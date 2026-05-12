Byrna Technologies Sets Upcoming Investor Conference Schedule

ANDOVER, Mass., May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Byrna Technologies Inc. (“Byrna” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BYRN), a personal defense technology company specializing in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative less-lethal personal security solutions, is scheduled to participate at the following upcoming financial conferences.

B. Riley Securities 2026 Investor Conference

Date: May 20, 2026

Location: Ritz-Carlton, Marina Del Rey (Marina Del Rey, California)

Format: One-on-one and small group meetings

Craig-Hallum 23rd Annual Institutional Investor Conference

Date: May 28, 2026

Location: Renaissance Minneapolis Hotel, The Depot (Minneapolis, MN)

Format: One-on-one and small group meetings

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Byrna’s management team, please contact Gateway Group at BYRN@gateway-grp.com.

About Byrna Technologies Inc.

Byrna is a personal defense technology company specializing in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative less-lethal personal security solutions. For more information on the Company, please visit the corporate website here or the Company’s investor relations site here. The Company is the manufacturer of the Byrna® CL, Byrna® LE and Byrna® SD personal security devices, state-of-the-art handheld CO2 powered launchers designed to provide a less-lethal alternative to a firearm for the consumer, private security, and law enforcement markets. To purchase Byrna products, visit the Company’s e-commerce store.

Investor Contact:

Tom Colton and Alec Wilson

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

BYRN@gateway-grp.com