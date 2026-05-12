Benchmark Wine Group Introduces REMY, an AI-Powered Wine Expert

NAPA, Calif., May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benchmark Wine Group , the top rare wine reseller in the U.S., today announced the launch of REMY (Refined Expertise, Made for You), a proprietary AI-powered search tool designed to transform how customers discover and engage with the world’s finest vintages. Unlike a traditional chatbot model, REMY offers a dynamic, intelligent interface that acts as a personalized sommelier for every user.

As the rare wine market continues to grow in complexity, collectors are often faced with the daunting task of navigating thousands of individual listings. REMY solves this by acting as an intelligent layer over Benchmark Wine Group’s extensive catalog. By combining ChatGPT’s Large Language Model (LLM) capabilities with real-time inventory data and deep customer insights, REMY connects nuanced queries with over 400,000 data points to instantly generate personalized selections.

"REMY represents the future of the wine industry, putting sophisticated AI-powered discovery tools directly into the customer’s hands," said David Parker, CEO, Benchmark Wine Group. "Our goal was to create a tool that feels intuitive and tailored for both the seasoned collector and the newer enthusiast while maintaining the personal and professional human-led service Benchmark is known for. It’s about making expert-level knowledge accessible at scale and evolving the way the world engages with fine wine."

Key features of Benchmark Wine Group’s REMY:

Natural Language Intelligence: Interprets the intent behind complex queries, such as "a bold Napa Cabernet with high scores" or "a hidden gem from Piedmont to pair with braised beef."

Interprets the intent behind complex queries, such as "a bold Napa Cabernet with high scores" or "a hidden gem from Piedmont to pair with braised beef." Seamless Browsing Integration: Unlike standard chat-based interfaces, results are integrated directly into the browsing experience, dynamically changing the page based on user input.

Unlike standard chat-based interfaces, results are integrated directly into the browsing experience, dynamically changing the page based on user input. Deep Attribute Search: Allows customers to search using more detailed wine attributes, offering flexibility beyond a standard search bar or filters.

Allows customers to search using more detailed wine attributes, offering flexibility beyond a standard search bar or filters. Consistent User Experience: Maintains a visual language consistent with the rest of the website, providing an enhanced search view that mirrors Benchmark’s traditional high-standard search pages.

Maintains a visual language consistent with the rest of the website, providing an enhanced search view that mirrors Benchmark’s traditional high-standard search pages. Advanced Personalization: Delivers a unique, customer-driven search journey for every user via a new curation model.





“Gone are the days of traditional search where users have to click a dozen boxes for region, price and grape for a result that may or may not be personalized to their specific taste," said Sean Kays, Data Manager at Benchmark Wine Group. “With the launch of REMY, we are harnessing the power of AI to make finding your next favorite bottle fast and easy. This marks the first step in our bold evolution towards delivering a smarter, more sophisticated wine experience.”

REMY is available to all registered Benchmark Wine Group users and can be accessed under the ‘Highlights’ section of the website once logged in.

About Benchmark Wine Group

Established in 2002, Benchmark Wine Group is a licensed importer, distributor and retailer in Napa, California, and the leading source of rare and back-vintage wine for wine retailers, restaurants and collectors in the U.S. and throughout the world. It owns white glove specialty retailer The Wine Spectrum . To learn more about Benchmark Wine Group, visit www.benchmarkwine.com .

Contact

FINN Partners for Benchmark Wine Group

benchmarkwine@finnpartners.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/28758cba-57c3-465d-9c7b-265ae3c89f2f