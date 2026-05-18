iDirect Government Unveils WCore Hardware Abstraction Layer for Enhanced MILSATCOM

HERNDON, Va., May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iDirect Government (iDirectGov), a leading provider of satellite communications to the military and government, today announced the release of its WCore virtualized waveform core and hardware abstraction layer that transforms an appliance into a software-defined modem (SDM) capable of operating seamlessly across multiple waveforms.

WCore enables waveforms to be rapidly deployed, scaled and managed across any WCore-enabled platform. By virtualizing the hardware interface, WCore securely integrates both iDirectGov-hosted and third-party applications, eliminating the need for waveforms to interface directly with specific hardware. This abstraction accelerates development, simplifies integration and supports a vendor-agnostic approach to waveform deployment.

“WCore represents a significant advancement in SATCOM architecture by enabling a modular, scalable and vendor-agnostic approach to waveform integration,” said Tim Winter, iDirectGov president. “By abstracting hardware complexity, accelerating third-party development and enabling rapid switching between waveforms, the WCore enhances both resiliency and operational agility. Its ability to unify multiple waveforms and platforms into a single, flexible framework designates it as a critical enabler for next-generation SATCOM environments.”

The WCore powered 4-Series supports approximately 16 waveforms, including Evolution Defense, Viasat GX, SES Flex, DVB-S2X, Sovereign and the enhanced bandwidth efficient modem (EBEM). The breath of support provides MILSATCOM users with exceptional operational flexibility across mission sets.

WCore provides shared services and critical capabilities accessible to all supported waveforms, including Federal Information Processing Standards (FIPS)/transmission security (TRANSEC), Open AMIP/BMIP protocols and Communication Signal Interference Removal™ (CSIR™) signal excision technology. These shared services ensure consistency, efficiency and security across waveform implementations.

“Today’s defense missions require interoperable, seamless communications across geostationary, highly elliptical, medium Earth orbit and low Earth orbit constellations, and the WCore enables continuous command and control communications coverage throughout the theatre,” Winter said.

Natively available on the iDirectGov 4-Series, WCore can also be deployed on any SDM within a cloud environment or on a high-density hub baseband (XBB) appliance. By simplifying the process of adding third-party waveforms and applications to a compute platform, WCore provides a single, unified toolset for multi-waveform operations.

About iDirect Government

iDirect Government, LLC, delivers secure satellite-based voice, video and data applications with anytime and anywhere connectivity in the air, at sea and on land. iDirect Government’s advanced satellite IP solutions are used for critical ISR, airborne, maritime and COTM communications to support force protection, logistics, situational awareness, disaster recovery and emergency response.

Building on more than 20 years of global satellite communications experience, iDirect Government provides the most bandwidth-efficient, scalable and highly secure platform to meet specialized applications of multiple federal, state and local government agencies, including the Department of Defense, both domestically and abroad. iDirect Government, a U.S. corporation, has been a trusted partner of the U.S. government for more than 21 years. All its employees are permanent U.S. residents, with a third being U.S. military veterans.

iDirect Government’s specialized technology includes transmission security (TRANSEC), Communication Signal Interference Removal™ (CSIR™) anti-jam technology and Open Antenna Modem Interface Protocol (OpenAMIP). The company has Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2. All Defense-grade products sold by iDirect Government are designed, developed, assembled, programmed and verified within the United States.

For more information, please visit http://www.idirectgov.com and follow iDirectGov on LinkedIn at iDirect Government | LinkedIn. See iDirectGov on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCReL2Mi-yyX0sNNu-Dq0erw.

Media Contacts:

Keri Spencer

Sr. Director of Marketing, iDirect Government

703-463-2355

pr@idirectgov.com

Jane Bryant

Spire Communications

571-235-4822

jbryant@spirecomm.com