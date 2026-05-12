Genius Group Launches New Digital Banking and Stablecoin Initiative Designed to Complement AI-Powered Education Platform

Unique opportunity at the intersection of AI education and regulated digital banking—the two fastest-growing sectors in global technology and finance

Enters high growth stablecoin market: circulating supply of $300 billion (2026) projected to reach $2 trillion to $4 trillion by 2030

Genius Group positioned to be a Permitted Payment Stablecoin Issuer, launch GEMs (Genius Education Merits) blockchain-based tokens, and build Digital Asset Service Provider capabilities

Genius Group’s scalable, high-demand education ecosystem drives operational revenue growth of 171%, gross profit growth of 228%

SINGAPORE, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Group Limited (NYSE American: GNS) (“Genius Group”, “GNS” or the “Company”), a leading AI-powered education group, today delivered a corporate update on its April 2026 entry into regulated digital banking and stablecoin issuance through Jewel Bank, and the strategic connection to its high-growth, high-demand AI education platform.

Roger James Hamilton, Founder and CEO of Genius Group, commented, “Through our strategic 9.9% equity stake in Jewel Bank, a dual-licensed digital bank based in Bermuda, we are entering a fast-growing stablecoin circulation market valued at $300 billion in 2026, with projected growth to $2- to $4 trillion by 2030.1 Our Jewel Bank investment was funded using part of the proceeds from our $8 million registered direct offering led by American Ventures, a high-profile investment firm focused in part on AI, crypto assets and digital banking.

“As we build the infrastructure that will connect our digital banking initiative, including GEMs (Genius Education Merits), blockchain credentials, and stablecoin-powered student finance, to our Genius education platform, we believe Genius Group offers investors a unique opportunity at the intersection of regulated digital banking and AI education — the two fastest-growing sectors in global technology and finance.”

Jewel Bank: Digital Banking and Stablecoin Opportunity

In April 2026, Genius Group acquired a 9.9% equity stake in Jewel Bank, Bermuda’s only dual-licensed digital bank, using $5 million of an $8 million registered direct offering in April 2026 led by American Ventures LLC.

Jewel Bank holds both a full Bermuda Monetary Authority (BMA) banking license and a Class F Digital Asset Business Act (DABA) license — the only institution in Bermuda with both. This dual license positions Jewel Bank as a Permitted Payment Stablecoin Issuer under the US GENIUS Act, which was signed into law on July 18, 2025, establishing the first comprehensive federal regulatory framework for stablecoins in the United States.

Key highlights include:

Entry into $1.9 Trillion to $4.0 Trillion Stablecoin Market: Stablecoins are the fastest-growing segment of digital finance. Total stablecoin market capitalization exceeded $310 billion in May 2026, with transaction volumes of $33 trillion in 2025 - surpassing Visa. Citi projects the market will reach $1.9 trillion to $4 trillion by 2030.





Stablecoins are the fastest-growing segment of digital finance. Total stablecoin market capitalization exceeded $310 billion in May 2026, with transaction volumes of $33 trillion in 2025 - surpassing Visa. Citi projects the market will reach $1.9 trillion to $4 trillion by 2030. ‘JUSD’ Stablecoin Launch: Jewel Bank is developing ‘JUSD,’ a USD-denominated stablecoin with 1:1 reserves backed by cash and US Treasury bills, designed for full GENIUS Act compliance with bank-issued credibility. Target launch is H2 2026.





Jewel Bank is developing ‘JUSD,’ a USD-denominated stablecoin with 1:1 reserves backed by cash and US Treasury bills, designed for full GENIUS Act compliance with bank-issued credibility. Target launch is H2 2026. Competitive Positioning: Jewel Bank’s dual-licensed status places it alongside institutions such as Circle ($28 billion market cap), Paxos ($1 billion+ private valuation), and Sygnum Bank ($1 billion unicorn). GNS is the only NYSE-listed equity offering public market investors direct exposure to a fully-licensed digital bank and stablecoin issuer.





Jewel Bank’s dual-licensed status places it alongside institutions such as Circle ($28 billion market cap), Paxos ($1 billion+ private valuation), and Sygnum Bank ($1 billion unicorn). GNS is the only NYSE-listed equity offering public market investors direct exposure to a fully-licensed digital bank and stablecoin issuer. Recent capital raise with American Ventures as Lead Investor: The $8 million registered direct offering in April 2026 was led by American Ventures LLC, a New York-based investment firm with over $1.4 billion in transactions across 21 vehicles, focused on AI, crypto, drones, and digital banking. Of the proceeds, $5 million has been directed to Jewel Bank operations toward its stablecoin launch.





The $8 million registered direct offering in April 2026 was led by American Ventures LLC, a New York-based investment firm with over $1.4 billion in transactions across 21 vehicles, focused on AI, crypto, drones, and digital banking. Of the proceeds, $5 million has been directed to Jewel Bank operations toward its stablecoin launch. Product Suite: Beyond the JUSD stablecoin, Jewel Bank is building Jewel Settle (real-time digital asset settlement infrastructure), core banking services (accounts, payments, custody), and Banking-as-a-Service capabilities enabling white-label stablecoin and banking infrastructure for enterprise clients.





