Arctera Introduces AI Converge to Bring Governed Enterprise Data Directly into AI Workflows

SAN RAMON, Calif., May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arctera today announced AI Converge, a new capability in the Arctera Unified Platform designed to bring enterprise data directly into AI workflows. AI Converge enables organizations to search, investigate and analyze governed enterprise data within the AI tools they already use while maintaining compliance, control, and oversight. The launch builds on Arctera’s compliance intelligence vision as AI becomes the interface for work, ensuring enterprise data is accessible within AI workflows with the governance required to support defensible outcomes.

Work no longer happens in one system. It unfolds across communications, collaboration platforms, and increasingly, AI. While teams have access to more data than ever, that data remains fragmented across systems, resulting in fragmented context that makes it difficult to understand how decisions are made and forcing teams to reconstruct information before they can act.

With AI Converge, Arctera extends governed enterprise data into AI tools without moving or exposing that data outside enterprise controls. AI Converge captures interactions as they occur, connecting them into a complete record brought directly into the AI tools teams already use. This allows teams to operate directly within AI workflows using enterprise data in context, rather than switching systems and reconstructing information after the fact. The result is a more complete, traceable, and defensible foundation for compliance, investigations, and review.

“AI is changing how work gets done, but enterprise data and governance have not kept proper pace. At this point, the challenge isn’t access to data - it’s being able to use it where work is actually happening,” said Soniya Bopache, SVP & GM at Arctera. “With AI Converge, Arctera brings enterprise data directly into AI workflows so organizations can work from context, maintain control, and support more defensible outcomes. That is core to our vision as a compliance intelligence company.”

As per Gartner®, “The Model Context Protocol (MCP) simplifies the connection of AI agents and LLM-based applications to enterprise systems. By embracing MCP, software engineering leaders can guide their teams to leverage broad AI capabilities, address critical AI-to-system integration challenges, and establish consistent communication between AI agents and enterprise systems.”

Gartner also notes, “The combination of MCP and Governance transforms potential autonomous disorder into a well-regulated integration capable of supporting enterprise-grade AI deployments.”

Additional Capabilities

AI Converge is supported by broader Arctera Unified Platform capabilities, including:

AI interaction capture for prompts, responses and files to bring AI activity into visibility and governance.

Expanded communication coverage across channels including Zoom, Google Workspace, and FX Connect to reduce gaps across modern communications channels.

InsightAI for investigation, analysis and surveillance to help teams better understand activity and prioritize investigations.

Legal hold and chain of custody features that support defensibility at scale.





Together, these capabilities help organizations understand activity without reconstruction, move faster in investigations, reduce operational friction, and produce defensible records with greater confidence.

“A persistent challenge in applying AI to eDiscovery has been the separation between the tools used to analyze information and the systems where that data is stored within the enterprise,” said Doug Austin, Founder and Editor, eDiscovery Today. “Enabling AI to operate directly on governed enterprise data creates a more direct path to analysis, reducing the need to collect, move, and reconstruct data before meaningful work can begin.”

The introduction of AI Converge reflects Arctera’s broader commitment to advancing compliance intelligence for modern work. As AI becomes a more central interface for enterprise activity, Arctera is helping organizations apply it with the context, oversight and defensibility needed to support critical decisions.

For more information, visit www.arctera.com .

Gartner, Adopt MCP as a Strategic Approach for Integrating AI Solutions, Michael Hoeck, Alex Coqueiro, November 7, 2025. GARTNER is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

About Arctera

Arctera, a Cloud Software Group company, is the leading global provider of compliance and governance solutions that enable firms to unleash game-changing technologies into their organizations while minimizing risk. Created in 2024 from Veritas Technologies, Arctera helps the biggest companies in the world monitor and control exactly how their information is being accessed, used and shared. The Arctera Unified Platform is able to capture data from over 130+ different content sources, and more than 280 AI policies help firms streamline compliance and adapt to evolving regulations.

Learn more at www.arctera.com or connect with us on LinkedIn .