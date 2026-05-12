Rocket Doctor and University of Toronto Launch Digital Health Observership Program for Physician Assistant Students

First clinic launched April 14, 2026, supporting first-year Physician Assistant observership requirements at the University of Toronto

Students will observe clinicians delivering care through Rocket Doctor’s digital health platform in virtual and hybrid clinic settings

Flexible clinic integration provides exposure to a diverse range of providers, workflows, and patient scenarios

The partnership advances Rocket Doctor’s strategy to support healthcare workforce development through technology-enabled clinical education

Vancouver, BC, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Doctor AI Inc. ( CSE: AIDR , OTC: AIRDF , Frankfurt: 939 ) (“Rocket Doctor AI”) today announced its wholly-owned digital health platform and marketplace, Rocket Doctor Inc., has entered into a partnership with the University of Toronto to support clinical education for students enrolled in its Physician Assistant (PA) program. Through this collaboration, first-year PA students from the University of Toronto’s program will complete part of their required first-year observerships by participating in Rocket Doctor clinics. The first clinic launched on April 14, 2026.

Students will be integrated into existing clinics on the Rocket Doctor platform, where they will observe practicing clinicians delivering care in a virtual and hybrid environment. The initial focus will be on observing Physician Assistants, with opportunities to observe physicians depending on clinic flow and availability as the program develops. Rather than being paired with a single provider, students will be scheduled flexibly across clinics, allowing them to gain exposure to a diverse range of providers, workflows, and patient scenarios. This model is designed to provide broad clinical insight while reflecting the dynamic nature of digital healthcare delivery.

“Expanding access to high-quality clinical training is critical to building a resilient healthcare workforce,” said Dr. William Cherniak, Founder & CEO of Rocket Doctor Inc. “By partnering with the University of Toronto’s Physician Assistant program, we’re creating new pathways for learners to gain meaningful exposure to real-world care delivery in a modern, technology-enabled environment.”

This initiative builds on Rocket Doctor’s broader strategy to expand clinical education opportunities by integrating learners directly into its distributed digital health platform. By connecting students with practicing clinicians in real-world care environments, the Company is helping to strengthen healthcare workforce development while equipping future providers with the skills needed to deliver care in increasingly virtual and hybrid settings.

The University of Toronto’s Physician Assistant program, offered through the Temerty Faculty of Medicine and to be physically based in the Myron and Berna Health Science Complex at the University of Toronto Scarborough starting this fall, prepares graduates to practice medicine in collaboration with physicians across a range of clinical settings. By incorporating digital health observerships into early training, the program is helping students build familiarity with emerging care models that are increasingly shaping the future of healthcare delivery .

"At the University of Toronto, digital health is an important part of how we experience learning, and Rocket Doctor has allowed me to connect classroom concepts with real clinical practice. Gaining this kind of early exposure has strengthened my understanding of how patient care is evolving and continues to shape my development as a future healthcare provider,"

said Lauren Chabot, a first-year Physician Assistant student in the program.

The initiative represents a broader commitment for Rocket Doctor, in supporting the next generation of healthcare providers by embedding clinical education directly within its care delivery platform. By integrating learners into real-world digital and hybrid care environments, the Company aims to help build a more adaptable, technologically fluent workforce while continuing to expand access to high-quality care across the communities it serves.

About the University of Toronto Physician Assistant Program

The University of Toronto Physician Assistant program offers a full-time, second-entry Bachelor of Science Physician Assistant (BScPA) degree through the Temerty Faculty of Medicine, delivered in partnership with NOSM University. The 24-month program combines online learning, in-person instruction, and clinical training across Ontario. It prepares graduates to practice medicine in collaboration with physicians and healthcare teams, supporting improved access to care across diverse communities.

About Rocket Doctor AI Inc.

Rocket Doctor AI Inc. delivers physician-built, AI-powered solutions designed to make high-quality healthcare accessible throughout the entire patient journey. A cornerstone of the company’s proprietary technology is the Global Library of Medicine (GLM), a clinically validated decision support system developed with input from hundreds of physicians worldwide.

Alongside the GLM is Rocket Doctor Inc, and its AI-powered digital health platform and marketplace. Having helped empower over 350 MDs to provide care to more than 750,000 patient visits, our proprietary technology software and systems enable doctors to independently launch and manage their own virtual or hybrid in-person practices - improving efficiency, restoring autonomy to MDs, and expanding patient access to care.



By reducing administrative burdens and ensuring greater consistency in care, our technology creates more time for meaningful physician-patient interactions. We are committed to reaching underserved, rural, and remote communities in Canada who often lack access to family doctors and supporting patients on Medicaid and Medicare in the United States. With advanced AI, large language models, and connected medical devices, Rocket Doctor AI is redefining modern healthcare - making it more scalable, equitable, and patient-centered.



To learn more about Rocket Doctor AI Inc’s products and services, contact:



www.rocketdoctor.ai or email: info@rocketdoctor.ai





FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, CONTACT:



Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO, Rocket Doctor AI

essam.hamza@rocketdoctor.ai

Dr. Bill Cherniak, CEO, Rocket Doctor Inc.

bill@rocketdoctor.io





For media inquiries, contact: media@rocketdoctor.ai

Call: +1 (778) 819 8321

Cautionary Statements



This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of Rocket Doctor AI Inc. and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Offering, the use of proceeds of the Offering, the filing of a Prospectus Supplement and future plans and objectives of Rocket Doctor AI Inc., are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Rocket Doctor AI Inc.'s expectations include other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by Rocket Doctor AI Inc. with securities regulators.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Rocket Doctor AI Inc. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Rocket Doctor AI Inc. will only update or revise publicly the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.