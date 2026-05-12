Remitly Business Introduces Bulk Payments and Send by Link, Reaches General Availability in Canada

SEATTLE, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY) today announced two new features for small and medium sized business customers in the US: Bulk Payments and Send by Link. At the same time, Remitly Business has reached general availability in Canada, joining the US and UK as the offering’s third live market.

Cross-border B2B payments are a massive and underserved $20 trillion global opportunity. Manual payment runs, traditional wire flows, and high error rates can make routine international payments costly, slow, and prone to failure. Remitly Business extends the same compliance, risk, and disbursement infrastructure that 9.6 million quarterly active Remitly customers already rely on to small medium-sized businesses with cross-border financial needs. Remitly Business is built for how small businesses actually work – transparently priced, and designed for an owner-operator running the books, not a corporate treasury team. Since launch, the platform has gained strong traction: send volume grew more than 30% quarter-over-quarter in Q1 2026, with more than 20,000 businesses using the product.

Building on this traction, Remitly is introducing two new features to better serve Remitly Business customers, starting in the US: Bulk Payments and Send by Link.

Bulk Payments Handle Multiple Recipients Faster

With Bulk Payments, Remitly Business customers will be able to pay multiple international recipients in a single workflow. Customers select recipients from a list, see delivery speed, fees, and totals for every payment in one view, and approve. The feature is built for how small businesses pay overseas suppliers, contractors, and remote teams: in regular batches, on tight cadences, executed by business owner-operators rather than a dedicated finance team.

Send by Link Reduces Payment Errors

Incorrect recipient details — a misspelled name, a mismatched government ID, an outdated bank account number — are one of the leading causes of failed cross-border transfers. Today, collecting those details typically means asking vendors and contractors to share sensitive banking information by email or other less secure channels.With Send by Link, the sender initiates a payment using only the recipient's email and phone number. The recipient can provide the rest through a secure link, in their own time, so the sender never has to collect or see sensitive personal information.

"A small business owner shouldn't lose half a day to a single overseas pay run — or deal with transfer delays because of a typo in a recipient's name," said Pankaj Sharma, Chief Business Officer of Remitly. "We’re moving fast to solve the pain points our customers care about most."

Now Generally Available in Canada

Following the successful US launch of Remitly Business in Q2 2025, the offering expanded to the UK and Canada, and is now generally available to Canadian SMBs. The expansion builds on more than a decade of Remitly serving Canadian customers. In 2024, Remitly opened an office in the Vancouver area and joined Fintechs Canada to help shape policy on behalf of Canadian customers, alongside community partnerships with organizations including Web Summit Vancouver, BC Tech, Latincouver, S.U.C.C.E.S.S., the Indo Pacific Foundation, Filipino BC, and Inter Toronto. The company has continued to expand its Canadian payment network, adding support for Interac e-Transfers, major Canadian bank accounts, and debit and credit cards. Most recently, Remitly received registration approval under Canada's Retail Payment Activities Act (RPAA), making the company a regulated payment service provider in Canada and an advocate of advancing Canada’s payments infrastructure with access to open banking and real time payment rails.

"Canadians have trusted Remitly to move money across borders for more than a decade," said Jung Lee, General Manager of Canada at Remitly. "Bringing that same speed and reliability to Canadian business owners was overdue — and the demand we're already seeing makes that clear."

Availability

Remitly Business is currently available to customers in the US, UK, and Canada. Send by Link is generally available to US customers. Bulk Payments is rolling out now to select US customers, with general availability to follow.

About Remitly

Remitly is a trusted provider of digital financial services that transcend borders. With a global footprint spanning more than 175 countries, Remitly's digitally native, cross-border payments app delights customers with a fast, reliable, and transparent money movement experience. Building on its strong foundation, Remitly is expanding its suite of products to further its vision and transform lives around the world.

Contacts

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