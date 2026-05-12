Arctic Wolf Introduces the Next Era of Exposure Management to Help Organizations Outpace AI-Accelerated Vulnerability Discovery

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arctic Wolf®, the cybersecurity and AI company, today announced Aurora® Exposure Management, a new family of products designed to help organizations identify, prioritize, and reduce cyber risk through a more continuous, operational approach to proactive security. Aurora Exposure Management brings together Aurora Vulnerability Management and Aurora Attack Surface Management— two solutions built to help security teams take control as AI-driven vulnerability discovery accelerates at machine speed.

The AI era has dramatically accelerated the pace at which vulnerabilities are being discovered. Last year marked a clear inflection point, according to The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), with CVE submissions increasing 263% from 2020 to 2025 and the first three months of 2026 already tracking nearly one-third higher than the same period last year. Looking ahead, continued advances in frontier AI models such as Anthropic’s Claude Mythos and OpenAI’s GPT-5.4-Cyber point to an even faster, more automated future.

As discovery accelerates and the response window collapses, the challenge for security teams is no longer finding vulnerabilities but determining which exposures matter most and acting fast enough to help reduce real risk. Aurora Exposure Management is designed to address this challenge by unifying visibility across environments, applying real-world threat and business context, and enabling faster, more confident remediation.

Designed to meet organizations where they are in their security journey, Aurora Exposure Management helps smaller and mid-sized organizations establish a proactive security foundation with end-to-end vulnerability management. It also enables more mature enterprises to expand beyond vulnerability management by layering in full attack surface visibility and business risk context to make better security decisions —putting them on a path toward continuous threat exposure management and measurable risk reduction.

“The pace of vulnerability discovery is accelerating, and security teams are under increasing pressure to act faster and with greater confidence,” said Dan Schiappa, president of Technology and Services at Arctic Wolf. “As AI-driven vulnerability discovery and attackers move faster, organizations need a more operational approach to reducing risk. Aurora Exposure Management connects what’s exposed, what’s exploitable, and what to do next, helping teams prioritize what matters most and turn insight into measurable risk reduction.”

Aurora Vulnerability Management

Any effective exposure management program starts with vulnerability management, which provides the foundational visibility and remediation framework required to reduce risk across diverse environments. Aurora Vulnerability Management delivers this foundation by helping organizations see, prioritize, and remediate vulnerabilities more efficiently.

Aurora Vulnerability Management delivers unified visibility across known and unknown assets, applies exploitability and real-world threat signals to prioritize the most critical risks, and supports remediation through IT service management (ITSM) automation, AI-powered guidance, automated patch management, and on-demand rescanning and reporting to validate the risk was resolved. Native patch management is offered through Resolve, a new add-on that organizations can leverage to quickly close-the-loop on the vulnerabilities that they discover with Aurora Vulnerability Management.

Complementing vulnerability management, Aurora Attack Surface Management expands visibility beyond traditional vulnerability scanning to provide a broader, more continuous understanding of exposure across internal, external, cloud, and endpoint environments.

Aurora Attack Surface Management

Aurora Attack Surface Management builds on the capabilities Arctic Wolf gained through the acquisition of Sevco Security, which was named a Visionary in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Exposure Assessment Platforms.1 The solution continuously discovers assets, identifies security coverage gaps and unmanaged systems, prioritizes exposure using business and threat context, and validates whether remediation efforts have meaningfully reduced risk.

Leveraging the open data pipeline of the Aurora Superintelligence Platform, Aurora Attack Surface Management correlates and deduplicates data across endpoint, vulnerability management, identity, cloud, and other IT and security sources—integrating directly with the tools organizations already have in their environments. This approach delivers a more complete and continuously updated view of the attack surface, enabling prioritization based on real business impact rather than technical severity alone.

While each solution delivers value on its own, Aurora Vulnerability Management and Aurora Attack Surface Management are designed to work together as a unified exposure management approach to create a more continuous path from visibility to prioritization to remediation. Vulnerability Management provides the operational engine for remediation, while Attack Surface Management strengthens the asset and exposure context that those decisions depend on—creating a continuous path from visibility to prioritization to action.

Learn more about Aurora Exposure Management in a blog post from Dan Schiappa, President, Technology & Services at Arctic Wolf.

Gartner Disclaimer

1. Source: Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Exposure Assessment Platforms,” Mitchell Schneider, Dhivya Poole, Jonathan Nunez, November 10, 2025

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

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About Arctic Wolf

Arctic Wolf is the cybersecurity and AI company that ends cyber risk by transforming it into business resilience. Powered by the Aurora® Superintelligence Platform, Arctic Wolf delivers modern security operations built on proprietary AI and decades of real-world expertise. By combining AI-driven automation with expert validated precision, Arctic Wolf helps organizations confidently manage cyber risk— so organizations can operate with control and the freedom to innovate.

To learn more about Arctic Wolf, visit www.arcticwolf.com.

Press Contact:

Caren Auchman

PR@arcticwolf.com

© 2026 Arctic Wolf Networks, Inc., All Rights Reserved. Arctic Wolf, Aurora, Alpha AI, Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud, Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response, Arctic Wolf Managed Risk, Arctic Wolf Managed Security Awareness, Arctic Wolf Incident Response, and Arctic Wolf Concierge Security Team are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Arctic Wolf Networks, Inc.

Disclaimer:

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking and subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results, security outcomes, and ROI may vary by customer environment, configuration, and use case. Arctic Wolf assumes no obligation to update these statements.

1 Source: Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Exposure Assessment Platforms,” Mitchell Schneider, Dhivya Poole, Jonathan Nunez, November 10, 2025