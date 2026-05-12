TeleSpecialists Expands Digital Healthcare Access Across Rural Communities Nationwide

Fort Myers, Fla., May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TeleSpecialists, the physician-owned digital healthcare solution provider that hospitals nationwide choose when prioritizing superior quality and effective partnership, announced today the continued expansion of its teleneurology programs across rural hospital systems in Georgia, Louisiana, and California. The expansion brings board-certified neurologists to communities where specialist access has historically required hours of travel or costly patient transfers.

"Rural hospitals serve populations that carry up to 30% higher stroke mortality rates than urban areas,” according to the American Stroke Association, driven by a consistent structural reality: no neurologist on site, no capacity to treat, and transfer as the only option. TeleSpecialists addresses that gap directly, with board-certified specialists on screen in under three minutes, integrated into existing workflows, entering orders directly into the facility's electronic medical record.

The expansion comes during Stroke Awareness Month, a timely reminder of the stakes for communities where specialist access remains out of reach.

TeleSpecialists brings its full neurology continuum to each new partnership, including TeleStroke, TeleNeuroHospitalist Rounding, TeleEEG, and Outpatient Neurology, each configured to the specific clinical and operational profile of the partner hospital rather than a standardized deployment template.

Hospitals that previously transferred every suspected stroke patient now evaluate, treat, and admit. Facilities that had no neurologist on staff now have board-certified subspecialty access around the clock. Their results are consistent with outcomes documented across more than 400 partner hospitals nationwide.

"Rural communities are not looking to change who they are. They want to stay close to their families, their neighbors, and the communities they love, and still receive the same high standard of neurological care as any major medical center. That is exactly what this expansion makes possible," said Eve Mahaffey, Business Development Director.

Hendry Regional Medical Center in Clewiston, Florida, a 25-bed Critical Access Hospital, offers the clearest documented picture of what this model produces. From 2022 to 2025, HRMC achieved Joint Commission Acute Stroke Ready Certification, a 30% reduction in door-to-needle time, and a Get With the Guidelines Stroke Composite Score of 95.1%, with neurologist response times averaging under five minutes on camera where no neurologist previously existed.

"Without teleneurology, we would transfer every suspected stroke. Now we evaluate, treat, and admit. That is not incremental improvement. That is a different hospital," said Tracy Victory, MSN, RN, ER Director and Stroke Coordinator, Hendry Regional Medical Center.

Beyond clinical metrics, HRMC's Emergency Department visit volume tripled over the same period. Nursing staff retention improved as team members advanced through the stroke certification program. The hospital's relationship with local emergency medical services shifted from reactive to collaborative.

TeleSpecialists does not deploy a standardized program and move on. Implementation begins with detailed mapping of the facility's existing clinical environment, and monthly quality reviews, mock stroke events, and joint certification support remain standard throughout the partnership.

About TeleSpecialists

TeleSpecialists is the physician-owned digital healthcare solution provider that hospitals nationwide choose when prioritizing superior quality and effective partnerships. Since 2014, we have delivered comprehensive teleneurology and telepsychiatry services to more than 1.5 million patients across emergency, inpatient, and outpatient settings. Our board-certified specialists integrate sophisticated technology with clinical expertise to provide rapid, responsive, and reliable consultations that enhance patient access, improve outcomes, and retain revenue. Physician-founded, physician-owned, and physician-led from day one. For more information, visit tstelemed.com.