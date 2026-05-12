Inuvo Strengthens IntentKey Leadership Team to Advance Growth and Execution

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV), a leader in artificial intelligence-driven advertising technology, today announced several key leadership appointments that further align the Company’s growth strategy, programmatic execution, and brand positioning as it continues to scale its IntentKey AI media platform.

Savannah Westbrock will be joining the Company as Vice President of Commercial Strategy & Growth, Eric Tilbury has been appointed Vice President of Programmatic Ops & Solutions Engineering, and Katie Cooper has been named Head of Brand and Communications. These appointments and planned additions build on the go-to-market strategy set in motion under CEO Rob Buchner, reinforcing a more integrated approach across new business, media execution, and market positioning.

“As we scale IntentKey, execution across growth, activation, and market positioning have to move in sync,” said Rob Buchner, CEO of Inuvo. “These leadership additions strengthen how we bring our AI to market by connecting demand, decisioning, and narrative with greater speed and clarity and demonstrate our commitment to investing in the talent needed to drive Inuvo towards its next phase of growth.”

Savannah Westbrock, Vice President of Commercial Strategy & Growth, will lead new business initiatives and strategic partnerships to expand IntentKey's footprint and drive revenue growth.

Eric Tilbury, Vice President of Programmatic Ops & Solutions Engineering, will oversee programmatic strategy and execution, scaling activation capabilities and deepening integrations across the media ecosystem.

Katie Cooper, Head of Brand and Communications, will lead brand strategy and market positioning, ensuring IntentKey’s value proposition and brand distinction is clearly defined and communicated.

Together, these leadership additions strengthen Inuvo’s ability to connect revenue generation, real-time media execution, and market narrative, positioning IntentKey to operate with greater speed and cohesion in the programmatic advertising landscape.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV) is a disruptive AI specifically designed for modeling media audiences. IntentKey® AI is a patented technology capable of identifying customer engagement based on real-time media consumption. Our models refresh every 5 minutes and know, with precision, why prospects are interested in a product or brand, in turn, predicting purchase intent 24 hours before legacy programmatic systems can respond to buying signals. Inuvo's language-based AI does not rely on consumer IDs, keeping Inuvo on the vanguard of consumer data privacy. To learn more, visit www.inuvo.com.

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release relating to Inuvo’s future plans, expectations, beliefs, intentions, and prospects are “forward-looking statements” and are subject to material risks and uncertainties. A detailed discussion of these factors and other risks that affect our business is contained in Inuvo’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including our most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q under the heading “Risk Factors.” These filings are available on the SEC’s website or on Inuvo’s website at Investor Relations – Inuvo®. All information in this press release is current as of the date of release, and Inuvo undertakes no duty to update any statement in light of new information or future events.

Investor Contact:

Wallace Ruiz

Chief Financial Officer

Tel (501) 205-8397

wallace.ruiz@inuvo.com