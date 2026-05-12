Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Transactions during 7 May 2026 – 11 May 2026

On 7 May 2026, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 593 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2026.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program 7 May – 11 May 2026:

Number of shares bought Average purchase price Amount (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement - - - 7 May 2026 190,000 15.18 2,884,675 8 May 2026 21,143 14.99 316,978 11 May 2026 58,000 15.00 870,209 Total, 7 May – 11 May 2026

269,143 15.13 4,071,862 Accumulated under the program 269,143 15.13 4,071,862

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 82,289,286 own shares, corresponding to 5.66% of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

VP, Head of Investor Relations & ESG

Mads Thinggaard

Mobile no, +45 2025 5469

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