Genius Group: AI-Powered Education and Accelerating Growth

Genius Group also provided an overview of its AI-powered education ecosystem, including financial performance and previously announced corporate developments. The Company operates through four integrated business units: Genius School, Genius Academy, Genius Resorts and now Jewel Bank, which combine into a Genius City lifelong learning campus model with its own blockchain based sovereign fund, serving 6.1 million students and users across more than 100 countries.

Recent achievements and milestones include:

171% Revenue Growth in Q1 2026: Q1 2026 operating revenue was up 171% year-over-year, with gross profit growth of 228% to $2.0 million and positive Adjusted EBITDA of $0.6 million, marking the Company’s continued operational profitability following its Q4 2025 milestone.





Q1 2026 operating revenue was up 171% year-over-year, with gross profit growth of 228% to $2.0 million and positive Adjusted EBITDA of $0.6 million, marking the Company’s continued operational profitability following its Q4 2025 milestone. Full Year 2025 Results: Pro forma revenue of $13.6 million (80% growth), gross profit of $4.9 million (110% growth), total assets of $137 million, and revenue per paying student of $1,856: a 1,053% increase reflecting the Company’s shift to higher-value education programs.





Pro forma revenue of $13.6 million (80% growth), gross profit of $4.9 million (110% growth), total assets of $137 million, and revenue per paying student of $1,856: a 1,053% increase reflecting the Company’s shift to higher-value education programs. 2026 Revenue Guidance: The Company expects revenue of $20 million to $22 million and positive Adjusted EBITDA of $1.5 million to $2.0 million in 2026, reflecting continued growth across all three business units.





The Company expects revenue of $20 million to $22 million and positive Adjusted EBITDA of $1.5 million to $2.0 million in 2026, reflecting continued growth across all three business units. Share Retirement Program: 30.1 million shares have been identified for retirement, equivalent to 25.8% of the public float, with the projected share count reducing to 116.7 million shares after anticipated retirements and insider holdings.





30.1 million shares have been identified for retirement, equivalent to 25.8% of the public float, with the projected share count reducing to 116.7 million shares after anticipated retirements and insider holdings. Bitcoin Loyalty Program: The Company has expanded its Bitcoin Loyalty Program to 18.6 million shares, with a $0.10 per share loyalty payment payable in Bitcoin or cash to shareholders who hold their shares in book entry form at the Company’s share transfer agent.





The Company has expanded its Bitcoin Loyalty Program to 18.6 million shares, with a $0.10 per share loyalty payment payable in Bitcoin or cash to shareholders who hold their shares in book entry form at the Company’s share transfer agent. Legal Progress: The Company’s ICC Arbitration resulted in the awarded return of 7.4 million shares and an $8 million cash award. The Company has also filed lawsuits including a RICO complaint and class action against alleged market manipulation, claiming combined damages exceeding $1 billion.





The Company’s ICC Arbitration resulted in the awarded return of 7.4 million shares and an $8 million cash award. The Company has also filed lawsuits including a RICO complaint and class action against alleged market manipulation, claiming combined damages exceeding $1 billion. Post-GENIUS Act Strategy: The presentation outlines Genius Group’s plans to become a Permitted Payment Stablecoin Issuer, launch GEMs - blockchain-based tokens rewarding students for learning - and build Digital Asset Service Provider capabilities integrating its AI education platform with Jewel Bank’s digital banking infrastructure.





Two new investor presentations (Genius Group and Jewel Bank) were filed today on Form 6-K with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and are available at ir.geniusgroup.net and sec.gov.

Compliance with NYSE Guidelines

As previously disclosed in its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, which was filed on March 9, 2026 with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the audited financial statements contained an unqualified audit opinion from its independent registered public accounting firm that included an explanatory paragraph related to the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. See further discussion in the footnotes to the Company's financial statements included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F. This announcement is being made to comply with the NYSE American LLC Company Guide Section 610(b), which requires public announcement of the receipt of an audit opinion containing a going concern paragraph. This announcement does not represent any change or amendment to the Company's financial statements or to its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025.

The Company filed its Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2025 on Form 20-F, with the SEC on March 9, 2026. A full copy is available at https://ir.geniusgroup.net/sec-filings/annual-reports. A hard copy of the Annual Report is available from the Company upon written request at investor@geniusgroup.ai.

About Genius Group

Genius Group (NYSE: GNS) is a Bitcoin-first business delivering AI powered, education and acceleration solutions for the future of work. Genius Group serves 6 million users in over 100 countries through its Genius City model and online digital marketplace of AI training, AI tools and AI talent. It provides personalized, entrepreneurial AI pathways combining human talent with AI skills and AI solutions at the individual, enterprise and government level. To learn more, please visit geniusgroup.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will”, “plan,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties, many of which the Company cannot predict with accuracy and some of which the Company might not even anticipate and involve factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 20-F, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company's Reports of a Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K. Consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2025 were prepared on a going concern basis. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company’s future revenues, results of operations, or stock price.

Non-IFRS Financial Measure

We have included Adjusted EBITDA because it is a key measure used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short- and long-term operational plans. In particular, the exclusion of certain expenses in calculating Adjusted EBITDA can provide a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our core business.

We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net profit / loss for the period plus income taxes and social contribution plus / minus finance revenue /expense result plus depreciation and amortization plus impairments plus revaluation adjustment of contingent liabilities plus share-based compensation expenses plus bad debt provision.

Contacts

For enquiries, contact investor@geniusgroup.ai

1 McKinsey & Company (Feb 2026, Citibank (Sept 2025)