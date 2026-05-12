Airia Named Top Platform in Legal AI at Theorem's Spring 2026 LegalTech Awards

ATLANTA, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airia, the unified platform that gives CIOs control over every AI tool, model, and agent in their organization, today announced it has been named Top Platform in Legal AI at Theorem's Spring 2026 LegalTech Awards. The recognition honors Airia's ability to help legal organizations scale AI adoption while maintaining the strict compliance and data protection standards the profession demands.

The Theorem LegalTech Awards celebrate solutions demonstrating measurable impact in transforming how legal professionals work. Winners are selected based on their ability to address critical industry challenges and deliver tangible value to legal organizations.

"Legal enterprises face a unique AI adoption challenge: they must innovate rapidly while protecting client confidentiality and navigating complex regulatory requirements," said Kevin Kiley, CEO at Airia. "This recognition from Theorem validates our belief that legal organizations shouldn't have to choose between AI innovation and enterprise-grade control."

Airia's platform enables legal teams to prototype and deploy AI agents while maintaining comprehensive oversight through configurable guardrails, detailed audit trails, and cross-platform visibility. The solution combines AI security, intelligent orchestration, and governance capabilities to address the increasingly complex agentic ecosystems that legal organizations must manage.

Legal organizations adopting AI face mounting pressure to ensure regulatory compliance across jurisdictions while managing risks associated with client data exposure. Airia's unified platform embeds governance directly into AI operations, allowing firms and legal departments to experiment with emerging AI capabilities without compromising on compliance requirements.

About Airia

Founded in 2024, Airia delivers the industry’s first unified enterprise AI security, orchestration, and governance platform, purpose-built to accelerate AI adoption. Airia guides the world’s most innovative enterprises through their AI transformation journey by addressing the critical gap between rapid innovation and governance requirements—empowering teams to build and deploy AI agents fast while maintaining enterprise-grade control. Learn more at airia.com.

Media Contact:

Julia Harold

juliaharold@airia.com