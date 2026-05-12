Arctic Wolf Launches AI-Powered Mobile Threat Defense to Protect Organizations Against Growing Mobile-based Cyber Threats

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arctic Wolf®, the cybersecurity and AI company, today announced the launch of Aurora® Mobile Threat Defense that delivers AI-powered endpoint defense for the mobile attack surface. By continuously analyzing device behavior, network connections, application activity, and phishing indicators in real time, Aurora Mobile Threat Defense helps organizations protect mobile devices and detects and respond to mobile threats faster with greater clarity. As mobile devices increasingly serve as primary access points to enterprise data, cloud applications, and identity systems, the solution helps minimize a growing blind spot, delivering strong security without compromising employee privacy.

Mobile devices have become one of the fastest growing and most overlooked attack surfaces. Many organizations continue to rely on Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) or Mobile Device Management (MDM) tools that were never designed to detect mobile phishing, malicious applications, or unsafe networks, leaving security teams without the visibility or response needed to reduce risk. Aurora Mobile Threat Defense addresses this gap with AI-powered, privacy-oriented protection that extends Arctic Wolf’s proven security operations expertise to iOS and Android environments, including both corporate-owned and BYOD devices.

Alongside the launch, Arctic Wolf also announced enhancements to Aurora Threat Intelligence Plus and the Concierge Experience, further strengthening how organizations apply intelligence and proactively harden across their security programs to reduce risk.

"Mobile devices hold direct access to sensitive corporate data, yet they remain one of the least protected attack surfaces,” said Dan Schiappa, President of Technology and Services at Arctic Wolf. “Aurora Mobile Threat Defense brings mobile security into modern security operations, giving organizations confidence to secure their devices while keeping employee privacy top of mind."

Mobile-First Protection Built for Modern Work

Aurora Mobile Threat Defense helps organizations secure their mobile environments with capabilities that include:

Real - Time Attack Defense to detect and block mobile phishing, malware, and device-level threats

- to detect and block mobile phishing, malware, and device-level threats Rogue and Unsafe Network Detection with automatic network disconnection when risk is identified

with automatic network disconnection when risk is identified Identification of Malicious and Non - Compliant Applications that may expose corporate or personal data

- that may expose corporate or personal data Cross - Platform Coverage across iOS and Android environments

- across iOS and Android environments Privacy-Friendly Forensics that deliver strong security outcomes without invasive data collection





Designed for Arctic Wolf’s core customer base, Aurora Mobile Threat Defense expands protection beyond the limits of traditional UEM and MDM solutions, helping organizations defend against mobile phishing, prevent data leakage from under secured applications, and support regulatory requirements without compromising employee trust.

Expanding How Threat Intelligence Is Delivered and Applied

Arctic Wolf also announced enhancements to Threat Intelligence Plus, addressing another common challenge facing security teams: an overwhelming volume of threat data with limited clarity on what matters and how to act.

This update introduces two key advances:

Threat Intelligence as a standalone offering , enabling organizations to access Arctic Wolf threat intelligence without also adopting Managed Detection and Response (MDR).

, enabling organizations to access Arctic Wolf threat intelligence without also adopting Managed Detection and Response (MDR). Dynamic Blocklists, which allow indicators of compromise to be automatically deployed to a range of security devices, including those that do not support STIX/TAXII integrations.





Together, these enhancements are designed to reduce manual effort, expand access to threat intelligence, and help organizations apply curated intelligence more consistently across their security ecosystem for prevention.

Empowering Teams with Immediate, Actionable Security Posture Improvements



In addition, Arctic Wolf Concierge customers can now access available self-serve Security Posture in-depth Reviews (SPiDRs) across all service tiers, giving organizations greater flexibility to assess and improve their security posture on demand. SPiDRs summarize key findings, surface relevant data, and generate prioritized, actionable tasks helping organizations reduce risk and support measurable, business-aligned security outcomes.

While SPiDRs will continue to be available in partnership with the Concierge Security Team, customers can now also run available security posture reviews immediately in the Unified Portal without waiting for scheduled engagement for faster decisions and more efficient use of time.

Learn more about Mobile Threat Defense in a blog post from Stephen McKay, Vice President of Product, XDR at Arctic Wolf.

About Arctic Wolf

Arctic Wolf is the cybersecurity and AI company that ends cyber risk by transforming it into business resilience. Powered by the Aurora® Superintelligence Platform, Arctic Wolf delivers modern security operations built on proprietary AI and decades of real-world expertise. By combining AI-driven automation with expert-validated precision, Arctic Wolf helps organizations confidently manage cyber risk— so organizations can operate with control and the freedom to innovate.

To learn more about Arctic Wolf, visit www.arcticwolf.com.

Press Contact:

Caren Auchman

PR@arcticwolf.com

© 2026 Arctic Wolf Networks, Inc., All Rights Reserved. Arctic Wolf, Aurora, Alpha AI, Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud, Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response, Arctic Wolf Managed Risk, Arctic Wolf Managed Security Awareness, Arctic Wolf Incident Response, and Arctic Wolf Concierge Security Team are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Arctic Wolf Networks, Inc.

Disclaimer:

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking and subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results, security outcomes, and ROI may vary by customer environment, configuration, and use case. Arctic Wolf assumes no obligation to update these statements.