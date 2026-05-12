Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

 | Source: Alm. Brand A/S Alm. Brand A/S

Transactions during 7 May 2026 – 11 May 2026
On 7 May 2026, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 593 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2026.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program 7 May – 11 May 2026:

 Number of shares boughtAverage purchase priceAmount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement- --
7 May 2026 190,000 15.18 2,884,675
8 May 2026 21,143 14.99 316,978
11 May 202658,00015.00870,209
Total, 7 May – 11 May 2026
 269,143 15.134,071,862
Accumulated under the program269,14315.134,071,862

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 82,289,286 own shares, corresponding to 5.66% of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:                                 

VP, Head of Investor Relations & ESG                    
Mads Thinggaard                                                       
Mobile no, +45 2025 5469                                      

Attachments


Attachments

AS 24 2026 - Transactions under share buyback program Alm Brand_Share buyback 7-11 May 2026
GlobeNewswire

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