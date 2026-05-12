Other World Computing (OWC) to Showcase Mac and PC Storage, Connectivity, and Expansion Solutions at COMPUTEX TAIPEI

WOODSTOCK, Ill., May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Other World Computing (OWC®), a trusted leader in high-performance storage, memory, connectivity, software, and accessories that empower creative and business professionals to maximize performance, enhance reliability, and streamline workflows, today announced it will showcase its unrivaled roster of storage, memory, software, apps, connectivity, PCIe expansion, memory cards, and readers at next month’s COMPUTEX TAIPEI, a leading exhibition for AI and startups, taking place June 2-5, at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center (Halls 1 & 2) and Taipei World Trade Center (Hall 1).

Visitors to OWC Booth R1002, 4F, Nangang Hall 2 will have an opportunity to view live demos of the following OWC solutions:

OWC Storage Solutions

OWC Shared Storage Solutions

OWC Jellyfish Nomad: NVMe SSD powerhouse designed for DITs, independent 3D and VFX studios, and on-the-go editing teams, featuring the powerfully enhanced OWC Jellyfish Manager.

OWC Memory (Server, Datacenter, Midrange, NAS RAM, Notebook, and PC): Upgrade the performance of nearly any laptop or desktop with OWC memory.

OWC Software & Apps

OWC Innergize Software: Checks card health and lifespan, updates firmware for optimal performance, fully sanitizes cards to prevent slowdowns or dropped frames, and prepares them for use with a simple pre-flight check before every shoot.

OWC SoftRAID 8: Ideal solution to manage your RAID arrays while delivering robust protection coupled with exceptional speed.

OWC MacDrive 12: One solution for complete Mac disk access on Windows.

OWC Connectivity Solutions

OWC Thunderbolt 5 Hub: Compact port expansion hub that turns one Thunderbolt 5 connection on your computer into multiple high-speed ports.

OWC Thunderbolt 5 Dock: All-in-one command center for eliminating cables, expanding ports, and maximizing performance at your desk.

OWC Thunderbolt 5 Dual 10Gb/E Network Dock: High-end network + connectivity docking station built for professionals who need serious network speed.

OWC PCIe Expansion

OWC Mercury Helio 5S: Powerful expansion solution that adds an external PCIe slot to your Thunderbolt 3-equipped laptop, space-constrained Mac, or Windows PC desktop.

OWC Memory Cards & Readers

Strada

Strada’s Peer-to-Peer Collaboration Platform: enables video content professionals to access, share, and review large video files stored on local drives anywhere in the world without needing to upload anything to the cloud.

“COMPUTEX is where you get a clear view of where the industry is headed, and that’s always been important to us. But just as important is making sure people have solutions that work right now, in the environments they’re already running. At OWC, we build with both in mind," said Chris Kooistra, Vice President, Marketing, Other World Computing (OWC). "We help professionals grow their capabilities, protect what they’ve already invested in, and extend those environments without disruption. Technology keeps moving, that’s the reality, and the last thing anyone needs is to start over every time it does. So, at OWC we build solutions that will ensure you’re ready for what’s next. While, ensuring you get the most out of what you already have today.”

To learn more about COMPUTEX TAIPEI, please visit: https://www.computextaipei.com.tw/en/index.html.

About Other World Computing (OWC)

Founded in 1988, Other World Computing (OWC®) is a trusted leader in high-performance storage, docks, and memory card solutions that empower professionals in video and audio production, photography, and business with the tools to maximize the performance and reliability of their workflows seamlessly. OWC’s professional-grade storage, expansion, media cards, docks, and connectivity, as well as its apps and accessories, are built to last by the people who use them: creatives, businesses, and consumers. For further information, please visit www.owc.com. OWC can also be found on LinkedIn and X.

©2026 Other World Computing (OWC). All other brand and product names contained in this announcement may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Intel, the Intel logo, Thunderbolt, Thunderbolt logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

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Nicole Gorman

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