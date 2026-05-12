OOH Delivers 2x the Performance Lift of TV, New OAAA and Kochava Study Finds

WASHINGTON, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Out of Home Advertising Association of America today released a new study conducted in partnership with Kochava, reinforcing out of home (OOH) advertising’s role as a high-performing, measurable media channel in today’s outcome-driven marketing landscape.

The report, OOH - A Valuable Performance Medium, analyzes device-level data across hundreds of campaigns spanning seven verticals, including retail, automotive, quick service restaurants, and media and entertainment. The findings demonstrate that OOH not only drives strong in-person outcomes like store visits, but also delivers measurable digital impact across website visits, app downloads, and other conversion actions.

“At a time when marketers are under pressure to prove performance, this study makes one thing clear: OOH delivers,” said Anna Bager, President and CEO of OAAA. “The channel is no longer just about reach and awareness. It is a powerful driver of real-world and digital outcomes, with a measurable impact that stands up against other major media channels.”

OOH Outperforms Traditional Channels

The study found that OOH consistently outperforms both connected TV (CTV) and broadcast television in driving incremental lift. Campaigns leveraging OOH delivered a median lift of 20% for in-person outcomes and 14% for digital outcomes, compared to approximately 10% for both CTV and broadcast TV. These findings reinforce OOH’s ability to drive measurable lift across both in-person and digital outcomes, positioning OOH as one of the most effective channels for marketers seeking measurable performance across both physical and digital environments.

“What stood out in this analysis is how clearly OOH drives measurable, incremental outcomes across both physical and digital environments,” said Grant Simmons, VP Kochava Foundry. “When you combine sustained engagement, and more comprehensive attribution windows, the performance story becomes much more complete. OOH is not only competitive with other channels, it consistently delivers stronger impact when measured holistically.”

Frequency Drives Performance

One of the most significant drivers of OOH effectiveness is frequency. OOH to digital action outcomes show 7.1x conversion rate increase from 1 to 10 ad exposures — the steepest frequency curve of any media type measured.

Unlike some media where frequency shows diminishing returns, OOH digital outcomes benefit dramatically from sustained frequency buildout. OOH's passive, contextual nature means repeated exposures build consideration without irritation — a true competitive value. Each encounter reinforces the message in a real-world environment.

Sustained Demand Extends Beyond Initial Exposure

Unlike other channels that see rapid drop-off after initial exposure, OOH delivers sustained engagement over time. The study highlights a recurring seven-day cycle in consumer response, where conversions resurface on a weekly basis following ad exposure.

Additionally, OOH maintains demand longer than competing channels, with digital outcomes continuing well beyond the initial interaction window. This extended impact means traditional short attribution windows often undervalue the true performance of OOH campaigns.

Top Verticals Demonstrate Strongest Returns

The analysis identified retail, automotive, and quick service restaurants as top-performing categories for OOH, with median lift reaching as high as 25% in retail environments. Additionally, in individual large-scale QSR studies, OOH is observed preceding Search 96% of the time and Social 94% of the time, illustrating how last-touch attribution masks OOH’s role in generating lower-funnel demand and action. These sectors benefit from OOH’s ability to influence both immediate and planned consumer behavior, particularly when campaigns are optimized for location and frequency.

As marketers continue to prioritize measurable outcomes and efficiency, the findings underscore OOH’s expanding role within the modern media mix. With the ability to drive both in-person and digital conversions, OOH is increasingly being evaluated alongside performance channels, not apart from them. The study reinforces a broader shift in how performance is defined, positioning OOH as a channel that delivers both immediate impact and sustained consumer action over time.

The report, OOH A Valuable Performance Medium, is now available at LINK.

“OOH: A Valuable Performance Medium” was sponsored by The Foundation for Outdoor Advertising Research and Education (FOARE), a 501 (c) (3) not for profit, charitable organization.

About the Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA)

The Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA) is the national trade association representing the out of home (OOH) advertising industry. OAAA’s mission is to protect, promote, and advance the medium through government affairs and advocacy, industry research and market intelligence, brand and agency engagement, and industry leadership and convening. OAAA works to ensure OOH’s essential role in the modern media mix by advancing standards, aligning the industry around shared priorities, and shaping the future of OOH. Founded in 1891, OAAA serves more than 850 member companies, including media owners, advertisers, agencies, ad tech providers, and suppliers. The association is headquartered in Washington, D.C., with offices in New York City. For more information, visit oaaa.org .

About Kochava

Kochava is the premier provider of real-time data solutions powering outcomes across every marketing channel. Our offerings support the world’s most performance-focused brands and platforms in achieving measurable growth. Through multi-touch attribution, modern marketing mix modeling, end-to-end campaign management, and AI-driven workflows, all backed by our acclaimed customer success team, Kochava helps clients verify results, predict what’s next, and take informed action. Kochava Foundry, our advanced research and analytics group, empowers clients and industry partners with custom studies, market insights, and rigorous data science—connecting cross-channel performance to business impact and illuminating new opportunities for growth.



With a culture of customer-driven innovation, dedication to data security, and the most powerful tools in the ecosystem, Kochava is trusted by top brands to measure what matters and action strategies for growth. Headquartered in the United States, the company has offices globally. For more information, visit www.kochava.com . Follow Kochava on LinkedIn , and Facebook and X .

Media Contact:

Cassady Nordeen

Cassady@purposenorthamerica.com