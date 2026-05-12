Washington Parish, Louisiana Transitions Sheriff’s Sales Online with Bid4Assets

FRANKLINTON, La., May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Washington Parish, Louisiana is transitioning its Sheriff’s Sales to an online format hosted by Bid4Assets, the leading online marketplace for government foreclosure auctions. By moving the sales online, the Sheriff aims to make auction access easier for local bidders while improving efficiency for staff and other participants who support the process.

The parish’s next Sheriff’s Sale is scheduled for May 20, 2026. Prospective bidders must register a free Bid4Assets account and fund a $1,000 bid deposit to participate.

“We made the decision to move our Sheriff’s Sales online to improve accessibility and remove unnecessary barriers to participation,” said Washington Parish Sheriff Jason Smith. “An online format gives bidders more flexibility and helps our office run sales more efficiently with clearer processes and fewer complications. This change will create a more convenient experience for everyone involved.”

Washington Parish joins a growing number of Louisiana parishes that have adopted online Sheriff’s Sales through Bid4Assets. Bid4Assets collaborated with sheriffs, attorneys, and legislators to help pass Louisiana Senate Bill 140, which was signed into law in 2023 and gave Louisiana sheriffs the option, but not the mandate, to conduct foreclosure auctions online.

“We’re honored to work with Washington Parish as they bring their Sheriff’s Sales online,” said Bid4Assets President Jesse Loomis. “Across Louisiana, more parishes are recognizing that virtual Sheriff’s Sales can improve participation and make the process easier to manage for bidders and staff. We’re proud to support Washington Parish with an online auction experience that is transparent, secure, and built for the needs of public foreclosure sales.”

For more information on upcoming Sheriff’s Sales and to view available properties, visit www.bid4assets.com/WPSOSheriffSales

About Bid4Assets

Bid4Assets is one of the world's leading online marketplaces for the sale of distressed real estate property sold by governments, county tax-collectors, financial institutions, and real estate funds. It conducts online tax and foreclosure sales for counties across the United States and has sold more than 150,000 properties grossing more than $2 billion in completed government transactions. Bid4Assets is a wholly owned subsidiary of Liquidity Services.

Contact:

Sean McLaughlin

Digital Marketing Manager

sean@bid4assets.com

(301) 562-3427