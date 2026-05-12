Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Transactions during 7 May 2026 – 11 May 2026
On 7 May 2026, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 593 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2026.
The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program 7 May – 11 May 2026:
|Number of shares bought
|Average purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|-
|-
|-
|7 May 2026
|190,000
|15.18
|2,884,675
|8 May 2026
|21,143
|14.99
|316,978
|11 May 2026
|58,000
|15.00
|870,209
|Total, 7 May – 11 May 2026
|269,143
|15.13
|4,071,862
|Accumulated under the program
|269,143
|15.13
|4,071,862
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 82,289,286 own shares, corresponding to 5.66% of the total number of outstanding shares.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investors and equity analysts:
VP, Head of Investor Relations & ESG
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no, +45 2025 5469
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