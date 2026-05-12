LiveWorld's New APP Research Council Gives Brands Direct Access to Frontline NP and PA Insights to Improve Relevance, Reach, and ROI

CAMPBELL, Calif. and NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveWorld, Inc. (OTC Markets: LVWD), a leader in healthcare digital marketing and engagement solutions, today announced the launch of its Advanced Practice Provider (APP) Program, a first-of-its-kind offering designed to help pharmaceutical brands effectively reach, understand, and engage Nurse Practitioners (NPs) and Physician Assistants (Pas), one of the fastest-growing and most influential segments in healthcare.

Healthcare delivery in the U.S. is undergoing a fundamental shift. With physician shortages, rising patient demand, and evolving care models, APPs have become central to patient care and treatment decision-making. Today, there are more than 500,000 APPs in the U.S., writing approximately 27% of prescriptions and influencing more than half of all prescribing decisions.

Despite their growing impact, most pharmaceutical marketing strategies and budgets remain heavily focused on physicians, leaving a critical gap in engagement and effectiveness.

LiveWorld’s APP Program is built to close that gap.

At the core of the program is the APP Research Council, a proprietary network of practicing APPs across more than 30 specialties and disease states. This council gives pharmaceutical brands direct, real-world access to frontline clinicians, enabling them to test messaging, validate creative, and refine campaign strategies before going to market.

“APPs are now central to prescribing and patient care, but most marketing strategies haven’t caught up,” said Rishi Kadiwar, VP Strategy at LiveWorld. “Our APP Program and Research Council give brands direct access to the insights they need to build more relevant campaigns and drive stronger performance.”

The APP Program combines clinician-informed insight with full-service execution, including:

Direct clinician feedback through the APP Research Council

through the APP Research Council Media strategy optimization to improve reach and ROI through APP targeting

to improve reach and ROI through APP targeting Digital and social-first creative development aligned with APP behaviors

aligned with APP behaviors Integrated research, strategy, and campaign execution

This integrated approach ensures campaigns are not only strategically sound but also validated by the clinicians they are designed to influence.

APPs differ meaningfully from physicians in how they engage with content and make decisions. They are more digital-first, more collaborative, and often more open to engaging with pharmaceutical brands. They also spend more time with patients, giving them significant influence over treatment adoption and adherence. Yet traditional physician-first marketing approaches fail to account for these differences.

LiveWorld’s APP Program addresses this disconnect by delivering campaigns that reflect how APPs actually learn, engage, and prescribe, combining the rigor of HCP marketing with the engagement strategies of digital-first audiences.

In addition to improving engagement, the program is designed to drive measurable business impact. Insights from LiveWorld’s research show that reallocating even a portion of HCP media spend toward APP-focused strategies can significantly expand reach and improve overall campaign performance.

“Pharma brands can no longer afford to treat APPs as a secondary audience,” added Kadiwar. “Those who adapt now will gain a clear advantage in reach, relevance, and ROI.”

About LiveWorld

LiveWorld is a Human-Led, AI-Powered healthcare marketing agency and technology partner that helps regulated brands safely and effectively engage in social and digital channels. As a social-first digital agency and software company, LiveWorld unlocks the full potential of social and digital media to transform customer relationships through integrated compliance, engagement, and insight solutions.

Built for the complexity of healthcare and pharma, LiveWorld delivers proactive compliance, expert-led social media content moderation, dynamic community engagement, and AI-powered insights grounded in real-world human conversations. Its proprietary platforms and services combine advanced AI with healthcare-trained professionals to deliver genuine human connections, ensure accuracy, reduce risk, and surface insights that generic AI tools cannot.

LiveWorld is headquartered in Campbell, California, with an additional office in New York City. Learn more at www.liveworld.com and follow @LiveWorld.