Subsea 7 S.A. 2026 AGM

Luxembourg – 12 May 2026 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY, the Company) today announced that, at the 2026 annual general meeting of shareholders (AGM) on 12 May 2026, all resolutions were approved, including the payment of a dividend of NOK 13.00 per common share.

The minutes of the AGM which detail the resolutions passed and the result of the votes cast in relation to each resolution are attached hereto. The minutes can also be found on the Company’s website.

*******************************************************************************

Subsea7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry, creating sustainable value by being the industry’s partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.

Subsea 7 S.A. is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.

*******************************************************************************

Contact for investment community enquiries:

Katherine Tonks

Investor Relations Director

Tel +44 20 8210 5568

ir@subsea7.com

This stock exchange release was published by Katherine Tonks, Investor Relations, Subsea7, on 12 May 2026 at 16:00 CEST

Attachments