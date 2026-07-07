Flyte Partners with LifeVac to Equip Every Vision Jet with Life-Saving Equipment

Every FLYTE aircraft combines the Cirrus Vision Jet’s CAPS whole-aircraft parachute and Safe Return Emergency Autoland with onboard LifeVac life-saving equipment.

Partnership reflects FLYTE’s safety-first philosophy, integrating advanced aviation technology with onboard medical emergency preparedness.

“Safety isn’t one feature. It’s a system.” From aircraft selection and pilot training to emergency automation and onboard medical equipment, safety is built into every layer of the FLYTE experience.

FORT MILL, S.C., July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fly Flyte, Inc. ("Flyte"), the rapidly growing Regional Air Mobility subsidiary of Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSE American: VTAK), today announced a strategic partnership with LifeVac to equip its fleet of Cirrus Vision Jets with LifeVac’s airway clearance device designed for choking emergencies. The addition extends Flyte’s safety program from the flight deck into the cabin, preparing each aircraft for a medical emergency as well as an aviation one.

LifeVac is the first and only suction anti-choking device to receive FDA De Novo authorization, cleared as a second-line treatment for use after standard choking-rescue protocols. It is non-powered, non-invasive and single-use, and has been credited in more than 6,200 reported choking rescues worldwide. Placing one on every aircraft gives Flyte crews an additional, purpose-built tool if a passenger chokes in flight, where outside help is not an option.

That addition reflects how Flyte approaches safety more broadly. Most private-aviation operators fly a mix of aircraft types, yet Flyte made a deliberate choice to build its entire fleet around a single airplane, the Cirrus Vision Jet, so that every aircraft, every maintenance procedure and every pilot-training program is identical. Standardization removes variables, and in aviation, fewer variables mean fewer points of failure.

The deployment brings together what Flyte believes is one of the most comprehensive safety ecosystems in regional private aviation, combining:

Cirrus Airframe Parachute System (CAPS) - whole-airframe parachute that can lower the entire aircraft with everyone aboard safely to the ground and Vision Jet is the only civilian jet that offers it.

Safe Return Emergency Autoland Technology - at the press of a single button, the aircraft can navigate, communicate with air traffic control, land and stop on its own if the pilot becomes incapacitated.

Advanced Garmin flight deck safety systems - avionics with Synthetic Vision and real-time terrain, traffic and weather awareness, plus Electronic Stability Protection, Envelope Protection and Emergency Descent Mode to help keep the aircraft within safe limits.

Carbon-fiber airframe and FADEC engine management - a lightweight composite airframe and digital engine control for precise, reliable performance.

a lightweight composite airframe and digital engine control for precise, reliable performance. LifeVac airway clearance devices - a non-powered device carried on every aircraft for choking emergencies, used as a second-line treatment after standard choking-rescue protocols.

The Cirrus Vision Jet is widely recognized as one of the most technologically advanced and safety-oriented aircraft in private aviation. With the addition of LifeVac devices onboard, Flyte continues to expand its commitment to protecting passengers through both aviation and medical emergency preparedness.

"Safety isn’t one feature. It’s a system, and it’s our foundation," said Marc Sellouk, Founder of Flyte. "We chose the Vision Jet, standardized our fleet, and built our training, maintenance and procedures around it for one reason: to protect the people onboard. Adding LifeVac devices across our fleet is another meaningful step forward in our commitment to providing passengers with an exceptional travel experience built around innovation, preparedness, and safety."

"Choking emergencies happen fast and when you are in the air, there is no one to call,” said Arthur Lih, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of LifeVac. “By pairing LifeVac's life-saving airway clearance technology with the Vision Jet's industry-leading safety systems, we're helping create one of the most comprehensive safety platforms in the skies."

As Flyte expands its network, fleet, and strategic partnerships, the company remains focused on delivering a differentiated private aviation experience built around convenience, accessibility, innovation, and safety.

Flyte customers can learn more about LifeVac at www.lifevac.net .

About Flyte

Flyte is the technology-enabled Regional Air Mobility subsidiary of Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSE American: VTAK), operating a growing fleet of Cirrus Vision Jets.

Focused on high-frequency, short-haul travel markets, Flyte provides a faster, safer, and more efficient alternative to traditional private aviation. The company's proprietary platform leverages technology, artificial intelligence, and fleet optimization tools to connect travelers across underserved regional markets.

Flight operations are conducted through Flyte's wholly owned subsidiary, Ponderosa Air, LLC, an FAA-certified Part 135 air carrier. With certified aircraft, active revenue-generating operations, and scalable fleet expansion underway, Flyte is building disciplined, asset-backed aviation infrastructure designed for the future of regional private travel.

For more information, visit www.flyflyte.com .

About LifeVac

LifeVac is the developer of the first FDA-authorized non-powered airway clearance device designed for choking emergencies. Founded with a mission to help save lives, LifeVac provides innovative emergency response solutions that have been utilized in thousands of reported choking incidents worldwide. The company's airway clearance technology is used by families, schools, healthcare facilities, first responders, and organizations seeking an additional layer of preparedness during choking emergencies.

For more information, visit www.lifevac.net .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “focus,” “intend,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “prospects,” “outlook,” and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs, such as “will,” “should,” “lends,” “would,” “may,” and “could,” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, including, without limitation, our belief Flyte is uniquely positioned to expand fleet operations, enter new markets, and scale nationally, our belief our capital initiatives position the Company as a more streamlined public company with significant exposure to the rapidly expanding regional aviation market, the belief that FLYTE’s platform operational foundation allows for rapid fleet growth and expansion into additional high-demand regional markets and our belief the acquisition of Flyte, combined with recently secured institutional capital, provides the foundation for a focused, high-growth aviation strategy while also enabling the Company to simplify its balance sheet and streamline legacy operations. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance, or achievements for many reasons. Unless otherwise required by law, the Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, a future event, or otherwise and such statements are made only as of the date hereof. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Form 10-K and Form 10-Q’s, including but not limited to the discussion under “Risk Factors” therein, which the Company has filed with the SEC and which may be viewed at www.sec.gov.

CONTACTS

Media Relations for Flyte

flyte@elev8newmedia.com

Investor Relations

IR@catheterprecision.com

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