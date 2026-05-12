FLYTE ACTIVATES HIGH-FREQUENCY PREAKNESS FLIGHT PROGRAM, DEPLOYING FLEET TO SERVE STRONG NORTHEAST DEMAND

Company Deploys Scalable Short-Haul Model Following Kentucky Derby to Monetize Peak Travel Window

Flagship Routes from NYC, Boston, DC, and Philadelphia Positioned to Drive Immediate Revenue, High Utilization, and Dense Flight Activity

NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flyte, the regional air mobility subsidiary of Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSE American: VTAK) (“VTAK” or the “Company”), today announced the positioning of aircraft across the Northeast to support increased travel demand this coming weekend in anticipation of the Preakness Stakes on Saturday, May 16th.

The program centers on Baltimore/Washington International Airport (BWI), the primary access point for race attendees, with high-frequency short-haul service from major Northeast metros. Flyte’s operational model is designed around dense, rapid-cycle flight schedules, enabling continuous aircraft rotations throughout concentrated travel windows.

“This is a high-demand, time-sensitive event and we are positioned to meet concentrated weekend demand,” said Marc Sellouk, CEO of Flyte. “Short-haul routes, rapid aircraft rotations, premium travelers, and concentrated demand windows are exactly where our model performs and drives revenue.”

IMMEDIATE DEMAND CAPTURE: CORE ROUTES DRIVING VOLUME

Flyte has concentrated capacity on its core high-demand corridors, where demand is urgent, repeatable, and time-sensitive:

Primary Revenue Drivers

NYC (HPN / TEB) → BWI

Core route serving business and leisure travelers seeking an alternative to I-95 congestion.

Core route serving business and leisure travelers seeking an alternative to I-95 congestion. Boston (BED / BOS) → BWI

High-value executive traffic with strong overlap in finance and biotech sectors.

High-value executive traffic with strong overlap in finance and biotech sectors. DC (IAD) → BWI

High-frequency shuttle corridor serving political, private equity, and executive demand.

High-frequency shuttle corridor serving political, private equity, and executive demand. Philadelphia (PNE / TTN) → BWI

Underserved, high-conversion market offering a direct upgrade from ground travel.

Expansion Routes Driving Incremental Volume

Charlotte (CLT / JQF) → BWI

Institutional capital base with strong racing alignment.

Institutional capital base with strong racing alignment. Raleigh-Durham (RDU) → BWI

Growing technology and finance corridor with increasing premium demand.

HIGH-FREQUENCY EXECUTION: BUILT FOR SPEED, DENSITY, AND UTILIZATION

Flyte is operating a dense, rapid-cycle flight schedule, with aircraft staged across key Northeast markets to enable continuous rotations throughout race weekend. The program is structured around same-day inbound and outbound travel, group and shared-cabin bookings, and repeat-travel demand.

This model is designed to maximize aircraft utilization and drive immediate revenue per asset during a compressed multi-day demand window.

“Customers are increasingly seeking alternatives to extended Northeast corridor drive times during peak event weekends,” Sellouk added. “We are positioned to capture that demand instantly due to our ability to rapidly reposition aircraft and maintain high-frequency service across multiple markets, which is central to the Flyte operating model.”

REAL-TIME CONVERSION OPPORTUNITY

Preakness weekend consistently creates severe congestion across Northeast travel corridors, with drive times from New York, Boston, and Washington, D.C., often extending significantly.

Flyte’s sub-one-hour flight options and high-frequency availability directly address this friction, creating a clear opportunity to convert high-net-worth individuals, corporate hospitality groups and time-sensitive executive travelers.

POSITIONED FOR REPEATABLE EVENT-DRIVEN DEMAND

The Preakness represents one anchor in a broader calendar of high-demand events. Flyte’s ability to rapidly deploy aircraft, build route density, and scale frequency positions the Company to capture repeatable and event-driven revenue opportunities throughout the year.

About Flyte

Flyte is a technology-enabled Regional Air Mobility Company operating a growing fleet of Cirrus Vision Jets. Focused on high frequency, short haul markets, Flyte provides a faster, safer, and more efficient alternative to traditional private charter travel.

Flight operations are conducted through Flyte’s wholly owned subsidiary, Ponderosa Air, LLC, an FAA certified Part 135 air carrier. With certified aircraft, active revenue generating operations, and scalable fleet expansion underway, Flyte is building disciplined, asset backed aviation infrastructure designed to serve underserved regional markets.

For more information, visit www.flyte.travel

About Catheter Precision

Catheter Precision is an innovative U.S.-based medical device company developing advanced solutions to improve the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. The company focuses on bringing new technologies to market through collaboration with physicians and continuous product innovation.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “focus,” “intend,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “prospects,” “outlook,” and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs, such as “will,” “should,” “lends,” “would,” “may,” and “could,” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, including, without limitation, our expectation to have at least five Cirrus Vision Jets in operation by Memorial Day 2026 and our plan to expand operations into California and Texas in 2026 as part of a broader multi-region rollout strategy designed to replicate the company’s model across major U.S. travel corridors. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance, or achievements for many reasons. Unless otherwise required by law, the Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, a future event, or otherwise and such statements are made only as of the date hereof. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Form 10-K and Form 10-Q’s, including but not limited to the discussion under “Risk Factors” therein, which the Company has filed with the SEC and which may be viewed at www.sec.gov.



CONTACTS:

Investor Relations

973-691-2000

IR@catheterprecision.com

Media Relations

flyte@elev8newmedia.com