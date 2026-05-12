Fiserv Expands Clover’s Restaurant Portfolio with New Fine Dining Solution, Clover Reserve Powered by Tabit

MILWAUKEE, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading provider of payments and financial technology solutions, today announced an exclusive Clover partnership with Tabit, a mobile-first, AI-driven restaurant POS and hospitality technology provider, to launch Clover Reserve powered by Tabit. Clover is Fiserv’s all-in-one commerce platform for merchants and small businesses.

The new solution brings Tabit’s proven enterprise-grade capabilities to full-service and fine-dining restaurants and hospitality groups, expanding Clover’s reach into the most operationally complex segments of the restaurant and hospitality sector.

Clover Reserve powered by Tabit delivers advanced capabilities designed to manage the intricate requirements for fine-dining restaurants, including multi-course pacing, sophisticated floor management, and white-glove table service. The solution enables a true tableside experience, allowing staff to open, modify, split, tip, and close checks without disrupting service, while supporting advanced coursing, pacing logic, and complex menu structures.

“Our partnership with Tabit underscores Fiserv’s commitment to delivering best-in-class, vertical solutions that help merchants stay ahead as operations become more complex,” said Takis Georgakopoulos, Co-President, Merchant Solutions and Technology at Fiserv. “With Clover Reserve, we’re extending the Clover portfolio to meet the evolving demands of fine dining by enabling flexible, precise, and seamlessly orchestrated service.”

By integrating Tabit’s mobile-first technology and next-generation AI platform into the Clover ecosystem, Fiserv brings payments, operations, and real-time reporting together on one platform. This unified approach enables hospitality groups to synchronize dining rooms and kitchens, reduce errors, and improve overall performance, ultimately enhancing the diner experience and boosting restaurant profits.

“Fiserv’s unmatched scale, distribution capabilities, and leadership in commerce and payments create an extraordinary foundation for innovation in hospitality,” said Nadav Solomon, President and Co-Founder of Tabit. “By combining Fiserv’s powerful ecosystem with Tabit’s AI-first hospitality orchestration platform, we’re bringing the industry a new generation of restaurant technology - one that goes far beyond traditional POS. Together, we’re enabling restaurants a unified intelligence layer that helps operators adapt in real time, increase revenues, improve efficiency, and drive measurable financial outcomes across their business.”

Clover will be showcasing the Clover Reserve powered by Tabit experience at the National Restaurant Association (NRA) Show in Chicago from May 16–19 at Booth 5834.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a Fortune 500 company, moves more than money. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and Clover®, the world’s smartest point-of-sale system and business management platform. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and one of TIME Magazine’s Most Influential Companies™. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

About Tabit Technologies, Inc.

Tabit Technologies is a global hospitality commerce and AI platform powering some of the most demanding restaurant, hotel, and entertainment operations in the world. Purpose-built for full-service and upper-market hospitality, Tabit delivers a mobile-first, cloud-native ecosystem that combines POS, payments orchestration, kitchen operations, guest engagement, online ordering, loyalty, and AI-driven operational intelligence into a unified platform. Trusted by innovative hospitality brands globally, Tabit supports restaurants and hotels ranging from boutique concepts to large-scale enterprise groups, including luxury hospitality destinations, major airport operators, and multi-location restaurant organizations across North America, Australia, and Israel. For more information about Tabit’s product suite, visit Tabit.cloud.

Media Relations:

Torrie Miers

Director, Communications - Merchant Solutions

Fiserv, Inc.

+1-470-669-518

victoria.miers@fiserv.com