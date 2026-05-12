iDirect Government Releases 450 Rackmount Software-Defined Modem for Enhanced Satellite Communications

HERNDON, Va., May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iDirect Government (iDirectGov), a leading provider of satellite communications to the military and government, today announced the release of the 450 Rackmount (RM) software-defined modem (SDM) that delivers resilient and secure connectivity across theatres, airspace and all mission phases.

The 450RM operates on iDirectGov’s Evolution Defense, Viasat GX, SES Flex and DVB-S2X networks, as well as the military-standard 188/165B Enhanced Bandwidth Efficient Modem (EBEM). It supports operations across geostationary (GEO), highly elliptical (HEO), medium Earth orbit (MEO), and low Earth orbit (LEO) constellations, while maintaining the highest security standards.

Designed for space-constricted environments, the half-rack unit allows two 450RMs to be mounted side-by-side in the rack, minimizing rack space requirements while providing a protected, durable form factor.

“The 450RM is resilient, secure and flexible to suit our troops’ satellite communications at the tactical edge,” said Tim Winter, iDirectGov president. “Its multi-technology architecture delivers optimized performance and efficient operations.”

The 450RM is powered by the 4-Series SDM architecture, which integrates iDirectGov’s Communication Signal Interference Removal™ (CSIR™) technology and a Federal Information Processing Standards (FIPS)-140-3 Level 3 approved Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) Cryptographic engine for secure, resilient communications. This architecture enables a TRANSEC-compliant network design that exceeds U.S. government standards and delivers high-quality voice, video and data across contested environments.

About iDirect Government

iDirect Government, LLC, delivers secure satellite-based voice, video and data applications with anytime and anywhere connectivity in the air, at sea and on land. iDirect Government’s advanced satellite IP solutions are used for critical ISR, airborne, maritime and COTM communications to support force protection, logistics, situational awareness, disaster recovery and emergency response.

Building on more than 20 years of global satellite communications experience, iDirect Government provides the most bandwidth-efficient, scalable and highly secure platform to meet specialized applications of multiple federal, state and local government agencies, including the Department of Defense, both domestically and abroad. iDirect Government, a U.S. corporation, has been a trusted partner of the U.S. government for more than 21 years. All its employees are permanent U.S. residents, with a third being U.S. military veterans.

iDirect Government’s specialized technology includes transmission security (TRANSEC), Communication Signal Interference Removal™ (CSIR™) anti-jam technology and Open Antenna Modem Interface Protocol (OpenAMIP). The company has Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2. All Defense-grade products sold by iDirect Government are designed, developed, assembled, programmed and verified within the United States.

For more information, please visit http://www.idirectgov.com and follow iDirectGov on LinkedIn at iDirect Government | LinkedIn. See iDirectGov on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCReL2Mi-yyX0sNNu-Dq0erw.

Media Contacts:

Keri Spencer

Sr. Director of Marketing, iDirect Government

703-463-2355

pr@idirectgov.com

Jane Bryant

Spire Communications

571-235-4822

jbryant@spirecomm.com