in autonomous execution.

On the payment layer, Auvera Chain treats machine-payment protocols such as x402 as an important compatibility direction, exploring automated settlement paths from Agent to API, Agent to compute network, and Agent to other on-chain services. TEE-based security mechanisms are intended to strengthen private-key protection, execution isolation, and audit credibility.

Applications Will Be the Key Testnet Signal

Beyond base chain and wallet capabilities, Auvera Chain views prediction markets, the AI Box compute network, and consumer-facing on-chain behavior as early application anchors. Prediction markets feature high-frequency interaction, public data, and verifiable outcomes, making them an early testing ground for AI Agent strategy execution and on-chain trading. AI Box corresponds to the compute supply side, connecting task demand, idle compute, and AUV settlement.

Going forward, observers can watch transaction activity in the block explorer, Agent identity or smart wallet interactions, testing depth across the DEX and cross-chain bridge, and whether x402 payment, TEE security, prediction markets, and AI Box applications generate real tasks and real consumption.

About Auvera Chain

Auvera Chain is a financial foundation for on-chain economic actors. Built on an EVM-compatible Layer 2 architecture, it serves creators, users, developers, compute providers, and future AI Agents. The project aims to provide low-cost ownership, payment, settlement, and audit infrastructure for multiple types of on-chain actors, gradually expanding into AI Agent autonomous finance, prediction markets, and decentralized compute scenarios.

Sources: Auvera Chain project materials and roadmap; Coinbase x402 documentation; Ethereum ERC-8004 draft.

Contact details:

Julian

info@auverachain.com

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