LiquidPiston to Exhibit at XPONENTIAL 2026

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiquidPiston, Inc. , a leading innovator in compact, efficient, heavy-fueled rotary combustion engine technologies and hybrid power systems, today announced it will be exhibiting at XPONENTIAL 2026 , a conference for global leaders and end users in the uncrewed systems and robotics industries.

XPONENTIAL takes place May 11-14, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan, and representatives from LiquidPiston will be meeting industry participants at Booth #34016.

LiquidPiston is currently working on an eVTOL prototype for an unmanned aerial systems (UAS) field-demonstration program, supported by its $35 million contract with the U.S. Air Force STRATFI Award announced in 2023 . Previously, the company completed Phase I and Phase II U.S. Army SBIR contracts to develop and demonstrate hybrid electric UAS propulsion systems powered by its X-Engines.

LiquidPiston's X-Engine platforms are built on the company's patented High Efficiency Hybrid Cycle™ (HEHC) with a rotary architecture that can be up to 90 percent smaller than an equivalently-rated piston diesel engine.

The potential is for the LiquidPiston engine and platform to serve as the “power pack” for a variety of applications of interest to the U.S. Air Force and other Department of War agencies, including UAS propulsion, human- and cargo-carrying Organic Resupply Bus (ORB) capabilities, portable electric power generators, and vehicle auxiliary power units (APUs).

“Our work with the DoW, along with our internally-funded R&D, is laying the foundation for a new generation of highly efficient, compact heavy-fuel and multi-fuel-capable engines and hybrid power systems that can serve multiple market applications,” said Alec Shkolnik, co-founder and CEO of LiquidPiston. “The autonomous systems community needs more power in a smaller package, particularly for UAS applications, and that’s what our X-Engine design provides.”

Members of the press, defense end-users, and prospective integration partners are invited to schedule meetings with the LiquidPiston team in advance by contacting info@liquidpiston.com or stopping by the booth.

About LiquidPiston

LiquidPiston, Inc., based in Bloomfield, Conn., is a leading developer of compact internal combustion engines and hybrid power solutions that scale efficiently and operate on fossil or renewable fuels. The company’s patented High Efficiency Hybrid Cycle™ and novel engine architecture support next-generation fuel-to-energy conversion for hybrid power systems used in unmanned aerial systems, mobile power generation, and APU applications.

To learn more, visit www.liquidpiston.com .

Media Contact: Josh Inglis, josh@propllr.com