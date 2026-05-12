Trident Resources Commences Regional Structural Analysis of its La Ronge Gold Belt Properties in Saskatchewan with SRK Consulting

Vancouver, BC, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trident Resources Corp. (TSX-V: ROCK ) (OTCQB: TRDTF ) (“Trident” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the commencement of a regional geological structural analysis of available data on their La Ronge Gold Belt Properties in Saskatchewan. The study will be completed by SRK Consulting and will help focus future exploration across the entire Trident claim package.

Trident’s Regional Project Location Map:

https://www.tridentresourcescorp.com/projects/contact-lake-gold-project/#&gid=1&pid=1

Highlights:

Phase 1 will be a GAP Analysis that focuses on available mapping, drilling, and geochemical data, and any available reports. Also includes a high-level assessment of the current geological interpretation and mineralization controls for orogenic gold.

Phase 2 will consist of a Litho-Structural Interpretation of Airborne Magnetic Data. This will be done with current advanced known technologies and knowledge.

Program integrated with a three-year collaborative academic structural study with The University of British Columbia.

Following the completion of the structural geological interpretation, SRK will prepare a summary report with maps and diagrams. A set of targeting criteria for the AOI will be developed and a set of ranked targets will be produced to inform future exploration.

Jon Weisblatt, CEO and Director commented: “This survey represents an important advancement in the Company’s exploration strategy and could play a key role in identifying other high-grade, orogenic style deposits within the broader property area. By applying modern geophysical technologies and analytical methods unavailable to previous operators, the Company believes the program has the potential to reveal mineralized systems that may have been overlooked in past exploration campaigns within this historic mining camp.”

“The Company expects 2026 to be very active as exploration efforts continue to expand across the project area. With multiple targets emerging and a growing understanding of the regional geology, the next phase of work will focus on advancing priority areas and testing for additional high-grade orebodies comparable to those that helped establish the Red Lake Camp as one of the world’s highest grade mining camps. Trident remains fully funded with more than $28 M in its treasury. Additionally, assay results from fifteen holes at Contact Lake and eleven holes at the Preview South deposit from the company’s winter drilling program remain pending and are expected in the coming weeks.”

Overview of the Program:

The structural geological interpretation of the area of interest (AOI) project will focus on understanding the geological history of the project and its relevance to gold mineralization by examining: the geometry of rock fabrics (form line mapping); the distribution and generations of faulting and shear zone development; the distribution and generations of folding; and an option is also proposed to examine the distribution of lithological units.

Phase 1 will be a GAP Analysis that focuses on available mapping, drilling, geochemical data, and any available reports, as well as a high-level assessment of the current geological interpretation and mineralization controls for orogenic gold. This high-level review of available remote sensing data will include any available airborne magnetic, electromagnetic, radiometric and elevation data (DEM and/or LiDAR). Data will be evaluated for quality and spatial coverage. Both publicly available and proprietary data will be reviewed.

Phase 2 will consist of a Litho-Structural Interpretation of Airborne Magnetic Data. This will be done with current advanced known technologies and knowledge. The scope of work includes a desktop structural geological interpretation of airborne magnetic data to be supplied to SRK by Trident, including:

Proprietary, fixed wing aeromagnetic horizontal gradient and VLE-EM survey (75-metre line spacing), acquired by Tundra Airborne Surveys in 2012, covering the Preview, Komis, and Greywacke properties.



Proprietary, ground magnetic and IP data, acquired by Bingham Geoscience in 2017 over the Preview SW deposit. Proprietary VTEM data acquired by Geotech in 2018 over the Greywacke, Northlake, Point and Joe deposits.



Proprietary IP and drone magnetic data acquired by Dias Geophysical in 2020 over the Hailstone project. Publicly available, regional magnetic compilation data. Data to be acquired from the Saskatchewan Geological Survey.



Following the completion of the structural geological interpretation, SRK will prepare a summary report with maps and diagrams. A set of targeting criteria for the AOI will be developed and a set of ranked targets will be produced to inform future exploration.

Collaborative PhD Research Initiative with University of British Columbia-Okanagan:

The Company has initiated a collaborative PhD research project with The University of British Columbia Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences at UBC Okanagan to develop a regional-scale structural model aimed at identifying the optimal settings for gold deposits across the La Ronge Gold Belt and within Trident’s tenure area. The project is being undertaken in collaboration with Dr. Tarryn Cawood and will integrate academic research with industry-focused exploration objectives.

Dr. Cawood brings extensive global experience in mineral deposit formation and the effects of deformation and metamorphism on base and precious metal mineral deposits. The initial structural assessment to be provided by SRK Consulting will provide a strong technical foundation for the research and support ongoing multidisciplinary collaboration between Trident Resources and UBC-Okanagan researchers.

Ministerial Engagement:

The Company met last week with Saskatchewan’s Minister of Energy and Resources, the Honourable Chris Beaudry, to discuss the province’s growing leadership in the Canadian mining sector and the future development potential of the Contact Lake Gold Project. The meeting highlighted Saskatchewan’s strong investment climate, stable regulatory framework, skilled workforce, and supportive government approach, which continue to position the province as one of the world’s most attractive jurisdictions for mineral exploration and development.

Trident also highlighted the significant long-term opportunity at the Contact Lake Gold Project, including ongoing exploration activities, the advancement of priority targets and the project’s potential to contribute to northern Saskatchewan’s economic growth and employment opportunities. With Saskatchewan forecast to see continued growth in mineral exploration spending and resource investment, the Company believes Contact Lake is well-positioned to benefit from the province’s strong momentum in the mining sector. ( 2025 breaks records for Saskatchewan’s mining industry | Globalnews.ca )

Qualified Person:

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Cornell McDowell, P.Geo., VP Exploration for Trident Resources and the Qualified Person for Trident as defined by NI 43-101.

About Trident Resources Corp.:

Trident Resources Corp. is a Canadian public mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange focused on the development, exploration and acquisition of advanced-stage gold and copper exploration projects in Saskatchewan, Canada. The Company is aggressively advancing its 100% owned Contact Lake and Greywacke Lake projects which host significant historical gold resources located within the prospective and underexplored La Ronge Gold Belt, as well as the 100% owned Knife Lake copper project which contains a historical copper resource.

To find out more about Trident Resources Corp. (TSX-V: ROCK), visit the Company’s website at www.tridentresourcescorp.com

Trident Resources Corp.

Jonathan Wiesblatt, Chief Executive Officer

Email: Jon.Wiesblatt@tridentresourcescorp.com

For further information contact myself or:

Andrew J. Ramcharan, PhD, P.Eng., SVP Corporate Communications

Trident Resources Corp.

Telephone: 647-309-5130

Toll Free: 800-567-8181

Facsimile: 604-687-3119

Email: info@tridentresourcescorp.com



NEITHER THE TSXV NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This news release contains “forward‐looking information or statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements, including statements related to the Agreement with Eagle Plains. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, the ability to achieve its goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company’s views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those filed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather and climate conditions, equipment failures, failure to obtain or maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, decrease in the price of gold, copper and other metals, the impact of viruses and diseases on the Company’s ability to operate, failure to obtain or maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information, except as required by law.