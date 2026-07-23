Genius Group’s AI Training Center and Resort Awarded National Five Star Rating Certification

The Company’s Bali-based AI Training Center, Vision Villa Resort, receives Indonesia’s highest hotel classification under national star rating system.

Five Star rating is part of Company’s focus on delivering AI education as a premium hospitality experience for corporate training and retreats.

The Company’s Genius Resort division delivered 85% gross margin in the first half of 2026, with forecast revenue growth of 62% in second half of 2026.

Award accompanies Company’s latest announcement of AI Lab Accelerator series, delivering AI training to companies, entrepreneurs and investors.

SINGAPORE, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Group Limited (NYSE American: GNS) ("Genius Group", "GNS" or the "Company"), a leading AI-powered education group, today announced that its AI Training and Conference Center, Vision Villa Resort in Bali, Indonesia has been awarded a Five-Star Hotel rating under Indonesia’s national Star Hotel Tourism Business Certification Scheme.

The five-star certification, Indonesia’s highest hotel classification, recognizes Vision Villa Resort’s excellence in facilities, service quality and guest experience. The Company believes this award makes Vision Villa Resort the first five-star rated venue in the Asia Pacific region dedicated to delivering AI-powered education courses and accelerators to companies, entrepreneurs and investors.

Vision Villa Resort is part of the Company’s Genius Resorts business unit, which was established following the acquisition of Entrepreneur Resorts in August 2025. The resort is a boutique property in Bali, Indonesia, set within tropical gardens and purpose-built for immersive learning experiences. The venue hosts the Company’s flagship AI Lab Accelerator, an intensive five-day immersive program for companies, entrepreneurs and investors, together with residential courses on entrepreneurship and investing as part of the Company’s Genius Academy.

The Company’s pivot in its revenue model last year, to delivering free online education coupled with high margin learning experiences has led to a 1,053% increase in revenue per paying student, from $161 to $1,856 per student, together with a shift to net profit in its operating units in the first half of 2026.

The Company’s Genius Resort division delivered 85% gross margin in the first half of 2026, with forecast revenue growth of 62% in the second half of the year. The five-Star hotel rating is a welcome addition as the Company announces its series of retreats for the next six months.

Five-Star AI Training: A New Category in Corporate Reskilling

The five-star classification positions Vision Villa Resort alongside Bali’s leading luxury hotels while differentiating it as a venue purpose-built for high-end AI education and entrepreneur acceleration. The Company’s AI Labs and retreats combine world-class hospitality with hands-on training in AI tools and entrepreneurial skills, attracting participants from across Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe and North America.

It also follows the Company’s recent announcement of its full AI Powered product suite, Genius OS. Its upcoming series of AI Lab Accelerators, hosted at Vision Villa Resort, are being booked by founders, entrepreneurs, investors and educators seeking hands-on guidance and mentorship to build cutting-edge AI agentic systems and automation for their businesses and investments.

Roger James Hamilton, Founder and CEO of Genius Group, commented “Receiving a five-star hotel rating for Vision Villa Resort is a milestone for Genius Resorts. We set out to create a world-class venue where entrepreneurs, investors and business leaders could learn and connect in an immersive environment. This certification recognizes that we have achieved that standard.”

“At a time in which online education models are struggling to monetize, we believe we are pioneering a profitable, scalable model in five-star experiential AI training. According to the World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report 2025, 77% of employers globally are planning to upskill their workforce by 2030, with AI and big data among the fastest-growing skill sets[1]. And according to Grand View Research, the global corporate training market is forecast to grow from US$459 billion in 2026 to US$777 billion by 2033[2]. Yet few enjoy classroom-based or online-based training”

“Immersive hands-on experience are not only more engaging, but also merge training and travel budgets. The global MICE tourism market, encompassing meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions, is already valued at US$1.23 trillion in 2025, and forecast to grow to US$3.06 trillion by 2034[3], according to Fortune Business Insights. That’s a significantly larger market, in which education providers are not competing on price as a low cost commodity, but on quality as a high margin experience. That is the market that Genius Group is focused at being a leader in."

The Growth of Genius Zones

Genius Group’s learning community in Bali has expanded rapidly in 2026 to four Genius Zones: Gianyar (where Vision Villa Resort is located); Sanur (site of the Company’s Genius Beach Club and Co-working Hub; Umalas (site of one of the Company’s Genius Schools for Primary and Secondary school students); and Nuanu (where the Company is establishing its first Genius City).

Collectively the Genius Zones are a model for the Company’s Genius City model, in which educators and students learn and earn within an AI powered learning ecosystem, earning Genius Education Merits (GEMs) which can be redeemed through a network of local vendors and partners, whilst building income and impact through AI powered Genius Missions that support the local community.

This year, the Bali-based Genius City model is already on track to exceed the Company’s stated target of $10 million in profitable revenue per Genius City within the first year of operation.

The Company has previously stated its ambition of launching 100 Genius Cities globally as locally focused ecosystems for stakeholders to collaborate and benefit from the ‘ABCs of the Future’: AI, Blockchain and Community.

Genius Group will be hosting a Genius Leader Conference from September 7 to 11, 2026 at Vision Villa Resort for City Leaders participating in the roll out of Genius Cities globally in 2027.

Sources

[1] World Economic Forum, Future of Jobs Report 2025. 77% of employers plan to upskill their workforce by 2030, with AI and big data among the fastest-growing skills.

https://www.weforum.org/press/2025/01/future-of-jobs-report-2025-78-million-new-job-opportunities-by-2030-but-urgent-upskilling-needed-to-prepare-workforces/

[2] Grand View Research, Corporate Training Market Size & Growth Report, 2026-2033. Global corporate training market forecast to grow from US$458.7 billion in 2026 to US$777.5 billion by 2033.

https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/corporate-training-market-report

[3] Fortune Business Insights, MICE Market Size, Share & Growth Report, 2026-2034. Global MICE market valued at US$1.23 trillion in 2025, forecast to reach US$3.06 trillion by 2034.

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/mice-market-108653

About Genius Group

Genius Group (NYSE: GNS) is a global education group delivering AI powered, education and acceleration solutions for the future of work. Genius Group serves 6 million users in over 100 countries through its Genius City model and online digital marketplace of AI training, AI tools and AI talent. It provides personalized, entrepreneurial AI pathways combining human talent with AI skills and AI solutions at the individual, enterprise and government level. To learn more, please visit geniusgroup.ai

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will”, “plan,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties, many of which the Company cannot predict with accuracy and some of which the Company might not even anticipate and involve factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 20-F, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company's Reports of a Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company’s future revenues, results of operations, or stock price.

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