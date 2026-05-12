Kaleris Launches Yard Intelligence Suite to Overcome Rising Capacity Constraints, Unlock Value from Existing Systems and Support Workforce Evolution

HAMBURG, Germany, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- {{DATELINECITY_DATE_GLOBENEWSWIRE_BUG}Kaleris, a global provider of supply chain execution solutions, today announced the launch of Yard Intelligence Suite, a reinvention of the yard operating experience for container terminals. Debuting at TOC Europe 2026, the new solution is the only one in the industry that equips terminal operations teams to design and apply yard management strategies by conversing with the system in their preferred language. Terminals using N4 can eliminate complexity with Yard Intelligence Suite, creating predictable cargo flow and reducing operating costs while increasing throughput.

"Terminal operators are being asked to do more with less, managing higher volumes in increasingly constrained yards where utilization often exceeds 80%. Add in the challenge of recruiting and maintaining skilled terminal staff, and the pressure is relentless," said Scott Holland, Chief Product Officer at Kaleris. “At the same time, much of the value in existing systems remains untapped, with operators typically leveraging only a fraction of available capabilities. Yard Intelligence Suite is designed to close that gap, turning data into real-time, decision-ready information that drives performance.”



Yard Intelligence Suite extends Kaleris’ Advanced Optimization capabilities beyond real-time equipment dispatching into strategic yard planning. Working alongside RTG Optimization (RTG-O) and Terminal Truck Optimization (TT-O), YIS ensures the yard is proactively structured for efficient execution—intelligently positioning containers, anticipating imbalances before they occur, and maintaining continuous flow across operations. Advanced Optimization solutions allow terminals to plan resources precisely and make informed operational tradeoffs, supported by real-time visibility across landside and waterside container handling equipment through the N4 terminal operating system.



How Yard Intelligence Suite Supports Yard Planners

Yard Intelligence Suite introduces a coordinated set of planning and optimization capabilities designed specifically for terminal yard planners to:

Proactively identify emerging congestion and yard imbalances hours in advance, safely evaluating alternative scenarios and recommending pre‑emptive moves. Planners retain full visibility into the decision logic, building confidence and ensuring recommendations align with operational intent.



hours in advance, safely evaluating alternative scenarios and recommending pre‑emptive moves. Planners retain full visibility into the decision logic, building confidence and ensuring recommendations align with operational intent. Apply smart stacking algorithms that factor in current yard conditions and predicted delivery schedules, guiding container placement to minimize future rehandles and preserve yard fluidity.



that factor in current yard conditions and predicted delivery schedules, guiding container placement to minimize future rehandles and preserve yard fluidity. Drive outcome-based optimization by replacing static rules and manual tuning with dynamic, continuous visibility into yard performance and enabling faster response to changing conditions.





AI-Powered Planning, Built for Daily Operations

Yard Intelligence Suite includes an integrated AI augmentation layer that simplifies how operators at a terminal work with the system while also ensuring they retain full control of decision-making:

Configuration Wizard helps planners define strategies, priorities and constraints aligning to their terminal’s operational objectives.



helps planners define strategies, priorities and constraints aligning to their terminal’s operational objectives. Monitor & Prediction capability uses AI to process multiple scenarios in parallel, anticipate future risks and recommend actions aligned with operational intent.

Analysis Agent provides natural and local language explanations of daily operations as well as insight into parameter changes that help achieve operating goals.





Early performance indicators show Yard Intelligence Suite reduces rehandles by 20-35%, increases effective yard capacity by 15-25% without physical expansion and reduces equipment hours by 10-18% through more efficient movement and placement. These improvements translate directly into higher throughput, lower operating costs and faster return on investment.



Kaleris introduced Advanced Optimization for RTGs and terminal trucks in 2025, delivering measurable results for early adopters:

At Port Houston, RTG-O improved productivity by up to 20% through smarter fleet management, more efficient RTG moves and demand-based dispatching.



At Port of Tanjung Pelepas (PTP), Terminal Truck Optimization enabled drivers to receive assignments 44% faster, reducing truck cycle time by 13%, increasing laden travel by 20%, cutting quay crane waiting time by 20%, and reducing fuel consumption by 7%.





For more information on Yard Intelligence Suite and Advanced Optimization solutions from Kaleris, visit Stand E46 at TOC Europe 2026 from May 19-21 or https://kaleris.com/yard-intelligence-suite/.

About Kaleris

Kaleris is a global software company solving the world’s most complex supply chain transportation challenges. The company’s mission-critical solutions span terminal operations, yard and transportation management, and ocean shipping, with best-in-class terminal operating systems trusted by terminals responsible for moving more than 50% of the world’s cargo. Serving more than 680 customers across 100 countries, Kaleris helps organizations build a more connected, visible, and reliable global logistics ecosystem by bridging data and operational gaps. For more information, visit www.kaleris.com.

